Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Fosters' on Freeform

NCIS Capt. Bud Roberts (Patrick Labyorteaux, “JAG”) has a connection to a lieutenant whose apparent suicide seems unlikely, prompting him to join Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team investigating the mystery. James Read also guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Middle Frankie (Patricia Heaton) feels left out as Axl and Mike (Charlie McDermott, Neil Flynn) grow closer over their conversations about their jobs, while Brad (guest star Brock Ciarlelli) is worried about Sue’s (Eden Sher) decision to call things off with Aidan (Jackson White), since he wants to get to know Aidan’s friend Luke (guest star Corbin Bleu). Atticus Shaffer also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon A visit to his late wife’s incarcerated father (returning guest star Tony Plana) provides Riggs (Clayne Crawford) with some troubling information, while Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Jr.) tries to score points with Capt. Avery (Kevin Rahm). Also, Trish (Keesha Sharp) becomes an amateur detective by partnering with Leo Getz (Thomas Lennon, back in his recurring guest role) to probe a murder. 8 p.m. Fox

The Fosters The series resumes its fifth and final season with a new episode that also serves as a pilot of sorts for a new spin-off. Maia Mitchell, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert and Cierra Ramirez also star, with guest stars Benji Aflalo and Esther Povitsky. 8 p.m. Freeform

America's Next Top Model For the first time, there’s no age limit imposed on the models. Tyra Banks returns as host. 8 p.m. VH1

Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) isn’t happy with Nicole’s (guest star Luna Blaise) decision to change her views to impress her new crush. Constance Wu and Randall Park also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Bull A therapist (guest star C.J. Wilson) who is Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) friend is sued for malpractice after one of his patients prompts a violent situation. Stephanie Szostak (“Satisfaction”) also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us The award-winning drama series resumes its second season as Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) arrest for driving under the influence generates tension with other family members, particularly Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Also, Rebecca and Jack (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) take the family on a summer vacation. Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson also star. 9 p.m. NBC

LA to Vegas An extra passenger — who happens to be deceased — unnerves the regular travelers as the crew tries to put everyone at ease. Dylan McDermott, Ed Weeks, Peter Stormare, Kim Matula, Nathan Lee Graham and Olivia Macklin star. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience Former President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1914 adventure on the Amazon River is recalled in this new episode. Alec Baldwin provides Roosevelts’ voice. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Major Crimes Lt. Tao (Michael Paul Chan) is stuck in a room with a potential bomb, while Provenza (G.W. Bailey) finally identifies the real Ms. Bechtal as the team comes face to face with Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) for the last time in the series finale. Mary McDonnell, Tony Denison, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni and Graham Patrick Martin star. 9 p.m. TNT

The Mick Though she believes her admittance to Yale University is all but certain, Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) becomes her own worst enemy during the interview. Carla Jimenez, Kaitlin Olson, Thomas Barbusca and Jack Stanton also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

NCIS: New Orleans Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) pursues a personal mission as a friend from his high-school days (guest star Kristen Hager) asks for his help in probing her business partner’s killing at a convention for gamers. However, FBI agent Isler (Derek Webster) believes the woman may be a hacker he’s long pursued. Scott Bakula, Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) has to inform a patient that was sterilized in her younger years without her knowledge. 10 p.m. NBC

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kevin’s (Jason Ritter) new job as a substitute teacher prompts him to try to help a particularly shy student (guest star Martin Martinez) by staging an elaborate prank. Kimberly Hebert Gregory also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Undercover High Seven young adults ages 21-26 embed themselves for a semester among the student population at Highland Park High School in Topeka, Kan., to get an inside look at what it’s like to be a teenager in this new documentary series. 10 p.m. A&E

Teachers Ms. Watson (Kate Lambert) and Principal Pearson (Tim Bagley) recently embarked on a covert but passionate affair, and they’re struggling to balance that romance with their work roles. Cate Freedman also stars 10 p.m. TV Land

