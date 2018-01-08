Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Fosters' on Freeform

SERIES
NCIS Capt. Bud Roberts (Patrick Labyorteaux, “JAG”) has a connection to a lieutenant whose apparent suicide seems unlikely, prompting him to join Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team investigating the mystery. James Read also guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The Middle Frankie (Patricia Heaton) feels left out as Axl and Mike (Charlie McDermott, Neil Flynn) grow closer over their conversations about their jobs, while Brad (guest star Brock Ciarlelli) is worried about Sue’s (Eden Sher) decision to call things off with Aidan (Jackson White), since he wants to get to know Aidan’s friend Luke (guest star Corbin Bleu). Atticus Shaffer also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon A visit to his late wife’s incarcerated father (returning guest star Tony Plana) provides Riggs (Clayne Crawford) with some troubling information, while Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Jr.) tries to score points with Capt. Avery (Kevin Rahm). Also, Trish (Keesha Sharp) becomes an amateur detective by partnering with Leo Getz (Thomas Lennon, back in his recurring guest role) to probe a murder. 8 p.m. Fox
The Fosters The series resumes its fifth and final season with a new episode that also serves as a pilot of sorts for a new spin-off. Maia Mitchell, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert and Cierra Ramirez also star, with guest stars Benji Aflalo and Esther Povitsky. 8 p.m. Freeform
America's Next Top Model For the first time, there’s no age limit imposed on the models. Tyra Banks returns as host. 8 p.m. VH1
Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) isn’t happy with Nicole’s (guest star Luna Blaise) decision to change her views to impress her new crush. Constance Wu and Randall Park also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Bull A therapist (guest star C.J. Wilson) who is Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) friend is sued for malpractice after one of his patients prompts a violent situation. Stephanie Szostak (“Satisfaction”) also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us The award-winning drama series resumes its second season as Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) arrest for driving under the influence generates tension with other family members, particularly Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Also, Rebecca and Jack (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) take the family on a summer vacation. Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson also star. 9 p.m. NBC
LA to Vegas An extra passenger — who happens to be deceased — unnerves the regular travelers as the crew tries to put everyone at ease. Dylan McDermott, Ed Weeks, Peter Stormare, Kim Matula, Nathan Lee Graham and Olivia Macklin star. 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience Former President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1914 adventure on the Amazon River is recalled in this new episode. Alec Baldwin provides Roosevelts’ voice. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Major Crimes Lt. Tao (Michael Paul Chan) is stuck in a room with a potential bomb, while Provenza (G.W. Bailey) finally identifies the real Ms. Bechtal as the team comes face to face with Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) for the last time in the series finale. Mary McDonnell, Tony Denison, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni and Graham Patrick Martin star. 9 p.m. TNT
The Mick Though she believes her admittance to Yale University is all but certain, Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) becomes her own worst enemy during the interview. Carla Jimenez, Kaitlin Olson, Thomas Barbusca and Jack Stanton also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
NCIS: New Orleans Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) pursues a personal mission as a friend from his high-school days (guest star Kristen Hager) asks for his help in probing her business partner’s killing at a convention for gamers. However, FBI agent Isler (Derek Webster) believes the woman may be a hacker he’s long pursued. Scott Bakula, Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) has to inform a patient that was sterilized in her younger years without her knowledge. 10 p.m. NBC
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kevin’s (Jason Ritter) new job as a substitute teacher prompts him to try to help a particularly shy student (guest star Martin Martinez) by staging an elaborate prank. Kimberly Hebert Gregory also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Undercover High Seven young adults ages 21-26 embed themselves for a semester among the student population at Highland Park High School in Topeka, Kan., to get an inside look at what it’s like to be a teenager in this new documentary series. 10 p.m. A&E
Teachers Ms. Watson (Kate Lambert) and Principal Pearson (Tim Bagley) recently embarked on a covert but passionate affair, and they’re struggling to balance that romance with their work roles. Cate Freedman also stars 10 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Journalist Brian Cooley; Lena Waithe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Paris Rosenthal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Andi Dorfman; Taraji P. Henson; Tracy Anderson; Hugh Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Filmmaker Bryan Fogel (“Icarus”); Lance Bass; Michael Turchin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Grant (“Paddington 2”); Patrick Wilson (“The Commuter”); the keto diet. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ashley Graham; Greta Gerwig. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Yolanda Hadid (“Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A deceitful man poses as an OB-GYN; a young girl held prisoner in a cage for six years. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Doctors and nurses go to work with the flu; women may be less likely to receive CPR. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve DJ Khaled (“The Four: Battle for Stardom”); Rocky Carroll. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Thandie Newton (“Westworld”); Lauren Makk; Gladys Knight; Lior Suchard. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Health trends; winter fashions for any size; trendy desserts; one-skillet chicken and veggies. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her father wrote a suspicious note six hours before his sudden death. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep (“The Post”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Meagan Good and Jay Ellis (“A Boy, a Girl, a Dream: Love on Election Night”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jason Mitchell (“The Chi”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Grant; Desus Nice; the Kid Mero; ASAP Ferg performs; P.J. Morton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Franco; Lena Waithe; Anderson East performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Gary Oldman; Phil Rosenthal; Huncho Jack performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gillian Anderson; Sally Hawkins; Daya performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jordan Peele; Patrick Wilson; Lewis Black; Allison Miller performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
