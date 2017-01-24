Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Six' on History Channel

SERIES

Salem The supernatural period drama ends its run after three seasons. 6 and 9 p.m. WGN America

Hunted Hunters in the field are challenged by the ingenuity of several fugitives, including one team that manages to go off the grid entirely, in a new two-hour episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Arrow Laurel’s (Katie Cassidy) reappearance may be the key to Oliver (Stephen Amell) overcoming his concerns about Prometheus declaring him a natural born killer. 8 p.m. KTLA

Lethal Weapon Riggs (Clayne Crawford) is distraught on the one-year anniversary of his wife’s death as he and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) investigate a series of violent crimes targeting a church’s parishioners. 8 p.m. Fox

Frequency The pursuit of the Nightingale killer leads Raimy (Peyton List) to a shocking discovery, and she contacts Frank (Riley Smith) about it. Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Daniel Bonjour and Lenny Jacobson also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. KTLA

Star The aspiring singers set out to renovate their musical approach after they see and hear their rivals. Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest and Benjamin Bratt star with guest star Tyrese Gibson. 9 p.m. Fox

The New Edition Story In the second part of this three-episode miniseries, New Edition becomes an R&B sensation, but fame comes at a steep price. 9 p.m. BET

Vikings The Viking army, led by Ragnar’s sons, causes panic in the English countryside as King Ecbert (Linus Roache) realizes Ragnar’s promise not to retaliate against Wessex was a lie. 9 p.m. History

The Magicians In the aftermath of their terrifying clash with the Beast (Charles Mesure), Quentin (Jason Ralph) and his friends devise a new strategy. Arjun Gupta, Stella Maeve and Hale Appleman also star in the second season premiere. 9 p.m. Syfy

Code Black Already exhausted after pulling a double shift, Mario (Benjamin Hollingsworth) follows Willis (Rob Lowe) to a construction site where two brothers are trapped on a crane 300 feet above the ground. Marcia Gay Harden also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Bakers vs. Fakers In the premiere of this new unscripted cooking show, professional and amateur bakers use hot peppers to create spicy cupcakes. Buddy Valastro hosts. 10 p.m. Food

Six During a raid on an oil tanker in Lagos, the SEAL Team members attempt to detain a courier for the African radical Islamist group Boko Haram, who could be the key to revealing Rip’s (Walton Goggins) location. Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid and Juan Pablo Raba also star. 10 p.m. History

Suits Harvey and Louis (Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman) set aside their differences to keep their office in business after Jessica Pearson’s (Gina Torres) departure. Patrick J. Adams also stars. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

President Trump — The First Interview Trump speaks with David Muir in his first interview since taking office. 10 p.m. ABC

Alzheimer's: Every Minute Counts Rising concerns about the social and economic impacts of the disease are addressed by this new documentary, which projects that the number of people afflicted with it could triple — to nearly 14 million by the middle of this century. 10 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dennis Quaid; Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper; Arjun Gupta. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kerry Washington; the Piano Guys perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Ahluwalia, orthopedic surgeon; Nicole Lapin; Rainbeau Mars; Jody Watley; author Deanna Adler (“Sweet Child of Mine”) and Steven Adler. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Michael Keaton (“The Founder”); Ali Larter; Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray A baby gender reveal surprises a family; a twist on pizza; a twist on a parm marinara dish. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” “Star Wars”); celebrity solutions to health and beauty problems. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Retta (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”); chef Nikki Dinki. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alfre Woodard; Shelley Wade. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Judge Marilyn Milian (“The People’s Court”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Nancy Grace. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Nick Offerman (“The Founder”); Emily Deschanel (“Bones”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman struggles to regain control of her life after being held captive and tortured by her parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family”); Maura Tierney (“The Affair”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC