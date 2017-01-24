Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Six' on History Channel

SERIES
Salem The supernatural period drama ends its run after three seasons. 6 and 9 p.m. WGN America
Hunted Hunters in the field are challenged by the ingenuity of several fugitives, including one team that manages to go off the grid entirely, in a new two-hour episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Arrow Laurel’s (Katie Cassidy) reappearance may be the key to Oliver (Stephen Amell) overcoming his concerns about Prometheus declaring him a natural born killer. 8 p.m. KTLA
Lethal Weapon Riggs (Clayne Crawford) is distraught on the one-year anniversary of his wife’s death as he and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) investigate a series of violent crimes targeting a church’s parishioners. 8 p.m. Fox
Frequency The pursuit of the Nightingale killer leads Raimy (Peyton List) to a shocking discovery, and she contacts Frank (Riley Smith) about it. Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Daniel Bonjour and Lenny Jacobson also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. KTLA
Star The aspiring singers set out to renovate their musical approach after they see and hear their rivals. Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest and Benjamin Bratt star with guest star Tyrese Gibson. 9 p.m. Fox
The New Edition Story In the second part of this three-episode miniseries, New Edition becomes an R&B sensation, but fame comes at a steep price. 9 p.m. BET
Vikings The Viking army, led by Ragnar’s sons, causes panic in the English countryside as King Ecbert (Linus Roache) realizes Ragnar’s promise not to retaliate against Wessex was a lie. 9 p.m. History
The Magicians In the aftermath of their terrifying clash with the Beast (Charles Mesure), Quentin (Jason Ralph) and his friends devise a new strategy. Arjun Gupta, Stella Maeve and Hale Appleman also star in the second season premiere. 9 p.m. Syfy
Code Black Already exhausted after pulling a double shift, Mario (Benjamin Hollingsworth) follows Willis (Rob Lowe) to a construction site where two brothers are trapped on a crane 300 feet above the ground. Marcia Gay Harden also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Bakers vs. Fakers In the premiere of this new unscripted cooking show, professional and amateur bakers use hot peppers to create spicy cupcakes. Buddy Valastro hosts. 10 p.m. Food
Six During a raid on an oil tanker in Lagos, the SEAL Team members attempt to detain a courier for the African radical Islamist group Boko Haram, who could be the key to revealing Rip’s (Walton Goggins) location. Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid and Juan Pablo Raba also star. 10 p.m. History
Suits Harvey and Louis (Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman) set aside their differences to keep their office in business after Jessica Pearson’s (Gina Torres) departure. Patrick J. Adams also stars. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
President Trump — The First Interview Trump speaks with David Muir in his first interview since taking office. 10 p.m. ABC
Alzheimer's: Every Minute Counts Rising concerns about the social and economic impacts of the disease are addressed by this new documentary, which projects that the number of people afflicted with it could triple — to nearly 14 million by the middle of this century. 10 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dennis Quaid; Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper; Arjun Gupta. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kerry Washington; the Piano Guys perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Ahluwalia, orthopedic surgeon; Nicole Lapin; Rainbeau Mars; Jody Watley; author Deanna Adler (“Sweet Child of Mine”) and Steven Adler. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Michael Keaton (“The Founder”); Ali Larter; Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray A baby gender reveal surprises a family; a twist on pizza; a twist on a parm marinara dish. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” “Star Wars”); celebrity solutions to health and beauty problems. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Retta (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”); chef Nikki Dinki. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Alfre Woodard; Shelley Wade. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Judge Marilyn Milian (“The People’s Court”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Nancy Grace. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Nick Offerman (“The Founder”); Emily Deschanel (“Bones”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman struggles to regain control of her life after being held captive and tortured by her parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family”); Maura Tierney (“The Affair”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Vivica A. Fox (“Vivica’s Black Magic”); Joseline Hernandez. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Heather Ann Thompson and Bellamy Young. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Leah Remini; Jeff Ross; Foxygen performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Glenn Close; Jay Baruchel; Candice Thompson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Martin Short; Edgar Ramirez; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Katie Couric; Bryce Dallas Howard; Matt Taibbi; Darren King performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
