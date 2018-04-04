Wednesday's TV highlights: Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. remembered

SERIES
The Blacklist When a related murder threatens the legal case against Ian Garvey (guest star Jonny Coyne), Red (James Spader) seeks the help of the Task Force to get the evidence needed to see justice done in this new episode. Megan Boone and Harry Lennix also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs On spring break Erica and Barry (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) head to Florida, where they visit Pops (George Segal). 8 p.m. ABC
Empire The recording company is moving into a new phase of technology, but Eddie (guest star Forest Whitaker) knows there's a lot of work to be done first. Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode "Sex, Lies and Butterflies" documents the insect's life span. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Famous in Love The drama returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Freeform
Alex, Inc. Alex (Zach Braff, who also directed this new episode) tries to ease the rivalry between Eddie and Deirdre (Michael Imperioli, Hillary Anne Matthews). 8:30 p.m. ABC
Life Sentence An unexpected visitor interferes with Stella's (Lucy Hale) efforts to put her marriage to Wes (Elliot Knight) back on track in this new episode. Jayson Blair, Dylan Walsh, Gillian Vigman, Brooke Lyons and Carlos PenaVega also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family A visit by Gloria's (Sofia Vergara) former boyfriend (guest star Gabriel Iglesias) makes Jay (Ed O'Neill) start to wonder if the man might be Manny's father, given their strong resemblance to each other. Also, a school fight involving Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) puts Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) in a tough spot. 9 p.m. ABC
The Real Housewives of New York City The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Iron Chef Gauntlet Seven outstanding chefs assemble to compete for the title of Iron Chef, as host Alton Brown returns for the second season of this cooking competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Magicians Julia (Stella Maeve) receives a tempting job offer, while Quentin, Alice, Margo, Eliot, Josh, Kady and Penny (Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Summer Bishil, Hale Appleman, Trevor Einhorn, Jade Tailor and Arjun Gupta) find what they've been seeking in the season finale. 9 p.m. Syfy
Suits Harvey (Gabriel Macht) is forced to call in an old debt to save the firm, while Mike (Patrick J. Adams) lands in a tense confrontation and Louis (Rick Hoffman) begins to accept his new role in the firm. Sarah Rafferty also stars. 9 p.m. USA
American Housewife The passing of a family friend sparks different reactions over how to handle inherited money in a new episode directed by Helen Hunt. George Hamilton and Wendie Malick reprise their guest roles. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Julia Butters star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds The team tries to resolve a hostage situation at a law firm in Washington, D.C., and among those being held is Simmons' (Daniel Henney) wife (guest star Kelly Frye). Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor The fear that a dirty bomb is somewhere in America prompts desperate action by President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) and his team to locate it before it can explode. Maggie Q also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
The Americans Elizabeth (Keri Russell) targets an old source who could tip the balance of the upcoming summit. Matthew Rhys, Keidrich Sellati, Holly Taylor and Noah Emmerich also star. 10 p.m. FX
Back As the family struggles to repair the pub after the fire, Ellen (Penny Downie) reproaches Stephen (David Mitchell) for letting the insurance on the business expire. 11 p.m. Sundance
SPECIALS
I Am MLK Jr. Premiering on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, this new documentary from filmmaker Derik Murray tells the story of the Rev. Martin Luther King's life and legacy through interviews with key figures who were part of King's world, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). 9 p.m. BET and Paramount
Martin Luther King Jr.: Marked Man This new special recalls the campaign of intimidation by J. Edgar Hoover's FBI. 9 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Museum curator and administrator Lonnie Bunch. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mindy Kaling. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jared Leto; Kristin Cavallari; Claire Shipman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deana Nicole Cortese ("Jersey Shore Family Vacation"); Lauren McGoodwin, Career Contessa. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Bethenny Frankel, LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer; dieting; spring cleaning. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Edie Falco ("Outside In"); Ice-T ("In Cold Blood"); "green" cars at the New York Auto Show. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Nixon talks about her run for governor of New York. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Minnie Driver; Zoey Deutch. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show New accusations against Louise Turpin, mother of 13 allegedly tortured children; sugars and sweeteners. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Vivica A. Fox ("Every Day I'm Hustling"); model Camila Alves McConaughey; oat milk; breast myths. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Singer K. Michelle; Kim Gravel, Rachel Lindsay and Bridget Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jenni Pulos ("Flipping Out"); Marilyn Maye performs; Princess Lockerooo. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us"); Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye"); Michael Symon ("The Chew"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A mother says her daughter had disturbing behavioral issues and is now a homeless, unfit mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lauren Graham ("In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It"); Ben Feldman; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike Myers; Abbi Jacobson; ASAP Rocky performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live John Cena; Joe Kennedy III; Rozzi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Scott Thompson; Jordan Davis performs; Steve Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jesse Spencer; Makeness performs; Christine Evangelista. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
