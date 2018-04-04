Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. remembered

Ed Stockly
By
Apr 03, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wednesday's TV highlights: Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. remembered
The 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., right, is marked in new specials. (Los Angeles Times)
SERIES

The Blacklist When a related murder threatens the legal case against Ian Garvey (guest star Jonny Coyne), Red (James Spader) seeks the help of the Task Force to get the evidence needed to see justice done in this new episode. Megan Boone and Harry Lennix also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs On spring break Erica and Barry (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) head to Florida, where they visit Pops (George Segal). 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Empire The recording company is moving into a new phase of technology, but Eddie (guest star Forest Whitaker) knows there's a lot of work to be done first. Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode "Sex, Lies and Butterflies" documents the insect's life span. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Famous in Love The drama returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Freeform

Alex, Inc. Alex (Zach Braff, who also directed this new episode) tries to ease the rivalry between Eddie and Deirdre (Michael Imperioli, Hillary Anne Matthews). 8:30 p.m. ABC

Life Sentence An unexpected visitor interferes with Stella's (Lucy Hale) efforts to put her marriage to Wes (Elliot Knight) back on track in this new episode. Jayson Blair, Dylan Walsh, Gillian Vigman, Brooke Lyons and Carlos PenaVega also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family A visit by Gloria's (Sofia Vergara) former boyfriend (guest star Gabriel Iglesias) makes Jay (Ed O'Neill) start to wonder if the man might be Manny's father, given their strong resemblance to each other. Also, a school fight involving Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) puts Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) in a tough spot. 9 p.m. ABC

The Real Housewives of New York City The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Iron Chef Gauntlet Seven outstanding chefs assemble to compete for the title of Iron Chef, as host Alton Brown returns for the second season of this cooking competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Magicians Julia (Stella Maeve) receives a tempting job offer, while Quentin, Alice, Margo, Eliot, Josh, Kady and Penny (Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Summer Bishil, Hale Appleman, Trevor Einhorn, Jade Tailor and Arjun Gupta) find what they've been seeking in the season finale. 9 p.m. Syfy

Suits Harvey (Gabriel Macht) is forced to call in an old debt to save the firm, while Mike (Patrick J. Adams) lands in a tense confrontation and Louis (Rick Hoffman) begins to accept his new role in the firm. Sarah Rafferty also stars. 9 p.m. USA

American Housewife The passing of a family friend sparks different reactions over how to handle inherited money in a new episode directed by Helen Hunt. George Hamilton and Wendie Malick reprise their guest roles. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Julia Butters star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds The team tries to resolve a hostage situation at a law firm in Washington, D.C., and among those being held is Simmons' (Daniel Henney) wife (guest star Kelly Frye). Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Designated Survivor The fear that a dirty bomb is somewhere in America prompts desperate action by President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) and his team to locate it before it can explode. Maggie Q also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

The Americans Elizabeth (Keri Russell) targets an old source who could tip the balance of the upcoming summit. Matthew Rhys, Keidrich Sellati, Holly Taylor and Noah Emmerich also star. 10 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Back As the family struggles to repair the pub after the fire, Ellen (Penny Downie) reproaches Stephen (David Mitchell) for letting the insurance on the business expire. 11 p.m. Sundance

SPECIALS

I Am MLK Jr. Premiering on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, this new documentary from filmmaker Derik Murray tells the story of the Rev. Martin Luther King's life and legacy through interviews with key figures who were part of King's world, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). 9 p.m. BET and Paramount

Martin Luther King Jr.: Marked Man This new special recalls the campaign of intimidation by J. Edgar Hoover's FBI. 9 p.m. National Geographic

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Museum curator and administrator Lonnie Bunch. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mindy Kaling. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jared Leto; Kristin Cavallari; Claire Shipman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deana Nicole Cortese ("Jersey Shore Family Vacation"); Lauren McGoodwin, Career Contessa. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Bethenny Frankel, LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer; dieting; spring cleaning. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Edie Falco ("Outside In"); Ice-T ("In Cold Blood"); "green" cars at the New York Auto Show. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Nixon talks about her run for governor of New York. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Minnie Driver; Zoey Deutch. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show New accusations against Louise Turpin, mother of 13 allegedly tortured children; sugars and sweeteners. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Vivica A. Fox ("Every Day I'm Hustling"); model Camila Alves McConaughey; oat milk; breast myths. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Singer K. Michelle; Kim Gravel, Rachel Lindsay and Bridget Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jenni Pulos ("Flipping Out"); Marilyn Maye performs; Princess Lockerooo. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us"); Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye"); Michael Symon ("The Chew"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A mother says her daughter had disturbing behavioral issues and is now a homeless, unfit mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lauren Graham ("In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It"); Ben Feldman; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike Myers; Abbi Jacobson; ASAP Rocky performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live John Cena; Joe Kennedy III; Rozzi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Scott Thompson; Jordan Davis performs; Steve Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Last Call With Carson Daly Jesse Spencer; Makeness performs; Christine Evangelista. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 1 - 7, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement