Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Civilizations' and more

SERIES
NCIS The procedural drama starring Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette airs its 350th episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Roseanne "The Big Bang Theory's" Johnny Galecki returns to his role as David, Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) former boyfriend, when he guest stars on a new episode of the rebooted sitcom. Estelle Parsons also guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Civilizations This new series co-produced by England's BBC covers the history of art and the impact that creative works have had on building societies. With historian Simon Schama and narrator Liev Schreiber. 8 p.m. KOCE
Black Lightning The latest addition to the CW's lineup of DC Comics-inspired superhero shows concludes its first season. Cress Williams stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
American Experience The episode "The Island Murder" recalls racial tensions that arose throughout Hawaii in the aftermath of an assault case in Honolulu in the early 1930s. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The reality series wraps another season. 9 p.m. Bravo
The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern returns to New York City, where he goes for pizza in Brooklyn and dim sum in Chinatown, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Frontline The new episode "McCain" looks at the military and political careers of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), as well as his sometimes contentious relationship with President Trump. 10 p.m. KOCE
Last Outpost This new unscripted series follows backcountry builders Clint Greathouse and Todd Anderson, whose creations help other Alaskans sustain their off-the-grid lifestyles. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
Crazy Delicious Host Sonny Sonbuchner visits Florida, then the Bahamas, as this new foodie travelogue debuts with two episodes. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Travel Channel
SPECIALS
Hitler Youth This new two-part special looks back at the Nazis' indoctrination of young children and adolescents in pre-WWII Germany, as well as Allied efforts to reverse that indoctrination after the war ended. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Journalist Alex Wagner (Showtime's "The Circus"). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bebe Rexha and Khalid; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Former FBI Director James Comey; chef Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Shiri Appleby ("UNreal"); Michelle Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Lynda Carter; model Carol Alt; author Amberly Lago. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Laurie Metcalf; Emily Ratajkowski. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Stormy Daniels; author Andrew Morton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Mike Epps. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; Ask Wendy; celebrity fashion trends. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Aisha Tyler; Keltie Knight; chef Lidia Bastianich. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Next-door neighbors of a woman who drove her family off a cliff say they tried to save the children. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Testosterone therapy and heart attacks; baby delivery in mid-flight; spring cleaning. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Comic Louie Anderson; panel: Brooke Burke-Charvet, Tami Roman and Tamar Braxton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Isaiah Mustafa ("Shadowhunters"); an aspiring singer who lost her hearing at age 15. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Food-storage gadgets; Louie Anderson; seafood pasta dish. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents fear their adult daughter is being abused by her current boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Harvey; Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale"); former NFL player Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Keith Powers ("Famous in Love"); managing money in a relationship. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jeff Daniels; Lauren Ash ("Superstore"). (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; "SNL's" Michael Che; Offset and Metro Boomin perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former FBI director James Comey; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live LL Cool J; soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Portugal. The Man performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Sudeikis; Ice Cube. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Laura Benanti; Blake Shelton performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Padma Lakshmi; Youngr performs; filmmaker Matthew Heineman. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The NBA playoffs continue as the Bucks face the Celtics and the Trail Blazers play the Pelicans. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT
Baseball The Angels host the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres. 7 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Hockey The Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 4 of their playoff series. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 15-21, 2018, in PDF format