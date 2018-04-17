Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Civilizations' and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 16, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Civilizations' and more
Historian Simon Schama visits the ancient city of Petra in Jordan in the new series "Civilizations" on KOCE. (Nutopia Ltd.)
SERIES

NCIS The procedural drama starring Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette airs its 350th episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Roseanne "The Big Bang Theory's" Johnny Galecki returns to his role as David, Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) former boyfriend, when he guest stars on a new episode of the rebooted sitcom. Estelle Parsons also guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Civilizations This new series co-produced by England's BBC covers the history of art and the impact that creative works have had on building societies. With historian Simon Schama and narrator Liev Schreiber. 8 p.m. KOCE

Black Lightning The latest addition to the CW's lineup of DC Comics-inspired superhero shows concludes its first season. Cress Williams stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

American Experience The episode "The Island Murder" recalls racial tensions that arose throughout Hawaii in the aftermath of an assault case in Honolulu in the early 1930s. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The reality series wraps another season. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern returns to New York City, where he goes for pizza in Brooklyn and dim sum in Chinatown, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Frontline The new episode "McCain" looks at the military and political careers of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), as well as his sometimes contentious relationship with President Trump. 10 p.m. KOCE

Last Outpost This new unscripted series follows backcountry builders Clint Greathouse and Todd Anderson, whose creations help other Alaskans sustain their off-the-grid lifestyles. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Crazy Delicious Host Sonny Sonbuchner visits Florida, then the Bahamas, as this new foodie travelogue debuts with two episodes. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Travel Channel

SPECIALS

Hitler Youth This new two-part special looks back at the Nazis' indoctrination of young children and adolescents in pre-WWII Germany, as well as Allied efforts to reverse that indoctrination after the war ended. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Journalist Alex Wagner (Showtime's "The Circus"). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bebe Rexha and Khalid; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Former FBI Director James Comey; chef Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Shiri Appleby ("UNreal"); Michelle Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Megyn Kelly Today Lynda Carter; model Carol Alt; author Amberly Lago. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Laurie Metcalf; Emily Ratajkowski. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Stormy Daniels; author Andrew Morton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Mike Epps. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; Ask Wendy; celebrity fashion trends. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Aisha Tyler; Keltie Knight; chef Lidia Bastianich. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Next-door neighbors of a woman who drove her family off a cliff say they tried to save the children. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Testosterone therapy and heart attacks; baby delivery in mid-flight; spring cleaning. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Comic Louie Anderson; panel: Brooke Burke-Charvet, Tami Roman and Tamar Braxton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Isaiah Mustafa ("Shadowhunters"); an aspiring singer who lost her hearing at age 15. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Food-storage gadgets; Louie Anderson; seafood pasta dish. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents fear their adult daughter is being abused by her current boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Harvey; Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale"); former NFL player Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Keith Powers ("Famous in Love"); managing money in a relationship. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jeff Daniels; Lauren Ash ("Superstore"). (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; "SNL's" Michael Che; Offset and Metro Boomin perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former FBI director James Comey; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live LL Cool J; soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Portugal. The Man performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Sudeikis; Ice Cube. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Laura Benanti; Blake Shelton performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Padma Lakshmi; Youngr performs; filmmaker Matthew Heineman. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The NBA playoffs continue as the Bucks face the Celtics and the Trail Blazers play the Pelicans. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT

Baseball The Angels host the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres. 7 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

Hockey The Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 4 of their playoff series. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >>

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 15-21, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement