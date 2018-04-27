Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2018' on CNN and C-SPAN

SERIES
The Kitchen Mexican food is in the spotlight as the cooking show returns for a new season with Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and a visit from chef Jordan Andino. 11 a.m. Food Network
Ransom A former guard at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility is taken captive by terrorists and Eric (Luke Roberts) has to rely on a former Guantanamo detainee to help save him. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. 8 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
The White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018 John Berman, Poppy Harlow, Laura Jarrett, Kaitlan Collins and Kate Bennett host CNN's live coverage with Michelle Wolf ("The Daily Show With Trevor Noah") providing the comedy at this annual event. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CNN; 6:30 p.m. C-SPAN
MOVIES
The Glass Castle Adapted from a memoir by former New York gossip columnist Jeannette Walls, this 2017 drama from director and co-writer Destin Cretton recounts how four siblings are forced to be self-sufficient when their mother (Naomi Watts) has no parenting skills whatsoever and their alcoholic father (Woody Harrelson) is by turns charming and destructive. Brie Larson plays Jeannette as an adult; the cast also includes Max Greenfield and Ella Anderson. 8 p.m. Epix
The Hitman's Bodyguard Ryan Reynolds stars as a former CIA agent turned bodyguard who is hired to protect a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) due to testify at the International Criminal Court. Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Amityville: The Awakening Filmed in 2014 but not released until 2017, this 10th entry in the horror film franchise stars Bella Thorne as a teenager who moves into the malevolent Long Island home with her mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and family. 8 p.m. Starz
The Beach House After losing her job in Chicago, a woman (Minka Kelly) returns to the Lowcountry of South Carolina to visit her mother (Andie MacDowell), who is caring for Toy (Makenzie Vega), a young pregnant friend, in a charming beach house. Chad Michael Murray also stars in this 2018 drama is adapted from a novel by Mary Alice Monroe. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Janelle Monáe ("Hidden Figures"); Denzel Washington ("The Iceman Cometh"). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). Former Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Ian Bremmer. Panel: Susan Page, USA Today; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Jamelle Bouie; Jonah Goldberg, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Kay Coles James, the Heritage Foundation. Panel: Jason Miller, former Trump campaign advisor; Marie Harf; Rich Lowry; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Withdrawal of the Veteran Affairs secretary nominee; the Bill Cosby verdict; President Trump's recent remarks on "Fox & Friends": Shelby Holliday, Wall Street Journal; Mollie Hemingway; Juan Williams; Marisa Guthrie, the Hollywood Reporter; Ed Henry; Amy Chozick, the New York Times; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes CRISPR, a gene editing tool; a scholarship program sends low-income students to college; seaweed. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Giants for a doubleheader. 1 p.m. SNLA; 7 p.m. KTLA and SNLA. The Angels host the Yankees 6 p.m. FS1
MLS Soccer New York Red Bulls visit LA Galaxy. 7:30 p.m. SPST
