Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2018' on CNN and C-SPAN

The Glass Castle Adapted from a memoir by former New York gossip columnist Jeannette Walls, this 2017 drama from director and co-writer Destin Cretton recounts how four siblings are forced to be self-sufficient when their mother (Naomi Watts) has no parenting skills whatsoever and their alcoholic father (Woody Harrelson) is by turns charming and destructive. Brie Larson plays Jeannette as an adult; the cast also includes Max Greenfield and Ella Anderson. 8 p.m. Epix