Tuesday's TV highlights: 'New Girl' on Fox

SERIES
NCIS While attending the memorial service of a Navy captain (guest star Don Lake), Gibbs (Mark Harmon) gets a big surprise. Susan Walters guest stars as the captain's wife. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello and David McCallum also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top three artists are revealed as safe, the bottom two are sent home and the middle three compete for the last open spot in the finals in this new episode that also features performances from Blake Shelton, Panic! at the Disco and Kane Brown. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash David Ramsey makes a crossover appearance as his "Arrow" character in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Roseanne Crystal (Natalie West, returning to her guest role from the series' previous run) is planning to retire, and Becky and Darlene (Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert) both want to replace her as a casino waitress. Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf also star. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition Gordon Ramsay reflects on his favorite moments of the cooking competition ahead of this Friday's season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Civilizations This new episode documents aspects for the Renaissance era of Italy and the Islamic empires in the 15th and 16th centuries. Liev Schreiber narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Shadowhunters This supernatural action series goes on hiatus after tonight's two-episode midseason finale. Katherine McNamara, Anna Hopkins, Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. star. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Middle It's the beginning of the end as this new episode of the family comedy sets up next week's series finale. Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher and Atticus Shaffer star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) may have to appear before a grand jury on suspicion of abusing his power as the series concludes its fourth season with a double episode. Tom Arnold and Lou Diamond Phillips guest star. Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito and CCH Pounder also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The 100 The survivors have to depend on the newest residents of Shallow Valley to rescue others in this new episode. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles star. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) continue their separation as he moves out. Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9 p.m. ABC
New Girl Jess and Nick (Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson) make huge decisions, while Winston and Aly (Lamorne Morris, guest star Nasim Pedrad) prepare for marriage in the two-episode series finale. 9 p.m. Fox
First Civilizations The finale of this documentary miniseries focuses on trade. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Rise The musical-drama series ends its freshman season as the school's production of "Spring Awakening" opens after much trial, error and controversy. Ted Sutherland, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez and Marley Shelton star. 9 p.m. NBC
Chicago Med Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) regrets removing himself from the team working to separate conjoined twins in the season finale. Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto and Rachel DiPillo also star. 10 p.m. NBC
For the People While representing a client, Sandra (Britt Robertson) opposes the FBI, which puts her career in jeopardy in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Royal Wedding Watch Historian Lucy Worsley discusses dresses chosen by previous royal brides. The episode also examines how protocol and etiquette influence royal style. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS
Genius Picasso (Antonio Banderas) tries to persuade Françoise Gilot (Clémence Poésy) to move in with him. Also, young Pablo (Alex Rich) struggles to match the prodigious genius of the celebrated French artist Matisse. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance This new special explores the social background relating to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage in the context of the modern British royal family. 10 p.m. BBC America
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Bret Baier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Meghan Trainor performs; author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ryan Reynolds; Liam Payne and J Balvin perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Bill Nye; a performance from "School of Rock"; Alissa Walker, Curbed. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Terry Crews; medical tourism in Mexico. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne; Stephen Amell ("Arrow"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Martha Stewart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Thalía (Broadway's "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Scott Bakula; Cameron Mathison; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Surgery mistakes that could be deadly; a doctor leaves an 18-inch tube inside a patient. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Shani Darden discusses skin care; a woman's weight loss; managing medical debt. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Panel: Brooke Burke, Tamar Braxton and Julissa Bermudez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Author Sebastian Maniscalco ("Stay Hungry"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Lara Spencer ("Good Morning America"); Peter Walsh. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman's daughters say she is committing fraud, partying too hard and encountering random men. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bono and the Edge perform; Diane Keaton ("Book Club"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Christina Milian ("House of Fine Gold"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Gayle King. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Josh Brolin; Cedric the Entertainer; Dave Itzkoff; Chvrches. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jamie Foxx; Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hank Azaria; Kyle MacLachlan; George Ezra performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke; Ronan Farrow; Jodie Comer; Matt Byrne performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
