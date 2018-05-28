Monday's TV highlights: 'Six,' 'The Bachelorette' and more

SERIES
The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who got the final rose and a marriage proposal on the last edition of "The Bachelor" only to be spurned for the runner-up, will be doing the choosing this time around on the return of this companion series. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer This now-canceled supernatural detective drama starring Tom Ellis offers up a pair of previously unaired episodes. 8 p.m. Fox
Street Outlaws The unscripted series set in the world of street racing is back for another season. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
Drain the Oceans This new docuseries uses cutting-edge technology to expose historical mysteries long-buried beneath the waves. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) is in dire need of help in the supernatural detective drama's Season 4 finale. 9 p.m. KTLA
James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction This limited series concludes with two new back-to-back episodes exploring artificial intelligence and time travel. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC
Who Do You Think You Are? "Will & Grace" costar Megan Mullally is up next on a new episode of the celebrity genealogy series. 9 p.m. TLC
Man v. Food Host Casey Webb visits the Jersey Shore, then Minneapolis, as this foodie travelogue returns with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Elementary Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) blacks out for six hours only to wake and find himself in possession of a severed head in this new episode. Broadway's Brian Stokes Mitchell guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Independent Lens Lysa Heslov's new documentary "Served Like a Girl" details how the Ms. Veteran America competition, founded in 2012, has helped raise awareness of the plight of homeless women veterans in the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE
Cults and Extreme Belief Elizabeth Vargas investigates NXIVM, the controversial multilevel-marketing organization alleged to be a front for a bizarre sex cult, in the debut installment of this nine-part documentary series. 10 p.m. A&E
Six "The Newsroom's" Olivia Munn plays a gung-ho CIA operative when she joins the cast in the military drama's Season 2 premiere. 10 p.m. History Channel
SPECIALS
The Lost Kingdom of the Yeti Animal Planet's "Monster Week" continues with this new special that follows yeti hunter Mark Evans into the Himalayas in search of the creature also known as the "abominable snowman." 8 p.m. Animal Planet
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls Filmmaker Peter Kunhardt's intimate two-hour documentary surveys over three decades of public service by the six-term senior Arizona senator, and includes commentary from President Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and others. 8 p.m. HBO
Going to War Journalist and filmmaker Sebastian Junger ("Restrepo") and author and Marine veteran Karl Marlantes are joined by military veterans who offer firsthand accounts of life on the frontlines in this new special. 9 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
The Best Years of Our Lives Turner Classic Movies' Memorial Day weekend marathon continues and includes director William Wyler's multi-Oscar-winning 1946 drama about veterans readjusting to civilian life after World War II. With Fredric March, Dana Andrews, Teresa Wright, Virginia Mayo and Myrna Loy. 2 p.m. TCM
mother! Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star in this dark 2017 psychological thriller from "Black Swan" director Darren Aronofsky. Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer also star. 8 p.m. Epix
Girl in the Bunker "E.T.'s" Henry Thomas plays a sexual predator who kidnaps a teenager (Julia LaLonde) on her way home from school in this fact-based 2018 drama. Moira Kelly also stars. 8 and 11 p.m. Lifetime
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste This 2017 documentary produced by celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain explores possible solutions to the problem of food waste. 9 p.m. Starz
Lake Placid: Legacy This new horror sequel picks up several years after the events of the 1999 original as a team of young explorers comes face to face with a ginormous reptile. "Wynonna Earp's" Katherine Barrell and Tim Rozon star. 9 and 11 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Shailene Woodley; author Kenneth Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Troye Sivan performs; Sarah and Michael Verardo on Hero at Home; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa; chef Curtis Stone; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Kristin Smith, Top 30. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen; Dylan Minnette ("13 Reasons Why"); allergies quiz with Dr. Taz Bhatia; Phillip Phillips performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former FBI Director James Comey. 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen ("My Partner Knows Best"); Hot Topics; Dr. Drew Pinsky. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Donny Osmond; Samira Wiley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Supermarket hot buffets; two women fight off carjackers; self-defense moves. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Marijuana and sex; procedure for lips; sex-ed scandal; facial filler; what not to wear after sex. 2 p.m. KCBS
Harry Candice Bergen; an 11-year-old female boxer. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray How to set up a grill; a spicy chicken recipe; barbecue skills; spicy honey chicken; burgers. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman with multiple personalities. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Milo Ventimiglia; Dax Shepard. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Colon cancer; viewers' questions; guest co-host Amara La Negra ("Love & Hip Hop Miami"). 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
Conan Zach Galifianakis; Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scott Eastwood; Blake Shelton performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charlize Theron; filmmaker Ron Howard. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Vikander; Walton Goggins; James Blunt performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Goodman; Jeffrey Wright; journalist Rukmini Callimachi. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Lennie James; the Aces perform; Cameron Cuffe ("Krypton"). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels take on the Detroit Tigers and the Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. 10 a.m. FSN; 5 p.m. SportsNet LA
Hockey The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. 5 p.m. NBC
Basketball If necessary, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will meet in a seventh and deciding game in the Western Conference finals. 6 p.m. TNT
