Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular' on NBC

SPECIALS

Hannity Special: Portraits of Courage With George W. Bush Sean Hannity interviews the 43rd president about his book “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors,” his artwork and more. 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News Channel

The Words That Built America Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi assembles more than 100 people, including all living presidents and vice presidents, to read from the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Celebrity participants include Kevin Bacon, Bryan Cranston, Neil Patrick Harris, Robert De Niro, America Ferrera, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Meryl Streep. 7 p.m. HBO

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular The department store once again celebrates Independence Day by sponsoring this display of fireworks over New York. Jennifer Lopez, Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum, Sheryl Crow, Hailee Steinfeld and Charlie Puth are on the bill, and “American Ninja Warrior’s” Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy serve as hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Salute to Service This encore special honoring the men and women of the U.S military includes a visit aboard a Navy aircraft carrier out at sea. 8 p.m. KTLA

A Capitol Fourth The 37th annual concert boasts a first-time host — John Stamos — who also performs with the Beach Boys, as does Mark McGrath, as the event originates from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Also on the bill: The Four Tops, Trace Adkins, Kellie Pickler, Sofia Carson and “Hamilton’s” Phillipa Soo. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Big Bay Boom Spectacular The annual telecast from San Diego gets under way with a preview special, followed by a fireworks display set to patriotic music. 8:30 and 9 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Independence Day E! offers a 24-hour marathon of this rousing 1996 sci-fi thriller starring Will Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum. 6 and 9 a.m.; noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m.; midnight and 3 a.m., E!

Yankee Doodle Dandy James Cagney portrays legendary song-and-dance man George M. Cohan in this tune-filled 1942 bio-drama. 5 p.m. TCM

Statue of Liberty Filmmaker Ken Burns profiles Lady Liberty herself in this 1985 documentary. 7 p.m. KOCE

1776 William Daniels and Howard da Silva head the cast of this 1972 musical about the Founding Fathers and the signing of the Declaration of Independence. 7:15 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Kenneth C. Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen reports; starting over; Black Friday sales in July; U.S. Air Force Ceremonial Brass performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The “Lethal Weapon” cast reunites; R5 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chef Walter. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen (“Love Connection”); audience members try to win cash in “Live’s 4th of July Games.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Today Hillary Duff; Lin-Manuel Miranda; last-minute fun for July 4. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Carving a watermelon; steak sliders; getting a backyard party-ready; a brand-new burger. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Jerry Ferrara; Cristela Alonzo. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

