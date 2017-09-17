Monday's TV highlights: 'Dancing With the Stars' on ABC

SERIES

Page Six TV This new series focuses on news and gossip from the worlds of entertainment, pop culture, the media and politics. 7 p.m. Fox, 8 p.m. KCOP

American Ninja Warrior The $1-million grand prize is up for grabs in Las Vegas on the season finale of this obstacle-course competition. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars Pop music’s Debbie Gibson, spouses Nick and Vanessa Lachey, NFL veteran Terrell Owens, former Laker Derek Fisher and “Malcolm in the Middle’s” alum Frankie Muniz are among the celebrity contestants as this competition series kicks of its 25th cycle. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews continue as hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The top four perform in this new episode. Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens are the judges, and Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

The Vietnam War The new Ken Burns-Lynn Novick documentary series continues with “Riding the Tiger (1961-1963),” in which President John F. Kennedy ponders the level of involvement the United States should have in the war. 8 p.m. KOCE

Fashion Police Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho dish on styles seen at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. 8 p.m. E!

Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio This true-crime series concludes its season. 8:30 p.m. Spike

The State The true stories of British citizens who left home to join the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria are dramatized in this new two-night, four-part miniseries. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel; also Tue.

Midnight, Texas The town will become hell on Earth, literally, unless Manfred (Francois Arnaud) can find a way to vanquish the demons that have overtaken it in this supernatural drama’s freshman-season finale. 10 p.m. NBC

I Hart Food Host Hannah Hart heads for Montana in the foodie travelogue’s meat-centric season finale. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers Pop-music diva Mariah Carey and comic and actor Martin Lawrence are among the stars feted in this edition of the annual ceremony, with performers including Missy Elliot, Lil Kim and Da Brat. 9 p.m. VH1

MOVIES

The Age of Consequences Filmmaker Jared P. Scott (“Requiem for the American Dream”) explores climate change through the lens of national security and global stability in this 2016 documentary. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Mehmet Oz; style; best of beauty awards. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ali Landry; Ross Mathews; author Salman Rushdie (“The Golden Horse”); Houston veterinarian Dr. Brian Beale; psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann; Les Twins perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”); Shonda Rhimes; Ryan’s trip home to Atlanta. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Candace Cameron Bure; Jodie Sweetin; Andrea Barber; Bob Saget; Dave Coulier; View Your Deal. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Wanda Sykes; Garcelle Beauvais; Top Talker Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (Season premiere) Alzheimer’s prevention; a quick at-home test to determine one’s risk; TV Judge Glenda Hatchett. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Nene Leakes; Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Tom Bergeron (“Dancing With the Stars”); young motivational speaker; dating expert Matthew Hussey. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Eva Longoria; NASCAR drivers. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man has spent millions of dollars on his son who is addicted to heroin and crack. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Theroux (“The LEGO NINJAGO Movie”); Drew Carey; Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (Season premiere) (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Paula Patton; Shane Torres. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cleese; Demi Lovato performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC