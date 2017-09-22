Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: Gladys Knight in 'Oprah’s Master Class'

SERIES

Halt and Catch Fire Donna (Kerry Bishe) makes a play to land a heavy hitter, while her ex (Scoot McNairy), has a talk with one of their daughters about a troubling issue at school. 9 p.m. AMC

Oprah’s Master Class In the first of two new episodes, Usher describes how he dealt with fame at a young age and the role that family has played in shaping his career and life. Then soul singer Gladys Knight reflects on her coming of age in the music business, and the reality of touring in the segregated South of the 1950s. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN

MOVIES

The Bourne Marathon Set your DVRs. By a coincidence in programming all five movies in the action franchise are airing on three channels, but not in order. Up first is the fourth film, “The Bourne Legacy” (2012), starring Jeremy Renner and Rachel Weisz. 3 p.m. FX. TNT airs the first three films in the series starring Matt Damon: “The Bourne Identity” (2002), 3:15 p.m.; “The Bourne Supremacy” (2004), 5:45 p.m.; “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007); 8 p.m. The latest installment, “Jason Bourne,” also starring Matt Damon, airs at 5:55 p.m. on HBO

Assassin’s Creed Based on a popular video game franchise, this 2016 science-fiction adventure stars Michael Fassbender as the descendant of a mysterious secret society known as the Assassins, who use uncanny knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Brendan Gleeson also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter For the sixth and final installment of this movie series loosely based on a horror video-game line, Alice (Milla Jovovich) travels to the Hive in Raccoon City, to prevent the evil Umbrella Corporation from eradicating the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. Iain Glen also stars. 8 p.m. Starz

Falling for Vermont A bestselling author (Julie Gonzalo) gets so stressed out from the nonstop media circus around her that she decides to go on a little retreat, gets stuck in a small town without a car or ID, and meets a local doctor (Benjamin Ayres) who’s also a single dad in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Healthcare; tax reform; North Korea: Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Healthcare: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). The Russia investigation: Preet Bharara. Panel: Nina Turner; former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Jen Psaki; Rep. Jason Lewis (R-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Singer-songwriter Shania Twain; author J.K. Rowling; author Ann Patchett; Iain Armitage. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers report: Bill Gates. Marc Short, White House director of Legislative Affairs. Panel: Karl Rove; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Kimberley Strassel; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Iran deal: Javad Zarif, foreign minister of Iran. Afghanistan and the U.S., Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Author Atul Gawande (“Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End”). Marc Short, White House director of Legislative Affairs. Panel: Margaret Brennan; David Nakamura, the Washington Post (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco.). Panel: Stephanie Cutter; Stephen Henderson, Detroit Free Press; Eliana Johnson, Politico; Rich Lowry, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources Facebook and political ads: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) Jimmy Kimmel and the healthcare bill: Bill Carter; Neera Tanden; Sarah Kliff, Vox. Coverage of the Russia investigation: Carl Bernstein; Julia Ioffe, the Atlantic. Coverage of Sean Spicer; Megyn Kelly's new show on NBC; Fox's new prime-time lineup: Bill Carter. (N) 8 a.m. CNN