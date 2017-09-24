Monday's TV Highlights: 'People of Earth' on TBS

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon Amy (Mayim Bialik) answers Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) marriage proposal in the season premiere of this smart comedy. Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar and Kevin Sussman also star. Then, viewers are treated to the pilot of the prequel-spinoff series based on the childhood of physics genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Jim Parsons narrates. 8 and 8:30p.m. CBS.

The Voice Jennifer Hudson joins coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the singing competition’s season premiere. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars Each couple performs one of the following: tango, quickstep, foxtrot or Viennese waltz in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The winner of this unscripted competition will be selected from the four remaining contestants in the season finale. Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens serve as judges and Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

The Vietnam War In the seventh episode, “The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969),” filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick examine the turn in support at home for America’s participation in the war. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Kevin Can Wait In the season premiere Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) sees marriage as the only way to prevent Chale (Ryan Cartwright) from being deported. Leah Remini becomes a series regular and Kevin James stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Halloween Baking Championship Comic John Henson (“Wipeout”) hosts as this holiday-themed hit returns for a new six-episode season, with eight bakers showing off their skills for judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Lorraine Pascale. 9 p.m. Food Network

Me, Myself & I Think of “This Is Us” as a comedy, with “SNL” veteran Bobby Moynihan starring as the present-day incarnation of a man whose life is traced yesterday, today and tomorrow. Jaleel White (Urkel), Sharon Lawrence and John Larroquette also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion Katharine McPhee taps into her musical roots again as the adventure series returns for its fourth season. Elyes Gabel and Robert Patrick also star and Mark Collins returns in his recurring guest role. 10 p.m. CBS

The Brave Internal and external workings of the Defense Intelligence Agency fuel this new drama about undercover military operatives and the missions they tackle. Anne Heche plays the agency’s deputy director. Mike Vogel and Sofia Pernas also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Freddie Highmore stars as a young medical professional whose autism and savant syndrome make communicating with others a challenge in this new medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

People of Earth Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) meets someone special from her past while Walsh, Jeff, Don and Kurt (Michael Cassidy, Ken Hall, Björn Gustafsson and Drew Nelson) stage their mutiny in the season finale of the quirky comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper “The Daily Show” regular this spins off this new satire of the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

Clínica de Migrantes Max Pozdorovkin’s affecting 2016 documentary chronicles the bustling activity among the generous souls who work at Puentes de Salud, a volunteer-run clinic that provides free medical care to undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sterling K. Brown; Eric McCormack; Debra Messing. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Ann Margaret Carrozza (“Love & Money”); Sarah Chalke (“Rick and Morty”); Natalie Alyn Lind (“The Gifted”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (Premiere) “Will & Grace” cast. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kristin Chenoweth (“My Little Pony: The Movie”); Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Kaley Cuoco; Sabrina Soto. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Maria Menounos. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A new diet craze. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Aisha Tyler; Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber (“Fuller House”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman (“Stronger”); rapper Action Bronson. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP