Monday's TV Highlights: 'People of Earth' on TBS

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon Amy (Mayim Bialik) answers Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) marriage proposal in the season premiere of this smart comedy. Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar and Kevin Sussman also star. Then, viewers are treated to the pilot of the prequel-spinoff series based on the childhood of physics genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Jim Parsons narrates. 8 and 8:30p.m. CBS.
The Voice Jennifer Hudson joins coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the singing competition’s season premiere. 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars Each couple performs one of the following: tango, quickstep, foxtrot or Viennese waltz in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance The winner of this unscripted competition will be selected from the four remaining contestants in the season finale. Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens serve as judges and Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
The Vietnam War In the seventh episode, “The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969),” filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick examine the turn in support at home for America’s participation in the war. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Kevin Can Wait In the season premiere Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) sees marriage as the only way to prevent Chale (Ryan Cartwright) from being deported. Leah Remini becomes a series regular and Kevin James stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Halloween Baking Championship Comic John Henson (“Wipeout”) hosts as this holiday-themed hit returns for a new six-episode season, with eight bakers showing off their skills for judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Lorraine Pascale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Me, Myself & I Think of “This Is Us” as a comedy, with “SNL” veteran Bobby Moynihan starring as the present-day incarnation of a man whose life is traced yesterday, today and tomorrow. Jaleel White (Urkel), Sharon Lawrence and John Larroquette also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion Katharine McPhee taps into her musical roots again as the adventure series returns for its fourth season. Elyes Gabel and Robert Patrick also star and Mark Collins returns in his recurring guest role. 10 p.m. CBS
The Brave Internal and external workings of the Defense Intelligence Agency fuel this new drama about undercover military operatives and the missions they tackle. Anne Heche plays the agency’s deputy director. Mike Vogel and Sofia Pernas also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Freddie Highmore stars as a young medical professional whose autism and savant syndrome make communicating with others a challenge in this new medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
People of Earth Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) meets someone special from her past while Walsh, Jeff, Don and Kurt (Michael Cassidy, Ken Hall, Björn Gustafsson and Drew Nelson) stage their mutiny in the season finale of the quirky comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper “The Daily Show” regular this spins off this new satire of the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
Clínica de Migrantes Max Pozdorovkin’s affecting 2016 documentary chronicles the bustling activity among the generous souls who work at Puentes de Salud, a volunteer-run clinic that provides free medical care to undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sterling K. Brown; Eric McCormack; Debra Messing. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Ann Margaret Carrozza (“Love & Money”); Sarah Chalke (“Rick and Morty”); Natalie Alyn Lind (“The Gifted”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (Premiere) “Will & Grace” cast. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kristin Chenoweth (“My Little Pony: The Movie”); Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Kaley Cuoco; Sabrina Soto. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Maria Menounos. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A new diet craze. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Aisha Tyler; Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber (“Fuller House”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman (“Stronger”); rapper Action Bronson. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple say their teenage daughters make their lives a living hell. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); Macklemore and Kesha perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real RonReaco Lee (“Survivor’s Remorse”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.); Jennifer Higgins; Voto Latino CEO Maria Teresa Kumar. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kyle MacLachlan; Aisha Tyler; Moses Storm. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Season premiere) Madonna; Camila Cabello performs with Young Thug. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sterling K. Brown; Chance the Rapper performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeremy Piven; America Ferrera; Lior Suchard. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers (Season premiere) (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly (Season premiere) Keith Morrison; Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Dallas Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals. 5:15 p.m. ESPN
