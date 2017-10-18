Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Walking Dead: Behind the Dead' on AMC

SERIES

Superstore Tensions rise among the employees after an attempted robbery, and Glenn (Mark McKinney) has a tough time firing a security guard. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural The manifestation of Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) abilities alarms Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles), and Donatello's (guest star Keith Szarabajka) unexpected visit lets them know he’ll be needing more protection than they can handle on their own. Jeffrey Vincent Parise guest stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

Gotham Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed) has a selfish reason for wanting to be on Penguin’s (Robin Lord Taylor) good side. Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue and Morena Baccarin also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Good Place Chidi and Eleanor (William Jackson Harper, Kristen Bell) face an ethical dilemma that leads to a conflict with Michael (Ted Danson) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Will & Grace Jack’s (Sean Hayes) estranged son (guest star Michael Angarano) reveals a big surprise, his own son (guest star Jet Jurgensmeyer), in this new episode. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally also star, with guest stars Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells. 9 p.m. NBC

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to balance his roles as the mayor, the Green Arrow and a father to William (Jack Moore), while Anatoly (David Nykl) returns to Star City with a deadly agenda. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Eleven Investigators Lise Olsen and Fred Paige examine the confessions of Edward Harold Bell to determine if the inmate may have been responsible for killing 11 teenage girls in the 1970s in the premiere of this new six-part real-crime miniseries, 9 p.m. A&E. A second new episode follows at 10.

Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) is forced to make a horrifying decision to save her daughter, while Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) and someone who was once his ally struggle to survive in the wild. 9 p.m. Syfy

Great News Katie (Briga Heelan) is nominated for a journalism honor and excited about attending the event, but worries that Carol (Andrea Martin) will ruin the occasion for her. Reid Scott and Christopher McDonald guest star, and John Michael Higgins also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Chicago Fire Dawson (Monica Raymund) is trapped in a parking-garage collapse and her rescuers don’t know where she is as she tries to help the injured while seeking a way out. 10 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder Feeling like she's found her purpose again, Annalise (Viola Davis) focuses on developing her big case in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Ghost Wars A pragmatic researcher (guest star Kandyse McClure) known for her rational approach uses herself as a guinea pig to determine the severity of the haunting at a Lambda Technologies branch in Port Moore, after a high-powered particle accelerator test goes terribly awry. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Animated Holiday Specials Linus waits in the pumpkin patch for the elusive Halloween symbol to appear in the “Peanuts” special “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” 8 p.m. ABC. Then, Woody, Buzz and the gang stop at a mysterious motel in “Toy Story of Terror!.” 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Walking Dead: Behind the Dead This new one-hour documentary celebrating the 100th episode of the series features members of the cast and production team talking about how the show has evolved. Past and present cast members participating include Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Lennie James, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira and Melissa McBride. 10 p.m. AMC

MOVIES

A Bigger Splash Taking its title from a famous painting by artist David Hockney, director Luca Guadagnino’s 2015 psychological thriller stars Tilda Swinton as an iconic rock star on vacation in Sicily with her filmmaker lover (Matthias Schoenaerts), when she gets a wholly unexpected visit from her old flame (Ralph Fiennes) and his daughter (Dakota Fanning). 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Michael Phelps; Jennifer Connelly. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Julianne Moore; Boyz II Men performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chaz Bono (“American Horror Story: Cult”); Alejandra Campoverdi, former Obama White House deputy director of Hispanic media. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Michael Phelps. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Brolin (“Only the Brave”); Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Julianne Moore; Patti LuPone. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Mehmet Oz (“Food Can Fix It”); Keyshia Cole performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV