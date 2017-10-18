Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Walking Dead: Behind the Dead' on AMC

SERIES
Superstore Tensions rise among the employees after an attempted robbery, and Glenn (Mark McKinney) has a tough time firing a security guard. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural The manifestation of Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) abilities alarms Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles), and Donatello's (guest star Keith Szarabajka) unexpected visit lets them know he’ll be needing more protection than they can handle on their own. Jeffrey Vincent Parise guest stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
Gotham Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed) has a selfish reason for wanting to be on Penguin’s (Robin Lord Taylor) good side. Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue and Morena Baccarin also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Good Place Chidi and Eleanor (William Jackson Harper, Kristen Bell) face an ethical dilemma that leads to a conflict with Michael (Ted Danson) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Will & Grace Jack’s (Sean Hayes) estranged son (guest star Michael Angarano) reveals a big surprise, his own son (guest star Jet Jurgensmeyer), in this new episode. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally also star, with guest stars Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells. 9 p.m. NBC
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to balance his roles as the mayor, the Green Arrow and a father to William (Jack Moore), while Anatoly (David Nykl) returns to Star City with a deadly agenda. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Eleven Investigators Lise Olsen and Fred Paige examine the confessions of Edward Harold Bell to determine if the inmate may have been responsible for killing 11 teenage girls in the 1970s in the premiere of this new six-part real-crime miniseries, 9 p.m. A&E. A second new episode follows at 10.
Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) is forced to make a horrifying decision to save her daughter, while Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) and someone who was once his ally struggle to survive in the wild. 9 p.m. Syfy
Great News Katie (Briga Heelan) is nominated for a journalism honor and excited about attending the event, but worries that Carol (Andrea Martin) will ruin the occasion for her. Reid Scott and Christopher McDonald guest star, and John Michael Higgins also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Chicago Fire Dawson (Monica Raymund) is trapped in a parking-garage collapse and her rescuers don’t know where she is as she tries to help the injured while seeking a way out. 10 p.m. NBC
How to Get Away With Murder Feeling like she's found her purpose again, Annalise (Viola Davis) focuses on developing her big case in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Ghost Wars A pragmatic researcher (guest star Kandyse McClure) known for her rational approach uses herself as a guinea pig to determine the severity of the haunting at a Lambda Technologies branch in Port Moore, after a high-powered particle accelerator test goes terribly awry. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Animated Holiday Specials Linus waits in the pumpkin patch for the elusive Halloween symbol to appear in the “Peanuts” special “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” 8 p.m. ABC. Then, Woody, Buzz and the gang stop at a mysterious motel in “Toy Story of Terror!.” 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Walking Dead: Behind the Dead This new one-hour documentary celebrating the 100th episode of the series features members of the cast and production team talking about how the show has evolved. Past and present cast members participating include Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Lennie James, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira and Melissa McBride. 10 p.m. AMC
MOVIES
A Bigger Splash Taking its title from a famous painting by artist David Hockney, director Luca Guadagnino’s 2015 psychological thriller stars Tilda Swinton as an iconic rock star on vacation in Sicily with her filmmaker lover (Matthias Schoenaerts), when she gets a wholly unexpected visit from her old flame (Ralph Fiennes) and his daughter (Dakota Fanning). 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Michael Phelps; Jennifer Connelly. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Julianne Moore; Boyz II Men performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chaz Bono (“American Horror Story: Cult”); Alejandra Campoverdi, former Obama White House deputy director of Hispanic media. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Michael Phelps. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Brolin (“Only the Brave”); Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Julianne Moore; Patti LuPone. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Mehmet Oz (“Food Can Fix It”); Keyshia Cole performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Anjelica Huston; Francisco Caceres; Curtis Stone; Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Food trends to help fight cancer; the new super green that fights disease; identity theft. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Young children go on a field trip to a gun range; antibiotics may put people at risk for superbugs. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Isla Fisher (“Marge in Charge”); Cedric Yarbrough. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jessie James Decker (“Eric & Jessie: Game On”) performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Daymond John (“Shark Tank”); chef Andrew Zimmern. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A teenager became involved with a 35-year-old man, who is in danger of going to prison. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard (“A Bad Moms Christmas”); Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold; Haim performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Judge Greg Mathis. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Jane Goodall. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rapper Vic Mensa. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tracy Morgan; Billy Joel performs; Paul Shaffer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Cubs host the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS (if necessary). 5 p.m. TBS
NFL Football The Chiefs visit the Raiders. 5:25 p.m. CBS and NFL
NBA Basketball The Lakers host their crosstown rivals the Clippers in teams’ season opener. 7:30 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Oct. 15 - 21, 2017 in PDF format