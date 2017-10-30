Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS After a petty officer is found killed on a golf course, McGee (Sean Murray) tries to locate a key witness by spending hours on the victim’s ham radio. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice This new episode recalls the best moments from the season, plus new footage. With Kelly Clarkson. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Danny Trejo (“Machete”) guest stars as Gypsy’s (guest star Jessica Camacho) father, whose arrival on Earth-1 stirs tensions in this new episode directed by series regular Tom Cavanagh. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle Frankie and Mike (Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn) want to make their 25th wedding anniversary special in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon Thomas Lennon (‘The Odd Couple”) reprises the role of Leo Getz (played by Joe Pesci in the movies that inspired this series) in this new episode. Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans Sr. and Jordana Brewster star. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd and John Turturro all have parents who came to America from other lands, and Henry Louis Gates Jr. gives them a deeper understanding of their forerunners in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
This Is Us Halloween means different things for family members at various times in their lives in this new episode. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz star. 9 p.m. NBC
blackish Junior (Marcus Scribner) ends up looking bad as the result of an incident at school that proves serious enough to jeopardize his educational future. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Major Crimes When three 15-year-old boys vanish from a Catholic school field trip, Asst. Chief Mason (Leonard Roberts) orders the squad to make the disappearance their highest priority in the season premiere of the crime drama. Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison also star. 9 p.m. TNT
The Mayor The city’s public transportation comes to a halt due to a bus drivers’ union strike in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans The investigation into a petty officer’s death points Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team to a woman (guest star Natalie Hall) who chooses her victims very specifically. 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders The jury hears testimony from Lyle and Erik (Miles Gaston Villanueva, Gus Halper) after the judge (Anthony Edwards) allows a recording of the siblings’ confessions to be unsealed. Edie Falco also stars. 10 p.m. NBC
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World After Kevin (Jason Ritter) drains his bank account trying to help others, he has to look for a different way to help a single parent (guest star Beth Lacke) overwhelmed by her son’s medical bills. Kimberly Hebert Gregory also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jeremy Piven; Ian Schrager, Public hotel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Selena Gomez; Francia Raisa. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink; Mark Ruffalo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Gadget; Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold (“Dancing With the Stars”); Erika Monroe Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author JB Smoove; Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jerry O’Connell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Carrie Ann Inaba; Terry Crews. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Apple cider vinegar; the mysterious death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Men and robots; a boyfriend’s double life; eating disorders; illegal butt injections; picky eating. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Dolly Parton; Harry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Two adult women say their ex-stepfather sexually abused them when they were young girls. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”); Sofie Dossi; J Balvin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected L.A.’s short-term rental challenge; behind the scenes with an entrepreneurial pot farmer who is training military veterans to work in the marijuana industry. (N) 8 p.m. KCET
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Gretchen Carlson (“Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan JB Smoove; Whitney Cummings; Joel Kim Booster. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Millie Bobby Brown; Kelly Clarkson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Ruffalo; Chris Matthews; Gilbert Gottfried; Thundercat performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kristen Bell; Dave Grohl; Alice Cooper performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Nancy Pelosi; Iliza Shlesinger performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chef Anthony Bourdain; Aya Cash; Anton Fig. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Nick Kroll; Greta Van Fleet performs; Caitlin Doughty. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2017 World Series The Astros visit the Dodgers for Game 6 of the fall classic. 5 p.m. Fox
