Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' on ABC

SERIES

NCIS After a petty officer is found killed on a golf course, McGee (Sean Murray) tries to locate a key witness by spending hours on the victim’s ham radio. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice This new episode recalls the best moments from the season, plus new footage. With Kelly Clarkson. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Danny Trejo (“Machete”) guest stars as Gypsy’s (guest star Jessica Camacho) father, whose arrival on Earth-1 stirs tensions in this new episode directed by series regular Tom Cavanagh. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Frankie and Mike (Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn) want to make their 25th wedding anniversary special in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon Thomas Lennon (‘The Odd Couple”) reprises the role of Leo Getz (played by Joe Pesci in the movies that inspired this series) in this new episode. Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans Sr. and Jordana Brewster star. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd and John Turturro all have parents who came to America from other lands, and Henry Louis Gates Jr. gives them a deeper understanding of their forerunners in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

This Is Us Halloween means different things for family members at various times in their lives in this new episode. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz star. 9 p.m. NBC

blackish Junior (Marcus Scribner) ends up looking bad as the result of an incident at school that proves serious enough to jeopardize his educational future. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Major Crimes When three 15-year-old boys vanish from a Catholic school field trip, Asst. Chief Mason (Leonard Roberts) orders the squad to make the disappearance their highest priority in the season premiere of the crime drama. Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison also star. 9 p.m. TNT

The Mayor The city’s public transportation comes to a halt due to a bus drivers’ union strike in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans The investigation into a petty officer’s death points Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team to a woman (guest star Natalie Hall) who chooses her victims very specifically. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders The jury hears testimony from Lyle and Erik (Miles Gaston Villanueva, Gus Halper) after the judge (Anthony Edwards) allows a recording of the siblings’ confessions to be unsealed. Edie Falco also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World After Kevin (Jason Ritter) drains his bank account trying to help others, he has to look for a different way to help a single parent (guest star Beth Lacke) overwhelmed by her son’s medical bills. Kimberly Hebert Gregory also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jeremy Piven; Ian Schrager, Public hotel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Selena Gomez; Francia Raisa. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink; Mark Ruffalo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Gadget; Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold (“Dancing With the Stars”); Erika Monroe Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author JB Smoove; Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jerry O’Connell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Carrie Ann Inaba; Terry Crews. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Apple cider vinegar; the mysterious death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Men and robots; a boyfriend’s double life; eating disorders; illegal butt injections; picky eating. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Dolly Parton; Harry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Two adult women say their ex-stepfather sexually abused them when they were young girls. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”); Sofie Dossi; J Balvin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

SoCal Connected L.A.’s short-term rental challenge; behind the scenes with an entrepreneurial pot farmer who is training military veterans to work in the marijuana industry. (N) 8 p.m. KCET

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Gretchen Carlson (“Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan JB Smoove; Whitney Cummings; Joel Kim Booster. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Millie Bobby Brown; Kelly Clarkson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Ruffalo; Chris Matthews; Gilbert Gottfried; Thundercat performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kristen Bell; Dave Grohl; Alice Cooper performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC