Monday's TV highlights: Ride With Norman Reedus on AMC

SERIES

Kevin Can Wait While visiting a toy store in search of security work, Kevin and Vanessa (Kevin James, Leah Remini) end up locked inside after hours. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The knockout rounds continue. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Kara and Samantha (Melissa Benoist, Odette Annable) join forces to clear Lena’s (Katie McGrath) name when Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar) pins the blame on her after a number of children develop lead poisoning. Filmmaker Kevin Smith directs. 8 p.m. KTLA

Lucifer The disappearance of his “ex-fake-wife” (guest star Lindsey Gort) leads Lucifer and Ella (Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia) to Las Vegas to find her in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Superior Donuts Randy’s (Katey Sagal) behavior during a traffic stop captured on video gives Franco (Jermaine Fowler) doubts about her capabilities as a police officer in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Valor Gallo (Matt Barr) is willing to make a sacrifice to ensure the success of a dangerous rescue mission. Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett and Melissa Roxburgh also star with guest star Brian Letsche. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Gifted Thunderbird (Blair Redford) wants to find out what happened to a friend while Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) makes a new friend whose special abilities could prove useful. Garret Dillahunt and Elena Satine continue their guest roles. 9 p.m. Fox

Ride With Norman Reedus Dave Chappelle joins Reedus on a ride from Charleston, S.C., to Savannah, Ga., stopping along the way to experience the culture of the historic Lowcountry. 9 p.m. AMC

Holiday Baking Championship Bakers create eye-catching and tantalizing new holiday treats for seasonal parties in a new season of the seasonal show. 9 p.m. Food Network. The new series “Christmas Cookie Challenge” follows at 10.

9JKL Series star Mark Feuerstein’s family life is the basis for this comedy, and his real parents — Audrey and Harvey — have cameo roles in this new episode. Linda Lavin and Elliott Gould play the couple in the show. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion Tina Majorino (“Veronica Mars”) joins the show as the team’s new neighbor. Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee and Robert Patrick costar. 10 p.m. CBS

The Brave The team is on a mission in Paris to investigate Amir’s (Hadi Tabbal) background in this new episode. Anne Heche, Mike Vogel, Tate Ellington, Sofia Pernas and Demetrius Grosse also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens The series’ 19th season opens with “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary,” profiling the late, legendary saxophonist. Denzel Washington voices Coltrane’s words. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

VA: The Human Cost of War This new documentary examines the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and how well it does — or does not — handle the needs and concerns of those who served in America’s military. 9 p.m. KOCE

Living Every Day: Luke Bryan Country-music superstar Bryan is profiled and interviewed by Robin Roberts in this new special. 10 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Hollywood on Trial Filmmaker David Helpern’s 1976 documentary looks back at the harrowing effects of the “witch hunts” conducted by the .House UnAmerican Activities Committee in 1947 to ferret out Communists and Russian sympathizers in the Hollywood movie community. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Josh Gad; Dan Rather; Andy Grammer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jackie Slater; Sara Skirboll; Lewis Howes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Josh Gad (“Murder on the Orient Express”); Gina Rodriguez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Wilderness camp nightmares; the medical mystery behind a twin’s rotting teeth; smoothing skin. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Musician Gene Simmons. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”); Adam Conover (“Adam Ruins Everything”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says former friend has lied about losing five babies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”); Zully Hernandez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real David Arquette (“Amanda & Jack Go Glamping”); Camilla Luddington; DeRay Davis. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Catherine Mayer, Women’s Equality Party. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); Tig Notaro. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Stephen Colbert; comic Rod Man. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Levine; Sam Rockwell; J Balvin performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC