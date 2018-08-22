Craig Zadan, Oscars producer and the man who helped bring musicals back to TV, dies at 69

Craig Zadan, the prolific producer behind the Oscar-winning film “Chicago” whose creative musical touch reached across movies, television and the Broadway stage, has died. He was 69.
Zadan died from complications following shoulder replacement surgery, according to a statement from NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. Zadan and producing partner Neil Meron produced a series of live musicals for NBC in recent years, including “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan” and “The Wiz.”
“It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan,” Greenblatt said. “On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theater and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly. Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”
Zadan and Meron were perhaps best known for translating stage productions such as “Hairspray” and the “Chicago” for the big screen. The duo also produced the Academy Awards telecast for three consecutive years, from 2013 to 2015. They’ve kept busy with NBC’s successful live musical franchise, most recently staging “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
They also produced Broadway productions including “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” starring Daniel Radcliffe in 2011 and “Promises, Promises” with Kristin Chenoweth in 2010.
Productions under their helm have earned six Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, 17 Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards.