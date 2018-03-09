'Deception' masters the art of combining magic and the FBI. Or does it?

"Deception" knows all of this, of course, and smartly places its hero, Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) along the same axis as a few of the names above. However, Cameron falls on hard times after one of his TV specials as his twin brother is jailed for a crime that forces them to reveal just how he can appear to be two places at once, which leads to public shame and condemnation from no less than Penn and Teller.