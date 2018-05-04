Overrated/Underrated: Richard Ayoade's twisted travel show, and how does a brand's voice sound?

The White House Correspondents' Assn. dinner: Last week, no less an authority than President Trump called for an end to this annual celebration of political journalism, and in wake of a set by comic Michelle Wolf where she evidently performed her roasting duties too well, a press corps charged with covering the government is now happily considering some changes. Given that the current late-night landscape has ensured that we don't want for political humor, maybe a change is in order. How about they just let the president book the show, because that's who they work for, right?