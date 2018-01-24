The problematic 'Waco' recasts cult leader David Koresh as a sympathetic figure

Yet the self-ordained "Lamb of God" is known to have taken girls as young as 12 as "wives," emasculated his male followers by insisting they take a vow of celibacy while he impregnated their wives, and stockpiled an arsenal of automatic weapons for a doomsday battle that would usher in the End Days. That disturbing side of Koresh is included here, but portrayed largely as a side effect of his earnest faith as opposed to dangerous ego.