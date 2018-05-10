All the details on Fox's new shows for the 2018-19 season

Series description: From "Empire" co-creator Danny Strong comes this legal drama set at a wrongful conviction firm. Led by a fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice, the team reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were supposedly proved guilty. Her motivation stems from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a household name. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold methods also earn her some enemies — one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime she didn't commit. As she fights to defend others, she also must fight to defend herself.