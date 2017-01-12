'La La Land,' 'Hidden Figures,' 'Nocturnal Animals,' 'The Crown' among nominees for Costume Designers Guild Awards

“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore will host the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 21, the guild announced Thursday morning.
At the same time, the CDG announced its nominations in seven categories. Notable names on the list include costume designer Mary Zophres, who received nominations in two categories – one in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category for “La La Land,” and one in the Excellence in Period Film for “Hail, Caesar!”; and Colleen Atwood, who received two nominations in the same category – one for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and another for “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” both in the Excellence in Fantasy Film category.
In addition to the awards listed below, the CDG will be handing out several honors, including a Career Achievement Award to Jeffrey Kurland (who received a 1995 Oscar nomination for “Bullets Over Broadway” and won a Costume Designers Guild Award in 2001 for “Erin Brockovich”) for his outstanding work in film and television and a Distinguished Collaborator Award which, as first announced in November, will be given to Meryl Streep.
The complete list of categories and nominees includes:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
“Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” – Rebecca Hale
“Captain Fantastic” – Courtney Hoffman
“La La Land” – Mary Zophres
“Lion” – Cappi Ireland
“Nocturnal Animals” – Arianne Phillips
Excellence in Period Film
“The Dressmaker” – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson
“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Consolata Boyle
“Hail, Caesar!” – Mary Zophres
“Hidden Figures” – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
“Jackie” – Madeline Fontaine
Excellence in Fantasy Film
“Doctor Strange” – Alexandra Byrne
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Colleen Atwood
“Kubo and the Two Strings” – Deborah Cook
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – Colleen Atwood
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion
Outstanding Contemporary Television Series
“American Horror Story: Roanoke” – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang
“Empire” – Paolo Nieddu
“Grace & Frankie” – Allyson B. Fanger
“House of Cards” – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris
“Transparent” – Marie Schley
Outstanding Period Television Series
“The Crown” – Michele Clapton
“Penny Dreadful” – Gabriella Pescucci
“Stranger Things” (series) – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska
“Westworld” (pilot) – Trish Summerville
“Westworld” (Series) – Ane Crabtree
Outstanding Fantasy Television Series
“Game of Thrones” – Michele Clapton, April Ferry
“The Man in the High Castle” – J.R. Hawbaker
“Once Upon a Time” – Eduardo Castro
“Sleepy Hollow” – Mairi Chisholm
“The Walking Dead” – Eulyn C. Womble
Excellence in Short Form Design
Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund
Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel
Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes
H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero
Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart
The winners will be announced at the annual CDGA gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel five days before the Academy Awards bring the awards-show season to a close.
