'La La Land,' 'Hidden Figures,' 'Nocturnal Animals,' 'The Crown' among nominees for Costume Designers Guild Awards

“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore will host the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 21, the guild announced Thursday morning.

At the same time, the CDG announced its nominations in seven categories. Notable names on the list include costume designer Mary Zophres, who received nominations in two categories – one in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category for “La La Land,” and one in the Excellence in Period Film for “Hail, Caesar!”; and Colleen Atwood, who received two nominations in the same category – one for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and another for “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” both in the Excellence in Fantasy Film category.

In addition to the awards listed below, the CDG will be handing out several honors, including a Career Achievement Award to Jeffrey Kurland (who received a 1995 Oscar nomination for “Bullets Over Broadway” and won a Costume Designers Guild Award in 2001 for “Erin Brockovich”) for his outstanding work in film and television and a Distinguished Collaborator Award which, as first announced in November, will be given to Meryl Streep.

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, left, has been announced as the host of the Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 21. Costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, right, will receive this year’s Career Achievement Award. CDGA, left, Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S., right "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, left, has been announced as the host of the Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 21. Costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, right, will receive this year’s Career Achievement Award. "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, left, has been announced as the host of the Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 21. Costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, right, will receive this year’s Career Achievement Award. (CDGA, left, Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S., right)

The complete list of categories and nominees includes:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” – Rebecca Hale

“Captain Fantastic” – Courtney Hoffman

“La La Land” – Mary Zophres

“Lion” – Cappi Ireland

“Nocturnal Animals” – Arianne Phillips

Excellence in Period Film

“The Dressmaker” – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Consolata Boyle

“Hail, Caesar!” – Mary Zophres

“Hidden Figures” – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

“Jackie” – Madeline Fontaine

Excellence in Fantasy Film

“Doctor Strange” – Alexandra Byrne

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Colleen Atwood

“Kubo and the Two Strings” – Deborah Cook

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – Colleen Atwood

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion

"Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children," left, and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," right, earned costume designer Colleen Atwood a pair of nominations in the Excellence in Fantasy Film category. Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros. Pictures / TNS, left, Jay Maidment / Twentieth Century Fox, right "Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children," left, and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," right, earned costume designer Colleen Atwood a pair of nominations in the Excellence in Fantasy Film category. "Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children," left, and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," right, earned costume designer Colleen Atwood a pair of nominations in the Excellence in Fantasy Film category. (Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros. Pictures / TNS, left, Jay Maidment / Twentieth Century Fox, right)

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang

“Empire” – Paolo Nieddu

“Grace & Frankie” – Allyson B. Fanger

“House of Cards” – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris

“Transparent” – Marie Schley

Outstanding Period Television Series

“The Crown” – Michele Clapton

“Penny Dreadful” – Gabriella Pescucci

“Stranger Things” (series) – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska

“Westworld” (pilot) – Trish Summerville

“Westworld” (Series) – Ane Crabtree

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

“Game of Thrones” – Michele Clapton, April Ferry

“The Man in the High Castle” – J.R. Hawbaker

“Once Upon a Time” – Eduardo Castro

“Sleepy Hollow” – Mairi Chisholm

“The Walking Dead” – Eulyn C. Womble

Excellence in Short Form Design

Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes

H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart

The winners will be announced at the annual CDGA gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel five days before the Academy Awards bring the awards-show season to a close.

Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Caption His parents worked their whole lives in a Chinese restaurant so he wouldn't have to. Waldo Yan's parents worked at a Chinese restaurant for years so that he could have a better life, toiling nights, weekends and holidays at a tiny restaurant in the food court of a Rosemead grocery store. Before his mother died two years ago, she begged him from a hospital bed "not to do this work." But about a year ago, after graduating from UCLA with honors, Yan took over the family restaurant and began to pursue a career as a chef. He makes the food his mother used to make for him, to honor her memory and to prove that he's made something of himself. Waldo Yan's parents worked at a Chinese restaurant for years so that he could have a better life, toiling nights, weekends and holidays at a tiny restaurant in the food court of a Rosemead grocery store. Before his mother died two years ago, she begged him from a hospital bed "not to do this work." But about a year ago, after graduating from UCLA with honors, Yan took over the family restaurant and began to pursue a career as a chef. He makes the food his mother used to make for him, to honor her memory and to prove that he's made something of himself. Caption SoCal artists talk about how they celebrate Day of the Dead Area artists discuss how they celebrate Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) to remember their loved ones, featuring work from the Dia de los Muertos exhibit at the Ontario Museum of History and Art. Area artists discuss how they celebrate Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) to remember their loved ones, featuring work from the Dia de los Muertos exhibit at the Ontario Museum of History and Art. Caption PlateFit PlateFit workout is done on a vibrating plate. PlateFit workout is done on a vibrating plate.

adam.tschorn@latimes.com

For more musings on all things fashion and style, follow me at @ARTschorn.

ALSO:

‘Doctor Strange’ ostume designer: A good cloak is all in the draping

Mary Zophres on the inspirations behind the Coen brothers' meta-movie 'Hail, Caesar!'

Why Quentin Tarantino showed some love at the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Janelle Monae and Cindy Crawford help Marie Claire magazine fete its 2017 Image Makers