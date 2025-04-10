At the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, everyone understood the assignment

Author and It-Girl Julia Fox in Marni.

The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards? You kind of had to be there. After the point in the ceremony when Natasha Beddingfield sang “Unwritten” at the top of her lungs, the entire room overtaken by euphoric nostalgia, moving and singing in her reflection, host Keke Palmer correctly retorted: “Why do we all go up for that song?”

One: Because it’s a classic. Two: Because it’s filled with hope, pointing us to what’s next.

The same could be said about the third annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, a perfectly extra affair celebrating emerging designers on Wednesday evening. The dress code cryptically read “Fashion.” But the assignment was understood, and L.A., it seemed, was grateful for the opportunity to dress up. Artists, designers, stylists, actors and musicians came out from all corners of the industry, posing on the red carpet and dancing to the sounds of Star Amerasu, the evening’s DJ. Julia Fox was there in Marni. Laverne Cox in archival Jean Paul Gaultier. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wore Willy Chavarria. Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kerry Washington, Fergie, Kehlani and many others made an appearance as well.

Actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Willy Chavarria.

Musician Fergie.

The sit-down dinner consisted, brilliantly, of cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets with caviar, truffle fries and Caesar salad, before the ceremony kicked off with remarks from the Fashion Trust U.S. founder Tania Fares and the board. Fashion editor, stylist and board member Carlos Nazario gave a moving speech about the ways fashion not only changed his life but is his life. “I’m a kid from Queens, New York,” he said to a roaring applause. “Not Ray Romano-Fran Drescher Queens. I mean, like, Mobb Deep-Nas-50 Cent Queens. … I often wondered if the success I imagined was ever possible for someone like me. And yet, through a f— load of hard work and maybe a little bit of luck, fashion and the sense of purpose it gave me has allowed me to not only occupy rooms like these but feel at home in them, feel valuable in them and feel seen in them.”

Fashion Trust U.S. founder Tania Fares with the evening’s nominees.

Reality star Lisa Rinna in Vetements.

The Ready-to-Wear Award was presented by Stephanie Horton of Google Shopping and Law Roach — who announced with a hair flip that he was un-retiring and taking up styling again full-time. The award went to Rachel Scott of Diotima, the brand drawing from handmade techniques and Scott’s Jamaican roots. Lauren Parrish and Mandy West of St. John presented the Graduate Award to Patrick Taylor, whose whimsical knitwear brand is inspired by the designer’s vintage family photographs. Actor Colman Domingo, in a glittering turquoise suit, presented the Accessories Award to Dani Griffiths of hat brand Clyde. Musician and mononymous icon Ciara presented the Jewelry Award to Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz of Beck.

Kate Hudson presented Nana Kwame Adusei of Kwame Adusei with the Sustainability Award, and in his speech Adusei talked about the importance of working your way up from the bottom in this industry. As the grand finale, Hailey Bieber presented Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello with the inaugural Honorary Award.

What’s next for these designers? To start, a total of $500,000 divided among the award winners and mentorship opportunities from Google Shopping and Fashion Trust U.S. members. But as Beddingfield might say, the rest is still unwritten.

Actor Colman Domingo in Marni.

Designer Jeremy Scott.

Model Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr.