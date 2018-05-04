The mystery of who made David Byrne’s tour suit is solved. But what about that wild, wild third pocket?

No, the suit wasn't weirdly boxy and voluminous like the one the Talking Heads frontman memorably donned in the "Stop Making Sense" shows of the early 1980s. This gray, three-button, notch-lapel number was tailored smartly to Byrne's frame. What made it noteworthy were two details in particular. One was barely noticeable but wholly functional — a crease or fold just behind where the sleeve of the jacket joined the shoulder, which seemed to provide a greater range of motion as he moved about the stage with all three buttons of the suit jacket buttoned. (FYI: While Byrne can do whatever he wants, the rule for the rest of us menfolk is to sometimes button the top button, always button the middle button but never button the bottom button of a three-button suit.)