Mother's Day gift guide: Show mom how much you care by giving her one of these gifts

In addition to the cards, flowers and brunch this Mother’s Day, honor mom (or the mother figure in your life) with gifts of the sartorial variety. A fashionable present that’s as chic and exceptional as she is is a must.

Here we cover a range from stylish accessories and personalized jewelry to DIY beauty treatments. For the trendy mom, Louis Vuitton’s highlighter hued fur bag charm is sure to delight as are the strappy Paramour pumps from Tamara Mellon; Meghan Markle recently wore a pair on an outing in London.

If mom is more classic in her style choices, try a structured lady bag from Freya in a deep burgundy shade or timeless and brilliant diamond stud earrings from Beladora.

And what mom doesn’t love jewelry personalized with her child or children’s birth date, name or astrological sign? Garland Collection’s date ring, Ariel Gordon’s pendant and Bare Collection’s pendant can all be customized to ensure mom wears a piece showing her family ties everywhere she goes.

Freya

Freya’s Demi round poppy bag. Freya

Freya’s Demi round poppy bag, a classic structured bag with practical wrist strap, is perfect for spring. The deep burgundy shade pairs well with neutrals. $610. Available at www.thefreyabrand.com.

Iris & Ink

Iris & Ink's Dylan silk-blend satin pajama set. The Outnet

For a stylish sleep, mom will love the Dylan silk-blend pajama set from Iris & Ink. $240. Available at www.theoutnet.com.

Bare Collection

Bare Collection's Constellation Aquarius Diamond Enamel Pendant. Bare Collection

Bare Collection’s navy Aquarius Diamond Enamel Pendant from the jewelry label’s Constellation Collection (chain not included). $1,213. Available at Des Kohan, 671 Cloverdale Ave., Los Angeles. (During May, 15% of sales from pendants purchased at Des Kohan will be donated to the Alliance of Moms in honor of National Foster Care Month.) The Bare Collection pendant with an 18-karat gold chain ($1,990) is available at www.saksfifthavenue.com.

10 To 12 Baby Lounge

10 to 12 Baby Lounge’s Gavin the Goat cashmere baby blanket. 10 to 12 Baby Lounge

10 to 12 Baby Lounge’s Gavin the Goat cashmere baby blanket comes in a box built for a baby’s keepsakes. $330. Available at www.10to12babylounge.com.

Tamara Mellon

Tamara Mellon’s Paramour pumps. Tamara Mellon

Tamara Mellon’s Paramour pumps give mom a new (and sexy) take on a traditional Mary Jane. $475. Available at www.tamaramellon.com.

Tod’s

Tod’s silk scarf. Tod's

Tod’s offers vivid scenic prints on a versatile silk scarf. $275. Available at www.tods.com.

Beladora

Beladora’s bespoke diamond stud earrings set in platinum. Beladora

Beladora’s bespoke 1-carat-total diamond stud earrings set in platinum might just be a fashionable mom’s new best friend. $2,950. Available at www.beladora.com.

Ariel Gordon

Ariel Gordon’s Imperial Disc Pendant necklace. Ariel Gordon

Ariel Gordon’s Imperial Disc Pendant necklace gives mom a personalized pendant to represent her loved ones. $1,420. Available at www.arielgordonjewelry.com.

Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler’s Eyes Valet Tray. Jonathan Alder

Jonathan Adler’s Eyes Valet Tray is a cute and quirky catch-all for candy, jewelry or keys. $68. Available at www.jonathanadler.com.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s Cecily Embellished Espadrilles are statement-making footwear for spring. $198. Available at www.toryburch.com.

Tory Burch’s Cecily Embellished Espadrilles. Tory Burch

Eric Buterbaugh X Ladurée

Macarons from L.A. florist Eric Buterbaugh and French pastry brand Ladurée. Ladurée

Celebrated L.A. florist Eric Buterbaugh and storied French pastry brand Ladurée have teamed up for an ultimate Mother’s Day treat with this assortment of macarons in a box with a floral print. $125 to $275. Available at www.ericbuterbaugh.com.

Coach

Coach’s Charlie Carryall bag. Coach

Coach’s Charlie Carryall bag has a dainty floral print that is sure to delight during the warmer months. $385. Available at www.coach.com.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Italian Zest fragrance. Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana’s limited-edition Light Blue Italian Zest fragrance offers a citrusy take on the Italian brand’s famous scent. $100 for 3.3 fluid ounces. Available at www.dolcegabbana.com.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s rabbit fur bag charm. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s rabbit fur bag charm can add a pop of color and fun to mom’s bag. $730. Available at www.louisvuitton.com.

Bluemercury X Lafco

Bluemercury X Lafco’s hand-poured candle. Bluemercury

Bluemercury X Lafco’s hand-poured candle with notes of orange, lime and cucumber has a fresh, uplifting scent your mother could enjoy through summer. $65. Available at www.bluemercury.com.

Garland Collection

Garland Collection’s Date Ring. Garland Collection

Garland Collection’s customized Date Ring will give mom a chance to memorialize a significant date in a stylish way. $1,600 each in 14-karat yellow, white or rose gold. Available at www.garlandcollection.com.

The Bouqs Co.

For Mother’s Day, the Bouqs Co. has teamed with No Kid Hungry. The Bouqs Co.

For Mother’s Day, the Bouqs Co. has teamed with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger by donating 20% of the purchase price from its Splendor arrangement of roses to the organization. Arrangements go from $52 to $84. Available at www.bouqs.com.

Shiffa

Shiffa’s Jade Roller. Nordstrom

Shiffa’s Jade Roller is a handy beauty tool that can allow a person to stimulate blood circulation and lymphatic drainage in the face or on the body. $63. Available at shop.nordstrom.com.

Snowe

Helena Quinn’s full-length Garden floral-print silk robe. Helena Quinn

Helena Quinn’s full-length Garden floral-print silk robe is chic, comfortable and practical for mom to wear during her downtime. $215. Available at www.helena-quinn.com.

Beboe

Beboe's limited-edition Mother’s Day cannabis gift set. Beboe

Beboe’s limited-edition Mother’s Day cannabis gift set has sativa blend pastilles and two rose-gold vaporizer pens (made with sativa or indica). $120. Visit www.beboe.com for additional information.

