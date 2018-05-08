At the Met Gala, stars show off their saintly side with classic looks. Here are 6 major beauty trends

At Monday’s Met Gala in New York, the hair and makeup of female stars ranged from soft and angelic to goth and austere. And plenty of looks referenced a radiant Virgin Mary.
Considering this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” guests were bound to push the envelope but in a tasteful way, especially after recent chatter about the potential for blasphemous looks on the carpet.
However, stars stuck to the saintly side, keeping references classic and colors a traditional palette of gold, deep burgundy and a range of ethereal neutrals. In a few cases, the makeup got dark and severe, and the hairstyles received a striking middle part and pasted-down hairline. Others used their heads as anchors for hair accessories such as gilded halos and papal-style headgear.
Here are the six standout beauty looks from the 2018 Met Gala.
Angelic
Shades of soft pink, coral and a light dust of gold made each star’s face glow like, well, an angel. In Seyfried’s case, her skin was made extra dewy with Clear Pure Radiance oil from True Botanicals used by her makeup artist before applying foundation.
For a light and dreamy nude lip, makeup artist Hung Vanngo lined Gomez’s lips with Marc Jacobs Beauty Poutliner Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Cream and Sugar 314, a peachy-pink nude, and then painted her lips with Marc Jacobs Beauty New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in Moody Margot 106, a brownish-nude shade.
Goth
When skin wasn’t shining with the radiance of an angel, it was matte and held a stark contrast to a deep, dark eye and lip.
The goth look was preferred by
Metallic
With so many of the gowns and accessories on the steps of the Met reflecting Catholicism’s heavily gilded art, cathedrals and altars, gold was an obvious choice for makeup as well.
Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and
Graham’s makeup artist, Allan Avendaño, used Revlon’s Photoready Primer Shadow and Sparkle in Rustic on the model’s eyelids to echo the shimmer of her bronze Prabal Gurung gown.
Another take on gold was documented by Stone’s makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, who wrote, “God is in the details” beneath an Instagram post of the actress’ eyelids, which were dusted with varying shades of gold, bronze and pewter.
Wine-colored lip shades
Deep red and burgundy lips, shades the color of the wine presented during Holy Communion, were a ubiquitous Met Gala beauty trend. A nod to an obvious Catholic symbol, sure, but on a practical level, the shade looked striking against the various gold, black and white looks that guests wore.
Clooney’s color was a blend of a few shades from makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s line, including Hollywood Lips matte liquid lipstick in Screen Siren and Hollywood Lips matte liquid lipstick in Walk of Fame. Tilbury also applied her soon-to-be-launched Collagen Lip Bath in Refresh Rose to plump Clooney’s lips.
Virgin Mary-inspired hair
Olivia Munn, Sasha Lane, Kate Bosworth, Priyanka Chopra,
In Bosworth and Chopra’s case, their hairlines were shellacked against their foreheads in a semi-bang resembling a wooden or ceramic shrine of Mary.
Teardrops
Eiza González, Sza and Lily Collins all wore creative interpretations of teardrops upon their cheeks, a reference to the reported sightings around the world of statues of the Mother Mary crying.
The crystal versions were less mystical yet still intriguing and a good example of where the decorative meets the divine.
