Bad Boy Entertainment to launch Macy’s pop-up

Bad Boy Entertainment is expanding into retail. The record label, which was founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, is producing the Heritage collection, a line of Bad Boy merchandise that will be exclusive to Macy’s.

To celebrate the new endeavor and the release of Combs “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” documentary, which is currently streaming on Apple Music, Macy’s will hold a pop-up at its 34th Street flagship in New York that will run for six weeks starting Wednesday, June 28. July 1 also marks the 20th anniversary of Combs’ first album, “No Way Out.”

“Bad Boy is about following your dreams,” said Combs. It only made sense for me to team up with Macy’s for our Heritage Collection. This collection represents a movement I started in 1993, when I was a dreamer. When you work hard and believe, your dreams can come true. Twenty five years later, I’m still dreaming. We’re still pushing forward. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.”

The pop-up will be stocked with Bad Boy graphic T-shirts, coach jackets, hats, hoodies, baseball and basketball jerseys, including the yellow style Bad Boy artist Notorious B.I.G. wore in his debut video “Juicy.” The collection, which retails from $28 to $88, will be sold at Macy’s locations nationwide.

“It is an exciting time to celebrate our partnership with Sean “Diddy” Combs through the launch of the Heritage collection at Macy’s,” said Durand Guion, Macy’s general vice president of men’s fashion. “’We’re thrilled to partner on this continued evolution of his lifestyle approach to branding with a streetwear capsule inspired by the groundbreaking success of his Bad Boy Records label.”

The campaign for the line features Combs’ sons Christian and Justin Combs. While this is their first retail partnership, they sold Bad Boy merchandise last year for the 21-city Bad Boy Reunion tour. Damion “D-Roc” Butler, who founded the Invisible Bully streetwear brand and was Biggie’s best friend, helped with that product.

“We’re happy to help keep the dream alive,” said Butler. “Shout out to B.I.G. You’re still the hardest-working man in the game today.”

The line was produced by MerchTraffic.

“It is an honor to collaborate with Bad Boy and Macy’s on this launch of The Heritage Collection,” said Tom Bennett, the former chief executive officer of Bravado who is now the CEO of MerchTraffic, the company that produces Bad Boy clothing. “Bad Boy Entertainment is on fire and this collection couldn’t be more timely. We are very excited to be a part of this.”

