Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid give advice to rising star Delilah Belle Hamlin

Fashion is ever-evolving — including the latest runway talent.Last week 18-year-old beauty Delilah Belle Hamlin made her catwalk debut in Tommy Hilfiger’s Los Angeles extravaganza and by Monday afternoon she was back in action for the Sherri Hill show at New York Fashion Week.

“This is only the second time I’ve ever walked,” explained Hamlin just before her exuberant mother, actress Lisa Rinna, interjected, “Ever! Sorry, I’ll keep my mouth shut. I’ll be in the corner.”

As Hamlin’s star rises, it’s easy to compare her to the other young models under the tutelage of a famous mom.

“I know Kris Jenner so I’ve chatted with Kris [about Kendall Jenner’s career],” said Rinna. “I’m friends with Cindy Crawford so we do chat about [the industry]. It’s really nice to talk to Cindy because obviously she is the queen and has been there and done that and has such a good head on her shoulders.”

But Hamlin isn’t afraid to ask for her own advice in how to quite literally navigate through the industry.

“Gigi [Hadid] taught me how to do the model walk,” revealed the teen. “That was cool and I definitely look up to her and Kendall.”

In fact, Jenner made her runway debut at Sherri Hill’s September 2011 offering at NYFW, which led her to appear in shows for Chanel, Givenchy and Marc Jacobs among others.

“The thing Delilah has in common with all those girls [like Kendall Jenner] is she has a work ethic and at a very young age she’s very focused,” remarked Hill.

Kendall Jenner, shown at Sherri Hill's show, made her runway debut in September 2011.

