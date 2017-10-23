Drew Barrymore launches lifestyle brand on Amazon Fashion

Drew Barrymore today launches a contemporary lifestyle brand called Dear Drew on Amazon Fashion. Described as “a love letter to women around the world,” the collection includes apparel, handbags, jewelry, luggage, hair tools, lingerie and loungewear, priced from $28 to $248.

In the first campaign image, Barrymore wears the Mulberry Street tie-front skirt, SoHo fan drop earrings, Little Italy identification bracelet, NoLIta cuff and You are Strong clutch. While the items are clearly inspired by New York neighborhoods, the collection is meant to have an international appeal.

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion,” said Amazon Fashion director Kate Dimmock, who praised Barrymore’s “impressive career and creative energy,” as well as her “free-spirited style.”

Amazon Fashion has private label basics brands Lark & Ro, Ella Moon, Mae, Paris Sunday, Amazon Essentials, Buttoned Down, Good Threads and Scout + Ro, but Dear Drew is the first celebrity-driven fashion brand launching on the e-tailer. Amazon Fashion Europe this summer launched a collection with Nicopanda, Nicola Formichetti’s unisex streetwear label.

Barrymore has proven herself to be an apt entrepreneur; her company Flower Beauty, founded in 2013, is sold exclusively in 4,000 Wal-Mart doors in the U.S. and 300 in Mexico. It started also selling on flower beauty.com this year.

Amazon is continuing its push in the fashion world, where it already dominates with basics. Under new chief executive officer Christine Beauchamp, who took the reins in June, Amazon’s U.S. apparel gross merchandise volume could reach as much as $62 billion, according to a report by Cowan and Co.

Fortysomething actresses have also carved out a niche for themselves in the lifestyle market — witness Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. Tracee Ellis Ross also launched a lifestyle collection for J.C. Penney and Eva Longoria has her own namesake label. Barrymore is still producing and acting; her latest project, the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” premiered in February.

