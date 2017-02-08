Jason Wu, designer for Michelle Obama and others, reflects on his brand's 10th anniversary

Anniversary story interviews often open with one predictable question: “Can you believe it’s been X number of years?”

It was no different for Jason Wu’s 10-year, his answer to the question a variation on the standard “no, but yes” response. In his case, for a great number of people, it probably seems more like Wu has been around for eight years, since his name was propelled out of the insular world of fashion and into the masses on Jan. 20, 2009, when Michelle Obama wore his white chiffon gown to her husband’s first inauguration.

At the time, it was billed as the coronation of a neophyte. “‘Oh, he started two days before and then she wore him and his career was made,’” said Wu, summarizing the lore into which the facts morphed.

The truth is, Wu started his line in 2007, as a 24-year-old Parsons alum from Taiwan via Vancouver with a mature aesthetic based on polished glamour and cocktail dressing. Dressing the First Lady for her opening night provided Wu with the kind of aura and worldwide brand exposure that money can’t buy, but it didn’t keep the lights on for the next eight years. Wu did that by himself. So much more has happened in his business than dressing Obama (It stands to note that she wore his designs for the past three presidential inaugurations, including her farewell from the White House last month).

Wu never really marketed Obama. He played it cool, respectfully, demurring in interviews. “With respect of her being first lady, I just didn’t think it was appropriate to handle it like dressing a celebrity,” he said.

Such an old-fashioned elegant state of mind is incredibly rare in this selfie/self-promotion-at-all-costs age. But it’s emblematic of how Wu has approached his business, which is at a turning point, not only because of his anniversary but also the potential game-changers he has set in place recently. They include the introduction of a sibling line called Grey Jason Wu last year, eyewear with Eponym and the forthcoming launch of his first fragrance.

Wu emerged on the scene at a time when the industry was in the mood to anoint newbies. Fashion is always hungry for new blood, but whatever was in the air 10 years ago, there was a real groundswell of support for young designers. Many of Wu’s peers were edgy, indie darlings, while his aesthetic was more straight-laced. One of his fondest memories of the early days was the young designer Summer Camp shoot Bruce Weber did for W magazine’s July 2008 issue, for which Alexander Wang, Christophe Decarnin (who reestablished Balmain), Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte, Gareth Pugh, Jeremy Laing and Swaim and Christina Hutson of Obedient Sons, among others, spent a few days at The Standard Hotel in Miami for a shoot. For the casting, there was Kate Moss, Lara Stone, Daria Werbowy and a troop of male models.

Wu had food poisoning but he remembers the energy. In one photo, he sits cradled in the lap of a buff blond boy.

“That was just such a moment,” he said. “It was all these young people and it wasn’t just American designers. Everyone was different…I didn’t know who anyone was, and I don’t think anyone knew who I was either, and that was way before any of the inauguration happened. It was just such a big opportunity. I think a lot of things followed after that — people really took notice, but to me it was kind of very much a time when there was this new generation coming up in fashion, and I was really happy to be a part of that.”

Some of his fellow summer campers are no longer in business; some have struggled to scale. Wu has kept his brand humming along at a steady clip, working tirelessly on his own line while keeping so many other irons in the fire, it’s difficult to keep track. He designs four different lines. There’s Jason Wu, Grey Jason Wu, Hugo Boss Women’s — where he’s been creative director for three years — and Fila, where he designs men’s and women’s capsule collections that are specifically for the Asian market. Along the way, he’s also engaged in collaborations, including with Target Corp., the Woolmark Co., Nest candles, Caudalie, Lancôme, Melissa Shoes, Cadillac, Pantone and Brizo.

They’re not as random as they sound. All fall within the orbit of Wu’s personal interests. “Homemaking is my favorite thing to do,” he said. “I like to decorate and I like to cook. That’s like literally my pastime. That’s what I’m interested in. Anything in the home, I’m interested in, and anything food-related, I’m interested in it.”

For example, Brizo, one of his earlier partnerships, came along through a friend. The luxury faucet company was looking to support fashion. They underwrote his shows in the beginning, then asked him to design a faucet. He came up with a matte black handle-less design, which became a bestseller for Brizo. All of the faucets in Wu’s home are from the collaboration. “I was like, well I’m making it, I have to want to use it, too.”

The number of collaborations and moonlighting gigs Wu’s taken on speak to his intense work ethic.

“I run myself as an enterprise,” said Wu. “I have all these projects — my label is my most personal project, of course, but it’s part of what I do. That’s how I’ve always done my business.”

He’s always been enterprising. He started working as a teenager designing dolls — their clothes, hair and makeup — for Integrity Toys Inc. On weekends he would take the train into Manhattan from Connecticut, where he attended the Loomis Chaffee School, to work at the company’s office in the Flatiron District. Eventually he became a partner. Dolls were where his fashion education began. He’d loved playing with them as a child and begged his mother to get him a sewing machine to make doll clothes. But his designs were not kid’s stuff. One doll wore a hand-embroidered, boned corset, a garter belt, stilettos and a netted eye mask. Through Integrity, he traveled to China to work in the manufacturing side of things. Earnings from the gig financed his collection in the beginning.