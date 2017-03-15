Kerry Washington designs Aquatalia bag for Purple Purse initiative to help domestic violence victims

Kerry Washington has linked with Aquatalia to design a limited-edition handbag for Purple Purse, the Allstate Foundation initiative focused on ending domestic violence through financial empowerment.

The $595 bag will go on sale exclusively at bloomingdales.com and its 59th Street New York flagship this month and Aquatalia will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, where the funds will be evenly distributed to Purple Purse nonprofits serving domestic violence victims and survivors nationwide.

It’s the third year that the “Scandal” star and activist has designed a bag for Purple Purse, and it marks the first time she’s worked with Aquatalia, best known as the boot company that makes the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite styles. The company is moving into handbags as well, and linking with Washington, who has 3.7 million Instagram and 4.5 million Twitter followers, is a profile-raising move. Washington will announce the bag’s on-sale date through her social channels.

“I’ve been working to help end gender-based violence for some time, and fashion is something I’m very passionate about, so it was the perfect way to combine two areas of interest,” Washington said. “I never knew what financial abuse was before I started working with Allstate and Purple Purse, because the wounds are so invisible. It’s the number-one reason women don’t leave abusive relationships and it occurs in 99 percent of all cases of domestic violence.”

Washington is still filming the current season of “Scandal” and also has several feature projects in development. She is set to produce “The Mothers,” Britt Bennett’s debut novel and New York Times bestseller, for Warner Bros. through her Simpson Street banner, which also produced the Emmy-nominated HBO made for television movie “Confirmation.” Washington also was nominated for an Emmy for her performance at Anita Hill.

From left: Kerry Washington and Aquatalia’s bag for the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse initiative; and Kerry Washington wearing a custom Michael Kors Collection dress. Tyler Boye / WWD / REX / Shutterstock From left: Kerry Washington and Aquatalia’s bag for the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse initiative; and Kerry Washington wearing a custom Michael Kors Collection dress. From left: Kerry Washington and Aquatalia’s bag for the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse initiative; and Kerry Washington wearing a custom Michael Kors Collection dress. (Tyler Boye / WWD / REX / Shutterstock)

