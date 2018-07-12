Sasha Lane on gay awareness, reading minds and living her best life

Self-care is definitely something that you have to focus on. Acting is emotionally and physically draining and it’s a lot on your body and mind. It’s always being on and always having to travel. When I can, I try to be around good people, go to my house for a while when I have a little bit of a break, and paint and just do things that make me feel calm and good. I also just got a dog, me and my brother got a dog. It’s simple things like taking my dog for a walk. He gives me exercise and I feel productive. I started doing little workouts and just going for rides with my brother when he works; sometimes I’ll just hop into the car and cruise. I just want to be moving, but I don’t want to think about anything, you know?