Celebrate National Peanut Butter Cookie Day with this recipe

Peanut butter cookie fan? Today is your day. Celebrate National Peanut Butter Cookie day with one of our favorite recipes from the Buttery in Santa Cruz. The Buttery's take on peanut butter cookies — massive enough that you almost need two hands to hold them — is at once rich, sweet and perfectly crumbly. Each cookie is garnished with a coating of dry-roasted peanuts around the edge. It's like a little bit of peanut butter heaven with every bite. Enjoy!