Pok Pok, Andy Ricker's Thai restaurant in Chinatown, is closing

From the shuttering of a Chinatown Thai restaurant to the opening of a new jazz-inspired Hollywood bar, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world:

Bye pad Thai: Andy Ricker’s Pok Pok LA Thai restaurant in Chinatown will have its last night of service on Tuesday, reported Eater L.A. The Portland, Ore., chef also closed his Pok Pok Phat Thai, the casual noodle-focused arm of Pok Pok in the Far East Plaza in Chinatown in August 2016. Pok Pok LA opened in the Mandarin Plaza in October 2015. As of now, Ricker says he has no plans to open another restaurant in Los Angeles. 978 N Broadway, Los Angeles, pokpokla.com.

Santa Monica eats: Chef Raphael Lunetta, who opened the now-closed French bistro JiRaffe in Santa Monica with chef Josiah Citrin (Melisse) in 1996, is planning two new restaurants in the former Josie space on Pico Boulevard. Lunetta has partnered with Daniel Weinstock and Mike Garrett of Maple Block Meat Co. to open Lunetta All Day and Lunetta. Lunetta All Day will be the trio’s interpretation of a modern diner with egg dishes, sandwiches, rotisserie meats and baked goods. The restaurant is scheduled to open at the end of March. The adjacent restaurant, Lunetta, will be a more formal dining room with seasonal dishes. Lunetta is scheduled to open about a month later. 2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

Into the canyon: Jane Q, a new restaurant inside of the soon-to-open Kimpton Everly hotel in Beachwood Canyon, is scheduled to open in May. Helmed by chef Bryan Podgorski (formerly of Tanzy in Westwood) and chef de cuisine Jason Hall, the menu will include crispy artichokes with tahini-yogurt; roasted carrots with carrot-top pesto and cultured cream; and roasted bone marrow with gremolata. The restaurant is located on the street level of the hotel. And above the restaurant, there will be a 12-seat bar and lounge called Ever Bar. 1800 Argyle Ave, Los Angeles.

All that jazz: The Parker Room, a new Hollywood bar and lounge designed in the spirit of jazz artist Charlie Parker, is now open on Vine Street. The space is the original location of Billy Berg’s jazz club. And it’s where Parker played his first West Coast show in the 1940s. The bar features a short list of cocktails and bar bites. Highlights include the Night in Tunisia (spiced rum, chicha morada, agave, pineapple and lime) and Brussels sprouts with shiitake mushrooms, truffle cashew cream, rocoto aioli and kale. 1358 Vine St., Hollywood, (323) 745-0041.

Dragon fire: The h.wood Group (the team behind the Nice Guy) and Innovative Dining Group (the company behind Roku), have reopened the karaoke lounge and restaurant Blind Dragon. The space was designed by John Sofio of Built Inc., and includes a new menu and tiki cocktails. There are also four private karaoke rooms. 9201 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 274-7500, www.hwoodgroup.com/blind-dragon.

Festival dining: The Outstanding in the Field pop-up dinner crew returns to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio) with a full lineup of L.A. chefs, including Neal Fraser (Redbird), Alvin Cailan (Eggslut), Nakul Mahendro (Badmaash), Bruce Kalman (Union), Louis Tikaram (E.P. & L.P.), Vartan Abgaryan (71 Above), Charles Olalia (Ricebar), Eduardo Ruiz (formerly of Corazón y Miel), Nyesha Arrington (formerly of Leona), Antonia Lofaso (Scopa Italian Roots), Perry Cheung (Phorage) and Dakota Weiss (Estrella). Tickets start at $225 and can be purchased online. www.outstandinginthefield.com/coachella-2.

Still hungry? PizzaRev La Habra will donate 100% of its profits earned in the next six months to local charities and community organizations as part of the restaurant’s new Pay It Forward campaign. Chef Miles Thompson will join chef Kevin Meehan at Kali for a collaboration dinner April 3. The Mar Vista has started serving Sunday brunch. Playa Provisions is celebrating its 8-year anniversary with a Flights & Bites event on March 27 at its whiskey bar Grain, located inside Playa Provisions. The Belvedere restaurant inside the Peninsula Beverly Hills has started new $48 Sunday supper menus. Nighthawk Breakfast Bar has started serving brunch on Fridays.