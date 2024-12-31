Notable L.A. restaurant closures spiked in 2024. Here’s the grim tally

2023 proved untenable for dozens of Los Angeles restaurants that shut their doors forever. 2024 was worse, with over 100 notable closures, according to an ongoing L.A. Times tally.

In 2023 some of the city’s most celebrated new restaurants as well as decades-old neighborhood favorites were among the, with more than 65 notable closures . Over the past 12 months the Los Angeles Times tracked closings that included a few from the L.A. Times 101 Best Restaurants List and multiple Michelin-starred tasting-menu restaurants. News of closings was steady throughout 2024 and continued up to the day of publication of this list.

Restaurateurs point to several contributing factors — some of which began in 2024, some which continue to reverberate from the pandemic: an increased minimum wage, a rise in the cost of insurance, pandemic-era loans and back rent coming due, sustained fallout from 2023’s entertainment-industry strikes , which affected restaurants throughout the region. Inflation not only for food but the cost of goods and services, such as kitchen repairs or equipment replacement, hurt the bottom line. And while inflation has slowed, food prices still rose 25% from 2019 to 2023, according to the USDA .

Many of these factors are expected to remain problems in 2025 .

The difficulties affected businesses at every level; celebrity did not save some of L.A.’s favorite or most hyped restaurants. Some of the city’s most influential chefs closed businesses this year: Josiah Citrin, Walter and Margarita Manzke, Enrique Olvera, Zachary Pollack, “Top Chef” contestants Shirley Chung and Jackson Kalb, Timothy Hollingsworth. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart shuttered every location of his plant-based fast-food chain, Hart House.

Harbingers of some of L.A.’s biggest trends of the last decade — whether the craft cocktails of the Varnish or the gourmet doughnuts of Blue Star Donuts — closed in 2024. Community gathering places such as Bloom and Plume, the Mandrake and the Dragon closed their doors, as did local landmarks like Patrick’s Roadhouse and the World Famous Oki-Dog.

Food What will save L.A. restaurants? Why the industry is facing a uniquely tumultuous year, and what it means for restaurateurs, chefs and diners.

In the final days of 2024 the Palisades’ Draycott, Los Feliz’s Nossa Caipirinha Bar and Long Beach’s Rosemallows announced their end. Others, such as Silver Lake’s All Day Baby or Hollywood’s Schwartz & Sandy’s, threw weeks of pop-ups and themed nights in sendoff. Many on this list were open less than a year.

Not all closures mark a melancholic end. New Haven pizza operation Ozzy’s Apizza ended its long-running residency in Glendale to finally open its own bricks-and-mortar in North Hollywood . Others spun these closures into new opportunities, such as Tokki’s end making space for the celebrated Danbi, or Kalb’s Jemma di Mare’s closure flipping to another outpost of his popular Venice restaurant, Ospi. Others closed in 2024 but hope to reopen in the new year, among them Ubuntu, TenSeven Rolls and Flor y Solera. Some reverted to pop-up formats and now can be found cooking throughout the city.

Some remain optimistic, with the return and launch of ambitious tasting-menu restaurants such as Somni and Vespertine. But in the face of difficult post-pandemic years, many within the industry are seeking help and clarity from legislators and understanding from customers. Restaurateurs say it feels like the ground is constantly shifting.

“Costs are higher than ever, risks are higher than ever,” Wax Paper co-owner Lauren Lemos told The Times . “I always want to have some kind of optimistic outcome for the future, but I do really worry, ‘Is it going to be sustainable?’ I’m not sure we’ll have mom-and-pop restaurants for a long time more.”

Here are more than 100 of L.A.’s most notable restaurant and bar closures of 2024, with information regarding other ways and places to visit these restaurateurs at other locations or in the future, if applicable.

Alimento

After a decade of fresh pastas, photo-worthy fried chicken sandwiches and some of Silver Lake’s favorite Italian food, Alimento closed in September. Chef-owner Zachary Pollack decided to close the cozy neighborhood restaurant after “a rollercoaster of challenges and steeper challenges” that included COVID pivots, entertainment-industry strikes and inflation.

“Those events only laid the groundwork for deeper, industry-wide changes that are here to stay, and which, I’ve concluded, make a restaurant like Alimento untenable,” he wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “Alimento has been a cornerstone of my life for more than a decade, and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the lessons it afforded me. Sometimes growth ... means shedding parts of yourself, of your present or your past. I will miss Alimento deeply, but, to be perfectly honest, I’m ready — even contented — to let its future be simply its ongoing memory and influence.”

Pollack’s pizzeria, Cosa Buona, is open in Echo Park.

Soup dumplings, chicken Milanese sandwich, chicken liver crostone and chopped salad from Alimento. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

All Day Baby

Silver Lake’s chipper dinette All Day Baby closed earlier this month, ending a five-year run that showcased some of the city’s best breakfast burritos and pastries from the team also behind Here’s Looking at You. COVID hampered initial plans for a day-to-night operation, but founders Lien Ta and Jonathan Whitener saw the restaurant through the pandemic with pop-ups and community fundraisers and programming. Ultimately, the team faced a range of industry hardships and the sudden death of Whitener , who was also the restaurant’s chef.

“I just wanted to keep trying,” Ta told The Times. “I wanted to use what little savings or what grant money we received ... to just keep finding solutions to mend what was a really difficult operation from the start.” Here’s Looking at You remains open in Koreatown.

Atla

Enrique Olvera’s Venice version of Atla, one of the global chef’s modern Mexican restaurants, was more than twice the size of its New York City counterpart when it debuted last summer . A follow-up to Olvera’s Arts District spots Damian and Ditroit, Atla was highly anticipated and served casual, health-minded salads, tacos and other dishes, some of which were unique to L.A., while others, like Atla’s fan-favorite chicken soup, made their way to the West Coast. It closed quietly in September but remains open in New York. Damian and Ditroit remain open in L.A.

Advertisement

Atrium

This modern American restaurant from restaurateurs Beau Laughlin and Jay Milliken (Kettle Black, Sawyer, Scout) closed quietly at the end of 2023. Like so many, the sprawling 3,200-square-foot Los Feliz spot temporarily closed during COVID. “We love L.A., we love Los Feliz, we [love] you,” management said at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post. It reopened and underwent chef changes but closed abruptly again at the end of 2023, this time permanently. In the spring, the owners also closed the adjacent cocktail bar, Pinky’s.

Auntie Beulah’s Biscuits

This Mid-City biscuit specialist debuted in 2023 from the former owner of Shrimple Seafood, Aryn Drake-Lee, but went “on hiatus” in April and has been dark ever since. Drake-Lee is no longer selling her biscuit sandwiches, sides and fried chicken in the space but has since partnered with pizzeria Esco’s, which now operates there.

B’ivrit

After years of pop-ups with herbaceous falafel, fluffy pita and fresh hummus, chef Amit Sidi finally launched a space of her own on a small patio in Cypress Park last year. After a tumultuous split with her business partners in the space, B’ivrit closed its patio in the spring, but Sidi and her restaurant can still be found popping up in L.A.; follow on Instagram for updates.

Banh Oui. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Banh Oui

Chef Casey Ikeuchi Felton’s genre-bending quick-and-casual restaurant known for its range of inventive, flavor-packed banh mi sandwiches , sesame-crusted chicken schnitzel and jars of house-made condiments such as pâté and pickles closed toward the start of the year. The restaurant had suddenly posted “today and tomorrow are our last days, we will miss you all” to Instagram. Felton, a James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalist and a Tasting Kitchen vet, founded Banh Oui as a pop-up with her then-business partner, Armen Piskoulian, before growing it into a bricks-and-mortar location and splitting the operation, with Felton solely overseeing Banh Oui. Piskoulian continues to operate Oui Melrose separately.

Bicyclette

Celebrated French restaurant Bicyclette, from the chef-owners of République, closed in March along with its adjacent tasting-menu restaurant, Manzke. “Our partners along with Marge and I have decided it is best to close Manzke and Bicyclette,” Walter Manzke told The Times in a statement earlier this year. He declined to provide a reason for the closures, but a representative for the restaurant group Sprout L.A. told Eater L.A. , which first reported the closures, that it was “due to financial losses.”

Advertisement

Bicyclette was named in last year’s L.A. Times 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. In 2023 the Manzkes closed Petty Cash Taqueria and Sari Sari Store; République remains open.

Food Two of L.A.’s most lauded chefs are closing their Michelin-starred restaurant and its downstairs bistro Manzke and Bicyclette, from the team behind République, will close in March. “It’s really challenging to get new business and a new location in these times,” Walter Manzke said. “Everybody that I know that’s opened a new restaurant says the same thing.”

Blackbird Pizza Shop

The pizzeria famed for its Chicago-style deep-dish pies — something of a rarity in Los Angeles — closed abruptly this summer. The operation was named one of the best pizzerias in the city in September 2023 but initially announced its closure that Novemberr the previous fall on Instagram: “Unfortunately, the economic burdens of running a restaurant in Los Angeles, over the past couple years, have gotten increasingly difficult,” citing the entertainment strikes and the pandemic as chief reasons. The public outpouring persuaded founder Luis Ulloa to reopen the business on Melrose, where it ran until June and then closed permanently.

Bloom and Plume

This community-focused cafe from founder and florist Maurice Harris brought inclusivity and color to its Echo Park storefront from 2019 to August of this year. “In order for the business to be profitable we would have to make compromises we are uncomfortable with, to uphold our integrity we have decided to close,” management posted to Instagram. Bloom and Plume was one of L.A.’s best Black-owned coffee shops ; though the coffee can no longer be found, Harris continues to work as a community organizer, artist and florist.

Bloom & Plume coffee’s storefront. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

Blue Star Donuts

After nearly a decade, popular doughnut shop Blue Star Donuts closed abruptly in Venice in July. The chain, founded in 2012 in Portland, Ore., remains open there with multiple locations. The chain specialized in 18-hour brioche-style doughnuts .

Brera

Long-standing influential Italian restaurant Brera closed in August after nine years of business. The restaurant also known as Officine Brera and Brera Ristorante was founded by Factory Kitchen’s Matteo Ferdinandi and Angelo Auriana, and was called “the grand, serious Italian restaurant Los Angeles has been yearning for” by Jonathan Gold in 2016 . “The post-pandemic economy and new social fabric that reshaped the downtown area brought unprecedented challenges that made it very challenging to sustain the operations in such a large space,” according to an Instagram post.

Broadway Bar

The blue cursive neon that reads “Broadway Bar” is set to go dark after Dec. 31, when the stalwart downtown bar closes after roughly 20 years of drinks, DJ sets and parties. Management announced the impending closure on Instagram earlier this month, writing, “Your loyalty and support have been the cornerstone of our success, and we are incredibly thankful for all the memories.”

Advertisement

Burgerlords (Chinatown)

Shortly after Wake & Late owners Alex Claster and Ben Richter purchased Burgerlords — the formerly vegan chain from the family also behind the Oinkster — they decided not to continue the outpost in Chinatown’s Central Plaza. “Dear Chinatown, you raised us,” a statement read on the Burgerlords Instagram feed this summer. “We appreciate you and the community you brought. With sadness, our lease is up but our love is eternal.” Burgerlords remains open in Highland Park.

Button Mash

Echo Park’s hub for arcade games, local beer and flavor-packed food closed at the end of September, with owners Jordan Weiss and Gabriel Fowlkes citing rising costs and slow seasons following years of strike- and pandemic-related difficulties. Button Mash once served as a kind of incubator for some of the city’s most exciting pop-ups, including Starry Kitchen and, later, Poltergeist by Estrano chef Diego Argoti, but it was also a destination for games and drinks at the bar.

Food Button Mash and Poltergeist to close in Echo Park this month The long-running bar and arcade and its more recent, lauded restaurant will call it quits Sept. 29 — but not without serving some of L.A.’s most surprising and subversive food a final time.

Caffe Roma

A long-running Beverly Hills Italian restaurant closed after 45 years “with a mix of nostalgia and gratitude,” management posted to Caffe Roma’s Instagram in January. Cafe Amici, its sibling restaurant, remains open.

Cal Bowl Coffee Shop

Lakewood’s diner blending Hawaiian, American and Latin flavors closed in August. Cal Bowl Coffee Shop, attached to Cal Bowl bowling alley, suffered product losses after a freezer malfunction; in tandem with other business difficulties, ownership decided to close the cafe for good. “We want [to] thank all of our wonderful and loyal customers for their support [for] the last year and a half, and we will miss them greatly,” owner Bryan Yamamoto posted to Instagram.

The Hangover from Ceviche Stop restaurant in Culver City. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Ceviche Stop

Walther Adrianzen’s food truck turned bricks-and-mortar Peruvian ceviche destination closed in Culver City this fall, with Adrianzen citing break-ins and other crime as the reason. He plans to reopen — this time in La Puente — in the coming weeks.

Champion’s Curry (Little Tokyo)

One of Japan’s most famous curry chains touched down in Little Tokyo with a fast-casual restaurant in 2020; four years later, it closed suddenly. Champion’s Curry, serving rice bowls, curry dip sandwiches, curry fries and other curry-related specialties, shuttered its Little Tokyo outpost in late March but remains open in Pasadena.

Advertisement

Charcoal Sunset

After less than a year open, chef Josiah Citrin’s Sunset Strip location of his grill-happy Venice stalwart, Charcoal, closed in February. The West Hollywood iteration served some of Citrin’s most iconic dishes, including his char-grilled chicken wings and cabbage cooked in embers. Charcoal Venice remains open.

Congregation Brewing & Cocina (Long Beach)

A church-themed craft-beer bar (formerly known as Congregation Ale House) with nearly 15 years of history recently closed its Long Beach location. Congregation Brewing & Cocina — which maintains a focus on its own house-brewed beer — remains open in Pasadena and Azusa.

Dal Milanese’s cotoletta alla Milanese: a breaded veal chop with arugula and tomatoes. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Dal Milanese

Milan’s Dal Milanese expanded to L.A. with an outpost in Los Feliz that served classic Italian cuisine such as Milanese and risotto in a romantic candlelit dining room. In June it closed but restaurateur Luca Guelfi maintains his original location in Milan.

De Buena Planta

The verdant plant-based Mexican restaurant from the team behind the Butcher’s Daughter closed in Silver Lake in late summer. The restaurant and mezcal bar launched as a pop-up in Venice and made its way to a patio space in Silver Lake for more than a year. “We are closing our secret garden bar doors in Silverlake in excited anticipation of bringing back our De Buena Planta as a pop-up; as it originally started,” the restaurant’s website reads. “We will hold the fond memories of our time together in this magical oasis.”

Doughbox

This excellent Chicago-style deep-dish operation began out of a commissary kitchen in City Terrace in 2016, moved to El Sereno and then closed — until longtime fan Andy Mueller purchased the business and revived it. He ran Doughbox as a pop-up out of Highland Park’s Delicias Bakery & Some until Dec. 1, when it lost its lease and again ceased operations. Mueller plans to revive Doughbox again elsewhere in the future; follow on Instagram for updates.

The Dragon

Koreatown stalwart the Dragon — a Korean-style Chinese restaurant of more than 40 years — ended its run earlier this year. Founder Deok-jeong Wang told The Times that qualified chefs have become difficult to find and that the quality in food had declined over the years.

The Draycott

The Pacific Palisades California brasserie with British sentiments announced its closure in the last days of December, ending a six-year run in the Palisades Village shopping center. “We’ve loved every memory shared with our neighbors and friends and we are grateful to have become part of the fabric of our Palisades community,” the restaurant’s closing statement read on Instagram. The Draycott opened in 2018 from Matt and Marissa Hermer’s Boujis Group with options such as fish and chips, steak frites, English pea dip and fresh doughnuts. Boujis Group’s other restaurants — Olivetta and Chez Mia — remain open.

Dumpling Monster

After more than five years offering succulent hand-folded dumplings, chef Perry Cheung’s Dumpling Monster closed its doors in July. “Costs are high, covid, inflation, repercussions from writer and actor strikes, deterioration of L.A., deterioration of my mental health, deterioration of my savings and I hate to say this openly but local politic’s [sic] utter disregard for small business owners,” Cheung later posted to Instagram as the rationale for closing. His cooking continues at Phorage.

Eagle Rock Brewery

After roughly 15 years in business, Eagle Rock Brewery announced its closure. The influential craft brewery closed its Eagle Rock outpost in June, and then in September shuttered its Burbank taproom. “Just as beer itself is alive and continuously evolving, so too is Beer Culture,” ownership shared to Instagram in June. “We are grateful to have contributed to that evolution, but we also recognize our role in it. We have given our all to this effort, and now we must step aside to make room for the next generation of brewers with new energy, new ideas, and new contributions.”

Advertisement

Eastside Italian Deli (Los Feliz)

The second outpost of Chinatown’s near-century-old Italian deli closed toward the beginning of the year. Eastside Italian Deli debuted its massive subs in Los Feliz in late 2021; the original location remains open.

Flor y Solera

The modern Spanish restaurant and tapas bar from the team behind Factory Kitchen ran for less than a year, debuting in March 2023 but closing the following January. Barcelona-born chef Mònica Angelats served a menu of Catalan classics alongside an ample sherry program. A representative for the restaurant told The Times that ownership hopes to reopen Flor y Solera in 2025 but has no current update.

Foxhall Steakhouse

The brother-and-sister duo behind HRB Experience and Carrera Cafe launched this Beverly Grove steakhouse in spring 2023 . It shuttered earlier this year for intended repairs, then ownership made the decision to not reopen.

Chef Andrew Lo at East Hollywood’s Gingergrass Mini Mart in 2023. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Gingergrass Mini Mart

The quick-and-casual sibling to Vietnamese restaurant Gingergrass lasted a year before its closure. Gingergrass Mini Mart offered a tight collection of noodle bowls, salads and street-food-inspired bites when it opened in East Hollywood in summer 2023 , as well as sidewalk grilling. It also served as a pint-size market, with imported chips, Vietnamese coffee and other specialty foods. Gingergrass remains open.

Gogo’s Tacos

The rainbow-hued street-style taqueria from an owner of Guerrilla Tacos opened at the edge of Virgil Village and Koreatown in 2021 , but in June of this year, Gogo’s Tacos called it quits. The restaurant suffered setbacks including several break-ins. “We tried our best to make it work on this corner but unfortunately the increasing safety issues have made it impossible for us to keep going,” owner Brittney Valles-Gordon said in an Instagram video. Gogo’s remains available for catering orders.

Gogo’s Tacos (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Good Goose Cafe

Larchmont’s modern neighborhood Thai restaurant Good Goose Cafe closed earlier this month after six years of service. The owners hoped to renegotiate their lease but were unable to do so. “We promise you, this is not the end — just the beginning of a new chapter for The Good Goose,” the closing statement read on Instagram. “Hopefully, that chapter will be written soon, and you all will continue to fill the pages. We will keep you posted on our progress.”

Hart House (all locations)

The vegan fast-food chain from actor-comedian Kevin Hart debuted in 2022, but by mid-September 2024 had closed all five locations . A representative for the brand did not respond to The Times’ request for comment; on Instagram, the public statement said, “A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter.” The Hart House Instagram account is still live, though the brand’s website is not.

Homebound Brew Haus

Union Station’s craft brewery and restaurant since 2018, Homebound Brew Haus closed earlier this year. “Homebound Brew Haus has decided to close the restaurant, brewery, and bar by the end of January 2024,” Metro’s chief planning officer Ray Sosa wrote in a memo. “We are grateful to Homebound Brew Haus for their partnership over the past five years.”

Advertisement

Hyperion Public

Silver Lake bar Hyperion Public closed in January after an infraction with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control; its operating license has been surrendered, but ownership hopes to fight the infraction in court.

Duck breast skewers with black-garlic jus and chives from Isla. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Isla

The Santa Monica restaurant from the team behind Crudo e Nudo closed in September. Isla opened in spring 2023, focusing on grilled skewers, sustainably caught seafood and local produce.

“I don’t need to remind anyone after the countless articles, this is the toughest time ever to be an LA restaurant,” owner Brian Bornemann wrote on Instagram. “Our food and mission will always be to work only with local food systems that are good for the soil and good for the water. This makes running a full service restaurant these days even more challenging as the cost to sourcing locally is a bigger problem for our American food system. I know better now what it will take to source responsibly for a full service restaurant so the lesson will not be lost.”

Jemma di Mare

Jackson Kalb’s Brentwood seafood-focused Italian American restaurant closed in September after roughly a year and a half of service. Then, the “Top Chef” contestant and his wife and business partner flipped it to Ospi, which they also operate in its original Venice location. Jemma di Mare is now closed, but other sibling concepts in L.A. include Jemma and Jame Enoteca.

Jewel

A bastion of plant-based cuisine — and then a rotation of plant-forward pop-ups — Jewel in Silver Lake lived a number of lives in its 6½ years, all of them promoting produce and wellness. In late June the restaurant closed for good. “The recent years did of course present numerous unforeseen challenges, both personal and professional,” Sharky McGee wrote on Instagram. “At times it has honestly felt too heavy to hold but I have never felt alone in my experience. I have witnessed the heartbreaks, transitions, and celebrations of your lives, as you have with mine. It has been a privilege to share and exchange our lives this way.”

Advertisement

JiST Cafe

A community staple for roughly a century, Little Tokyo’s JiST Cafe closed suddenly in late May. Glen Ishii and Caroline Shin’s beloved brunch spot specialized in comforting classics such as omurice and chashu-and-shumai combo plates for generations. “It’s a decision that wasn’t easy to make,” they posted to Instagram. “This establishment has been around for years and undergone name changes in Little Tokyo.”

Kisa Sikdang

Koreatown restaurant Kisa Sikdang opened only in spring 2024, specializing in roadside combo plates popular with Korean drivers. In mid-September, it abruptly closed. “Thank you for loving and supporting our business,” the statement read on Instagram.

Kushiba’s kushikatsu, or fried skewers. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Kushiba

In spring 2024 Shibumi chef David Schlosser opened Kushiba, a casual Echo Park bar where sake, beer and a range of grilled skewers — both traditional and modern — could be found, tucked into a strip mall on Sunset Boulevard. In September, it closed. “We regret to announce the closure of Kushiba,” the restaurant-bar’s closing statement said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve you these last several months and we appreciate you all for visiting, dining, and imbibing. We also want to thank all the staff and the important people who had a hand in making this Showa-era concept a reality.” Shibumi remains open.

La Golondrina

One of historic Olvera Street’s longest-running businesses shuttered earlier this year, its owners declaring bankruptcy after prolonged legal battles with the city of Los Angeles . The famous Mexican restaurant La Golondrina — and the historic building that housed it — lived a number of lives through the last century .

Le Cafe Creme

Pasadena’s Le Cafe Creme closed in October after 32 years of business. The Nassanians built a neighborhood following for their coffee and freshly baked pastries over the years; the husband-and-wife team has chosen to close the cafe and retire.

Advertisement

The Mandrake

Culver City staple the Mandrake — a bar and a hub for the arts community — closed in March after nearly two decades of service. “Everything has a time and place and Mandrake will be remembered fondly for occupying her time and place perfectly,” the Instagram announcement read.

Mangette

Long Beach French cafe Mangette was open for less than a year when it closed suddenly in October. The restaurant and coffee shop from the team behind the adjacent Buvons wine bar offered fresh olive oil cakes, seasonal salads and soups and more. “It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re beyond grateful for the love and support you’ve shown us,” a since-deleted Instagram announcement said. “To our amazing staff, thank you for pouring your heart into every dish, every cup, and every smile.”

Manzke

The Manzkes closed their eponymous tasting-menu restaurant along with their downstairs French bistro, Bicyclette, toward the start of the year (see above). In its short tenure Manzke garnered a Michelin star as well as the international guidebook’s 2022 award for exceptional cocktails. The closures followed the recent end of some of the Manzkes’ other restaurants: Sari Sari Store and Petty Cash Taqueria. République remains open.

Maude

Home to one of L.A.’s most ambitious tasting menus, Maude closed in September after a decade of service. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone opened Maude with intricate menus centered around one ingredient and would change them monthly. Over the years the Beverly Hills restaurant’s themes focused on global wine regions, rotating quarterly. During the pandemic he temporarily opened an upscale pie shop in the space, and after returning to Maude for a few years decided to reinstall the Pie Room by Curtis Stone there, closing Maude. “I would never want Maude to lose its favor,” Stone told The Times before its closure . “It’s always been a popular, beautiful restaurant and I want it to go out that way.”

One of Maude’s final tasting menus, on Aug. 9, 2024, included purple sea urchin with caviar and honey mandarin topped by a velvet-horn seaweed sabayón. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Mel’s Fish Shack

The iconic teal building where founder Mel Powell built his seafood restaurant more than four decades ago closed in late September, but the legacy of fried catfish and other signatures of the West Adams staple may yet live on. Georgette, Powell’s daughter, hopes to reopen elsewhere in the city in 2025. Follow on Instagram for updates.

Michael’s Downtown

Long Beach’s more upscale offshoot of Michael’s on Naples and Michael’s Pizzeria closed during the summer after more than a decade of wood-fired pizzas, grain bowls and handmade pastas. Michael’s on Naples remains open.

Milk Jar Cookies

This popular cookie company, begun in 2013, closed all its locations in mid-January. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we find ourselves facing challenges that have made it impossible to continue our operations,” founder Courtney Cowan wrote in a public statement. “The cumulative effects of COVID, an excruciatingly long buildout due to inexplicable delays, a six-month strike, and increasing inflationary pressures on our costs have become untenable.” Milk Jar’s recipes live on with a cookbook still in print called “Milk Jar Cookies Bakebook.”

Advertisement

Modern Eats

Silver Lake’s Modern Eats closed in October after 15 years of freshly roasted coffee, fluffy pancakes and vegan options. Management posted a sign that the restaurant’s lease was ending, and with it, so would the restaurant.

An assortment of Ms Chi Cafe dishes, including salt and pepper shrimp, wontons in chile oil, tea smoked duck and jumbo cheeseburger potstickers. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Ms Chi Cafe

After receiving a diagnosis of Stage 4 tongue cancer, “Top Chef” contestant Shirley Chung made the difficult decision to close her Culver City restaurant and suspend shipping of her popular dumplings. Ms Chi Cafe, which opened in 2018, served both traditional and modern Chinese dishes, including Chung’s signature jumbo cheeseburger potstickers seen on “Top Chef.” “We are incredibly grateful to each and every one of you — our staff, supporters, and fans,” Chung and her co-owner husband, Jimmy Lee, wrote on Instagram. “We have truly enjoyed spreading the dumpling love over the last several years and calling Culver City our home!”

El Muelle 8

This Sinaloan specialist serving mariscos and “big, bold flavors, fresh seafood and salsas you’ll want to drink,” according to L.A. Times Food columnist Jenn Harris, closed less than two years after its launch in a Downey strip mall. It was the first — and only — L.A. outpost of the Culiacàn restaurant of the same name.

The Campechana Seca from El Muelle 8 in Downey. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Nic’s on Beverly

Beverly Grove’s celebrated vegan restaurant nearly closed in 2023, but outcry from fans helped owners to negotiate an arrangement with the landlord. Still burdened by inflation, pandemic fallout, the entertainment-industry strikes and more, the Nic’s on Beverly team decided to close for good in March of this year. “Not one thing doomed Nic’s,” management posted to Instagram, “but collectively they all took their toll.”

Niku Nashi

A popular plant-based sushi operation ended its run this summer after multiple pivots. Niku Nashi, which means “no meat” in Japanese, operated out of Melrose restaurant and bar APB (All Plant Based) until late 2023. It returned this year via delivery platforms and merged with a non-vegan sushi business called Kakkoi. In June Niku Nashi’s ownership team (which included an owner of Nic’s on Beverly) called it quits.

Advertisement

Niku Nashi served all-vegan sushi such as the Barbie Roll, which wrapped fried oyster mushroom, pickled cabbage, spicy “tuna” and burdock root in pink soy paper and topped it with plant-based “caviar.” (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Nomoo

Nomoo took over the original location of Johnny Rockets on Melrose in early 2020, filling the meaty burger spot with an entirely plant-based menu. The pink-painted restaurant served vegan burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, tacos and shakes that sometimes drew lines out the door but closed in early September.

Nossa Caipirinha Bar

The neighborhood bar and Brazilian restaurant closed after nearly two decades, announcing its immediate end on Instagram Dec. 30. Founded as Nossa, the neighborhood restaurant received a new jolt of energy from a 2022 partnership with Last Word Hospitality .

“With heavy corações, and immense gratitude, we’re closing the doors at Nossa,” the closing statement reads. “Our final caipirinhas have been poured, and after nearly 20 years as a family-run restaurant, we’ve decided to make space for something new in the neighborhood. First and foremost, THANK YOU to our team and our community. A restaurant is nothing without people.” Trattoria Farfalla, from Nossa’s founder, remains open in the neighborhood and in Westlake Village; Last Word Hospitality restaurants such as Found Oyster, Barra Santos, Queen St, Shins Pizza and Rasarumah are open.

Exterior of Otium in downtown Los Angeles in 2016. (Christina House / For The Times)

Otium

After nearly a decade of service, Timothy Hollingsworth and Carl Schuster’s lauded restaurant adjacent to the Broad closed in September. It helped to define downtown’s burgeoning dining scene and established Hollingsworth — now a celebrity chef — as a notable chef-restaurateur. But the closure was marked by street protests and allegations of unpaid wages by its staff . “As an employee of Otium myself, I will not accept any payment until everyone else has been paid,” Hollingsworth told The Times in a statement. Staff were paid days later, but some employees claimed their paychecks were short .

Advertisement

Otoño

Chef Teresa Montano introduced L.A. to her take on Spanish cuisine at Pasadena’s Ración, but at her standalone restaurant in Highland Park, Otoño, she explored paellas, pintxos and tapas with more modern flair. Otoño served goblets of gin and tonics, countless platters of squid ink risotto and more for six years until its July closure. “All I want to express at this time is my gratitude,” Montano posted to Instagram. “All I can say is thank you for letting me cook for you all these years. Thank you for showing up during the hard times and being understanding in those busy times.”

Ozzy’s Apizza (Glendale)

This New Haven-style pizza operation ended its Glendale residency in late October, where it formerly popped up on the patio of Glen Arden Club. But fans of Ozzy’s shouldn’t fret: It’s only because owners and New Haven natives Chris Wallace and Craig Taylor opened a permanent restaurant in North Hollywood earlier that month.

Patra

Echo Park burger-and-pastrami stalwart Patra closed this month after more than a century in business. According to Eater , owners of the casual burger stand put the building up for sale in 2021.

Patrick’s Roadhouse

Pacific Coast Highway’s kitschy roadside diner that garnered the nickname “ Spago’s in sweats ” closed in April after more than 50 years of omelets, burgers and celebrity sightings. Patrick’s Roadhouse, straddling the line between Santa Monica and the Palisades, quickly became a hangout for Arnold Schwarzenegger and other A-listers who dined in the space decorated with antiques, colored lights and all manner of bric-a-brac. “Due to multiple determining factors, it has become impossible for us to keep the business going,” the Fischler family, who owned the restaurant, wrote in an Instagram statement. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your loyal patronage and support throughout this journey.”

The Macau-style pork chop at Pearl River Deli. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Pearl River Deli

Chef-owner Johnny Lee’s Cantonese-leaning Pearl River Deli lived multiple lives in Chinatown, as a pop-up, a casual walk-up stand in Far East Plaza during the pandemic, and a full restaurant offering Hong Kong-style diner classics and house pastries a few blocks away. In February Lee closed the restaurant permanently. He has since opened a Malaysian-inspired restaurant called Rasarumah in Historic Filipinotown , telling The Times, “I had come to the realization that if I wanted to do more refined food, I wasn’t going to be able to do it on my own and I wasn’t going to be able to do it in that [Pearl River Deli] space. I don’t think I had the resources nor the help to make it happen.”

Advertisement

The Pie Hole (all locations)

Once a prolific pie company with storefronts, kiosks and wholesale accounts spread across L.A., Orange County and beyond, the Pie Hole closed all locations in January. The company also suspended its nationwide pie shipping. Founder Rebecca Grassley’s cookbook, “Pie Is Messy,” is still available and contains Pie Hole recipes.

Piknik served smørrebrød and more along an edge of Echo Park Lake. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Piknik

The Scandinavian-inspired cafe along the edge of Echo Park Lake was short-lived. Piknik, from the teams behind the Lonely Oyster and Little Joy, opened in July but closed in December. The charming coffee shop and restaurant offered espresso, fresh-pressed juice and all-day items such as quiche, smørrebrød, cardamom buns and smoked-fish dip next to the swan boat rentals. “Our team poured their hearts into this community project, and we take pride in our dedication, but after much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” management posted to Instagram. Little Joy and the Lonely Oyster remain open in the same neighborhood.

Pink Taco

A bright pink Sunset Strip landmark of a dozen years closed in September. WeHo Times , which first reported the news, posted a photo of a sign taped to the front door of Mexican restaurant Pink Taco: “Effective 9/16/2024 Pink Taco Los Angeles is closed for business. Thank you to all our West Hollywood visitors. You will be greatly missed.” Pink Taco locations remain open in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Pinky’s Los Feliz

The cocktail bar adjacent to Los Feliz restaurant Atrium closed a few months after its sibling concept did the same (see above). Pinky’s offered cocktails, tacos and regular DJ sets in a stylish Art Deco-inspired space. “Tonight is our last night of business!” management posted to social media in April. “It’s been a pleasure serving you drinks and tunes! We are saddened to close the doors but we just aren’t able to sustain in today’s economy.”

Pocha

Chef-owner Claire Risoli served pozoles, vegan ceviches, moles and more at her modern Mexican restaurant in Highland Park. But in August, after four years in business, she shuttered Pocha after failure to renegotiate the lease. “As we close our doors, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the community and our loyal supporters,” she posted to Instagram. “Your presence has been a source of joy and inspiration for us. We will truly miss the gatherings, celebrations, reunions, weddings, birthdays and connections that made every day so special.” Pocha is available for catering while Risoli searches for a new location.

A spread of dishes at Poltergeist in 2023. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Poltergeist

After years of pasta-focused guerrilla pop-ups under the name Estrano, Diego Argoti, a veteran of Bestia and Bavel, launched a restaurant within Button Mash that somehow exceeded all expectations. The wildly inventive cuisine of Poltergeist found Argoti on the 101 Best Restaurants List as well as among James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalists for the serving beef-and-broccoli ravioli, lamb neck, gizzards and whatever else he felt like creating from early 2023 until September of this year.

Advertisement

“I love Poltergeist, but Poltergeist was always built as a space into Button Mash,” Argoti told The Times this year . “With the name being ‘noisy spirit,’ the whole point was just to make noise and get attention and open opportunities — and prove if I can run a business. People see me as the weird kid in the alleyway cooking frog legs and now it’s like, hey, I could and I want to. It’s been really, really cool.” Argoti continues occasional pop-ups as Estrano; follow on Instagram for updates.

Prima Donna

This red-sauce joint with an indefinite residency ran at the base of the Shay hotel in Culver City following the quick departure of Etta, the space’s previous tenant, at the end of 2023 . Prima Donna featured fresh pastas, fried olives, pizzas, Negronis and other stalwarts until its closure in late August.

Red Room

One of L.A.’s best new wine bars ran for only about a year. Beginning last year, Koreatown’s Coffee MCO flipped to the Red Room by night, hosting a range of pop-up chefs, but in January it relaunched with permanent chef Yoon Sung, who cooked creative modern Korean cuisine on weekends to pair with natural wines. In August, the team decided to close the Red Room. “We are truly grateful for each and every one of you who came and supported us,” Sung wrote on Instagram. “I can say that personally I gave this restaurant my all. Through the ups and downs, it was a privilege to be able to serve you.” Coffee MCO remains open.

Red Room’s modern Korean small plates from chef Yoon Sung. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles (Pasadena)

After three decades, the Pasadena location of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles closed in June. “We are searching for another upgraded Pasadena Location,” a sign on the door read at the time . “Stay tuned and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.” The popular Pico Boulevard location closed last year. Roscoe’s remains open in Hollywood, Inglewood, Mid-City, Long Beach and Anaheim.

The Rose

One of the Westside’s most popular long-running restaurants closed its doors earlier this month. The Rose was founded by owners Kamal Kapur and Manhar Patel in 1979 and served as a funky neighborhood cafe with a local-art bent until its 2015 redesign, when chef Jason Neroni and restaurateur Bill Chait joined the team. They added more modern touches and gave the space new life for years. Both eventually departed, and earlier this year, Broken Spanish chef Ray Garcia took over the kitchen with new global influences. But after 45 years, the owners decided to end the run due to a range of industry issues.

Advertisement

“This decision has not been made lightly but reflects the cumulative challenges we have faced in recent years,” the restaurant’s management team said in a statement to The Times . “From economic shifts to a downturn in tourism and foot traffic in our neighborhood, we have navigated these hurdles with determination and optimism. Unfortunately, these factors have made it unsustainable to continue operating a chef-driven restaurant of this scale in Venice.”

Rose City Pizza

With excellent hybrid pizzas topped with al pastor, elote and birria — in addition to all the Italian iterations — Rose City Pizza had made its mark on Rosemead since opening in 2009. But in May of this year, owner Brian Nittayo had to close his original location due to an inability to renegotiate the lease. “We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have been a part of our journey,” Rose City Pizza’s announcement read on Instagram. “The friendships and fond memories that were created will never be forgotten. Your support has meant the world to us, and it has been a pleasure serving the Rosemead community.” Rose City Pizza maintains a location in Covina, and Nittayo is building out a custom mobile pizza rig to take his pies on the road.

Rosemallows

The colorful, tropical bar with a pool table, dance parties and a Southern-inspired hidden bar called Roadkill announced its immediate closure over the weekend. Rosemallows, from Beer Belly founder Jimmy Han, debuted in downtown Long Beach in 2021. “Times change, cocktails change, and trends come and go, but memories last forever,” the bar’s account posted, adding that much of the staff will remain for the next bar to open in the space soon. “The amazing staff and regulars, past and present, made this a special place in time,” Han wrote. “Forever in our hearts.”

Tom Sandoval, left, and Tom Schwartz in the entryway of Schwartz & Sandy’s in 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Schwartz & Sandy’s

Amid headline-making reality-TV drama that included lawsuits (and legal reversals ), “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval debuted a Hollywood cocktail lounge where the famous barmen could be spotted mixing tropical-leaning drinks alongside bites like lobster corn dogs in Franklin Village. Schwartz & Sandy’s ran from 2022 into late December. “To our amazing staff and the patrons who’ve walked through our doors: Thank you for everything,” management posted to Instagram. “You are (and have always been) the backbone of Schwartz & Sandy’s.”

Shady Grove Foods

A longtime father-and-son barbecue pop-up tinged with Cajun and Creole flair found a permanent home when Shady Grove Foods opened its restaurant in Long Beach in 2022 . But in February David and Dennis Robicheau announced its closure, writing, “We are not financially able to bring the necessary changes to make this location viable for us. We struggled with this decision and feel we are making the correct decision.” But Shady Grove’s barbecue lives on, and the Robicheaus can now be found popping up regularly throughout the city.

Advertisement

Shikibu

After 14 years in Culver City, sushi restaurant Shikibu closed in late December. Owners Thomas and Sophia Kato are moving to Las Vegas, where they plan to open Shikibu Sake & Tapas next year.

A meat platter and sides at Slab BBQ in Beverly Grove in 2019. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

SLAB (Pasadena and West Third Street)

The popular barbecue restaurant that marked a collaboration between h.wood Group and Trudy’s Underground BBQ pitmaster Burt Bakman closed both its full restaurants in spring of this year, shuttering its original West Third Street location as well as the newer Pasadena location, which opened only last year . But fans of Bakman’s lauded brisket, ribs and more can find Slab operating a stall within Canoga Park’s Topanga Social food hall .

Slammers

Toward the start of the year Slammers — the patio cafe of Fairfax’s Brain Dead Studios — officially closed, leaving behind its house-made food program that included the likes of noodle bowls and tuna onigiri in the shape of the lifestyle brand’s signature head. The space then flipped to Heavy Head cafe, which is operated by local roaster Heavy Water Coffee and offers espresso, pastries and wine.

Soulmate

West Hollywood’s Soulmate, a Spanish restaurant that also served broader Mediterranean cuisine, debuted in 2021 . According to WeHo Times, it closed sometime between July and September .

Spartina

Melrose’s Californian-Italian neighborhood restaurant of nearly a decade closed in January, with fan memories of Spartina pouring in over social media. “You survived a riot and a deadly pandemic, break-ins, torrential downpours and the unpredictable shifting with the wind and the times — the vulnerability of other opinions,” management posted to Instagram. “You offered a space for celebrating life and death, and fed us for every milestone in between. You were a reflection of us and our dedicated staff and a damn good neighborhood retreat amongst the lemon and olive trees. Owning and operating a restaurant is not for the faint of heart but day in and day out, you offered a place for us to cook, tell our story and make people happy.” After the closure Spartina chef-owner Stephen Kalt became a partner in Cobras & Matadors , which is currently open in the space.

Advertisement

The dining room of Son of a Gun restaurant in 2015. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

Son of a Gun

One of L.A.’s most beloved seafood restaurants closed in September after 13 years. Owners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo served some of the city’s most celebrated crudos and lobster rolls, and their “kind of addictive” fried chicken sandwiches and other non-seafood options also regularly made best-of lists and guides. “We are deeply grateful to our amazing team and the customers who have become like family,” the restaurant’s closing statement read on Instagram. “Our hope was always to make Son of a Gun feel like home — from the communal table days to each special knick-knack that has been collected over the years — everything in this space holds a special place in our hearts.”

The beautifully detailed bar at Stay Zero Proof in Chinatown’s Central Plaza. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

Stay

With an entirely nonalcoholic cocktail menu designed by one of the country’s preeminent beverage authorities, Chinatown’s Stay served thoughtful, elaborate no-ABV tipples from the top of the year to September. Art director Stacey Litoff-Mann and actor Summer Joy Phoenix partnered in the space, and tapped author and bartender Derek Brown (formerly of the Columbia Room and the Passenger) to serve as beverage director. “We are beyond proud of the journey we’ve been on, helping to advance the no and low-alcohol lifestyle here in LA,” Litoff-Mann and Phoenix wrote on Instagram. “Every NA cocktail crafted, every event hosted, and every meaningful conversation within our space has been part of something bigger — a movement that we’re honored to have been a part of. … Thank you for being part of this revolution. We hope you’ll continue to STAY with us in spirit.”

Sweet Rose Creamery (Santa Monica)

The Rustic Canyon family’s ice cream parlor devoted to farmers market ingredients closed one of its two storefronts this year, opting to focus its attention on the original Sweet Rose Creamery location and shut down Santa Monica’s scoop shop in September. “We have always prided ourselves on high-quality, organic ingredients, and being one of the only independent ice cream shops in Los Angeles with both creamery certification and a fully organic dairy base,” the closing statement read on Instagram. “Maintaining this level of quality and consistency requires significant effort, which is why we’ve decided to focus exclusively on our flagship location in Brentwood.”

Tempura House

After 75 years Sawtelle’s cherished Tempura House closed its doors, announcing the October closure on Instagram in a since-deleted post. The quick-and-casual stalwart served comforting Japanese classics such as sukiyaki, hamburg steak, katsu curry and salmon teriyaki, with daily specials like vegetable omelet. Founded by the Anzai family in 1949 — but under different ownership the last five years, Tempura House was one of the neighborhood’s oldest vestiges of the foundations of Sawtelle Japantown, formerly known as Little Osaka.

TenSeven Rolls

A quick-and-casual Vietnamese crepe-roll specialist closed its stall within San Gabriel’s Blossom Market Hall, resurfaced and then closed again. TenSeven Rolls, run by the Klaude family, makes a range of bánh cuốn, or rice-flour wraps, along with cha gio, garlic noodles, Vietnamese lime soda and more. In March they announced the stall’s closure, but a few months later returned in a new location in Temple City, this time with more seating. The restaurant closed again in the fall but could return in 2025, according to a family member.

Tesse

A celebrated French restaurant that L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison once called “a Sunset Strip charmer” closed in October after six years of service. The modern bistro served chef Raphael François’ rustic French cuisine alongside haute items, impressive charcuterie and an extensive wine program. Owners said multiple factors played a role but that legislation and red tape made operations especially difficult.

“When most restaurants close down, they’re blaming the pandemic or lack of economic recovery, but the real issue is that Los Angeles and California keep going in a direction that’s not friendly to business,” co-owner Jordan Ogron told Eater . “For example, we’re paying four times what we were paying pre-pandemic for insurance, things like liability and worker’s comp. It’s almost impossible to run a business in this state.”

Advertisement

Thicc Burger serves the kind of hearty beef patties that owner Jean “Jay” Wolfe grew up eating in L.A. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Thicc Burger (Original Farmers Market)

Jean “Jay” Wolfe’s Thicc Burger popped up, disappeared for a bit, returned as a food truck and then — in fall — as a stall in the Original Farmers Market . The thick-pattied burgers are some of the best in L.A. and tap Wolfe’s nostalgia for L.A.’s old-school burger joints. Over the summer the stall in the market closed, but Wolfe’s operation can still be hired for catering.

Tokki

The team behind Liu’s Cafe closed their modern-Korean tapas restaurant in February after just over two years of service in Koreatown. “It was a really big consideration for us,” Long Hospitality partner Patrick Liu told The Times . “I mean, Tokki was our baby; it was kind of hard to just let it go.” After they shuttered Tokki, they revived the same Chapman Plaza restaurant space with a new concept: Danbi, a recent L.A. Times 101 List awardee .

A three-piece chicken plate with sides of rice and collard greens at Tokyo Fried Chicken in downtown Los Angeles. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Tokyo Fried Chicken (Monterey Park)

After nearly 15 years in Monterey Park, some of L.A.’s best fried chicken — and one of the city’s top 101 restaurants — decided to call its original home quits, not renewing the lease for 2024. “We have loved being part [of] your celebrations and your daily lives and will miss the community dearly,” Tokyo Fried Chicken’s management posted to Instagram in January. “Hopefully, we can find a new Eastside home in the future.” Fortunately, Tokyo Fried Chicken debuted a downtown flagship last fall , which is still going strong.

Town Pizza

After a decade of slices, whole pies, pints of beer and photo-booth memories in Highland Park, Town Pizza announced a September closure on Instagram. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to serve HLP and the surrounding communities for the last 10 years!” management posted. “It’s been a wild ride and we’ve been thankful to call York [Boulevard] our home through it all. Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. We will miss all of our customers dearly and sincerely thank you for all of your support over the years.”

Advertisement

Two Bit Circus

The Arts District’s sprawling arcade bar with more than 40,000 square feet of space to play, tap into virtual reality or simply grab a beer since 2018 closed in April. Two Bit Circus resurfaced briefly in the neighborhood as a smaller “Sideshow” pop-up and closed again; in December it reappeared as a pop-up on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. Founder Brent Bushnell told The Times that he believes Two Bit Circus will find a new permanent home in the future.

Ubuntu

With bright flavors and plant-based reimaginings of classic West African dishes, Melrose restaurant Ubuntu launched with fanfare last summer . This summer the restaurant closed for renovations and has not reopened since. Then Shenarri Freeman, its James Beard Foundation Award-nominated chef-founder, left the restaurant as well as New York City’s Cadence, which remains open. A representative for Overthrow Hospitality, which operates Ubuntu, told The Times that ownership is in negotiations with the building’s landlord regarding costly repairs; the hospitality group has found a new chef for Ubuntu and could reopen in a new space next year.

The Varnish

As a downtown cocktail destination of 15 years and one of the most influential bars in the city’s recent history, news of the Varnish’s closure made waves. The speakeasy tucked behind Cole’s French Dip helped train a small legion of bartenders, offered regular live jazz and served as an epicenter for L.A.’s craft-cocktail revolution. Co-founder Eric Alperin told The Times that business never recovered from the pandemic. Pouring With Heart, the hospitality group behind the venture and Cole’s, is currently running a Midwestern-bar-inspired pop-up in the space, called A Place Worthwhile.

Food Why L.A.’s most influential cocktail bar is closing after 15 years The Varnish, the bar hidden behind an unmarked door inside the more-than-century-old sandwich shop Cole’s French Dip, became the epicenter of L.A.’s burgeoning cocktail scene. It closes on July 3.

Wavy Gravy

A casual, comfort-food-focused diner in Highland Park debuted in fall of 2023 with poutine, pies, burgers and breakfasts, but in August announced its closure. “We are sad to announce that Wavy Gravy has officially closed its doors,” management posted to Instagram. “We miss you already and hope to see you all again soon. Thanks for your support and your patronage over the last few months.” A statement on Wavy Gravy’s official website reads that ownership lost the lease and hopes to reopen elsewhere.

Lauren Lemos poses at Wax Paper in Chinatown shortly after the restaurant reopened in spring. It closed again a few months later. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Wax Paper (Chinatown)

After closing Wax Paper’s Chinatown outpost in 2023 , owners Peter and Lauren Lemos revived it in the spring. “After closing Chinatown we realized we still have our lease, we still have our [federal] loans from the SBA, from COVID, the bills are still coming in,” Lauren Lemos told The Times . “We can’t even afford to close. We can’t afford to be open, we can’t afford to be closed.”

Advertisement

Then, in August, they made the difficult decision to shut the Chinatown sandwich shop again. “We gave it our best effort,” the Lemoses wrote in a public statement. “We tried to beat the ever-changing odds, and they are just not in our favor anymore. Truth is, they never are for small restaurants. We bleed, we sweat, we serve, and sometimes it’s an unattainable grip that just tests you to see how long you can hang on. We are focusing our efforts on Wax Paper Frogtown and Lingua Franca. We thank you always for your love and loyalty for this special place.” Lingua Franca and Wax Paper in Frogtown remain open.

World Famous Oki-Dog

An iconic haven for punks and customers from all walks of life shuttered its doors in early September — but the owners hope L.A. hasn’t seen the last of the World Famous Oki-Dog. Sakae “Jimmy” Sueyoshi founded his cult-classic hot dog stand in the 1970s, naming it in ode to his home of Okinawa. It quickly became a hub for late-night dining, especially given the original location’s proximity to clubs. After Sueyoshi’s death earlier this year, the family decided to shutter the West Hollywood location but hope to resurrect it elsewhere in 2025.

Former L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold once called it “a magnet for punks and hustlers, groupies and teen-age runaways, for everybody who was happy that a split $1.69 order of burrito-and-fries was enough to fill three bellies for a day. … TV shows featured it, hip magazines touted it, a thousand and one members of the purple-mohawk brigade sang its praises on beer-soaked stages.”

Yakitoriya

After nearly three decades in Sawtelle, Yakitoriya — one of the best yakitori restaurants in L.A. — closed its doors in August. Chef-owner Toshimitsu Sakamaki served his stellar Japanese grilled chicken skewers a la carte, looped around vegetables or reimagined into small plates such as chicken skin salads since 1997. A new yakitori-ya and ramen-ya called Torisoba Sumiya has taken Yakitoriya’s place, but Sakamaki recently teased on Instagram that he might open a new location of Yakitoriya elsewhere.

Yakitoriya chef-owner Toshi Sakamaki stands behind the grill during dinner service in 2023. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Zozo