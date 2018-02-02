10 health and fitness devices you'll want to buy right now

Running out of juice for your bike lights can't happen with the Firefly, which says it is the first bike light to be powered by the movement of the bike itself. In a patented process, the palm-size device straps to your bike to harvest its inherent ambient vibration and stores enough energy to stay lighted while stopped for seven minutes. Crowdfunding is currently underway, and the product is said to launch in November. $79, esimi.co