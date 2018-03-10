This yoga-meets-tribal dance workout can burn over 800 calories

Fitness pop-ups, obstacle course training, ballroom dancing and body-weight calisthenics: Here are four ways to boost your metabolism in the weeks ahead:
Celebrity trainer Bizzie Gold — who has worked with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Love Hewitt — will be holding a three-day fitness pop-up in West Hollywood offering her famed, high-energy Buti yoga classes.
The Buti regimen fuses traditional yoga moves with tribal dance for a 75-minute workout that can burn 800 to 1,000 calories.
"Music is key," said Gold, adding that the sessions are underscored by tribal EDM; participants work out to music from Wiwek and Gregor Salto whose "beat patterns drive the pace of the class," said Gold. Open to all fitness levels, the pop-up will run several classes a day where "people can be the boss of their own body, push when they want to push, and not be judged or criticized."
Info: March 20 to 22 at B Mvmnt, 631 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood. $20 for each class, up to $200 for three-day passes plus perks and retail discounts. bmvmnt.com
::
Dance will be at the heart of a late March fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Dancers vs Cancer campaign organized by former competitive ballroom dancer Steve Valentine and his oncologist, Irene Hutchins. (It also helps kick off a 10-week series of fundraising events.) Valentine said dance helped him during cancer treatments — and his doctor, Hutchins, was a ballroom dancer herself.
"It was about having that goal to get back on the dance floor that helped me through all the chemo, immunotherapy, spinal taps," he said. "I used to dance down the hallways of the hospital to the nurse's station and back to my room using my chemo drip stand as my dance partner."
At the benefit, Valentine and Hutchins will dance the cha-cha, hustle and samba with additional entertainment provided by singer Eric Dash.
Info: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 29, at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Pool Deck, 8555 Beverly Blvd. $40 includes cocktails, food by Estérel restaurant and dessert from Sprinkles Cupcakes. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
::
In anticipation of the upcoming Bear Grylls Survival Challenge (April 28 and 29 in Santa Clarita), fitness chain UFC Gym has lined up its BGSC Daily Ultimate Training classes to prepare for the grueling weekend. (Non-members can try it via a two-week trial period.)
"There are a lot more of these survival challenges happening in the fitness space these days," said Rob McCullough, senior director of MMA/International and master instructor with UFC Gym. "People want to learn how to train for them beyond doing push-ups in the garage."
Warning, though: The Bear Grylls event is not for newbies; the four-mile, off-road challenge takes participants through 18 scenarios, among them "apocalyptic highway" and "snake infested swamp."
Stefani Green, brand manager at UFC Gym, said that the different stations in the 50-minute class use tires, sleds, battle ropes and sandbags in sequences designed to "build speed and agility. More than just the physical part, there's also homework," said Green. "Participants will learn tips and tricks to get through the course, and about survival in general."
Info: The classes run twice a week between now and the challenge and take place at several UFC Gym locations including Torrance, Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach. Free to gym members. Through March, non-members can sign up for $15 for 15 days, allowing them to take four classes. ufcgym.com
::
Snatched in Six Weeks, a fitness program that originated in New York, is making its second Los Angeles run starting April 2 at the newly opened HK Fitness in North Hollywood. Those who sign up commit to working out three times a week in group classes that focus on HIIT resistance training with kettle bells and body-weight calisthenics.
"We begin with learning the technique behind each exercise, and the workouts gain in intensity as we progress throughout the six weeks," said gym founder Steph Wilberding.
Enrollment in the program includes nutritional counseling, daily emails to keep participants on track, and curated fitness content such as recipes, videos and articles.
Info: Snatched in Six Weeks runs from April 2 to May 12. Monthly gym membership is $179. Program is $747. HK Fitness Studio, 4655 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. hkfitnessla.com
