4 ways to level up your love game this Valentine's Day

The book, co-authored by University of Pennsylvania professor James Pawelski and his wife, Suzann Pileggi Pawelski, both experts in positive psychology, "focuses on what is going right instead of what is going wrong," he said. "It's for making healthy relationships better, for couples who have maybe fallen into unsatisfying routines and for singles who have had a series of bad breakups or not yet been involved in a serious relationship," he said. Pileggi Pawelski added that "happily ever after doesn't just happen," and that just as people put time and effort into building careers, or stronger and healthier bodies, "they need to focus their skills and habits on relationships."