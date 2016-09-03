4 wellness events to put some good healthy fun into your Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend might be another reason to congregate over barbecued meats and chilled beer, but it doesn't have to put a crimp in your fitness regimen.

Here are some fun wellness options over the long weekend and the post-holiday week.

Head over to the W Hotel in Hollywood on Sunday morning for Yoga Sundaze, a free 60-minute yoga class set to tunes by a live DJ. Teachers from the Hot 8 Yoga studio will be on hand to show “vinyasa” moves -- essentially a series of linked movements with the focus on breathing and posture, to help lengthen and strengthen the muscles. The class is designed for all levels. After, participants can enjoy complimentary mini-massages and reflexology sessions from Bliss Spa, samples of juices and snacks and a trunk show featuring fitness apparel from Yoga Smoga. 10 a.m. Sunday, 12th floor poolside at the W Hotel, 6250 Hollywood Blvd. whollywoodhotel.com

Sebastien Lagree, the trainer behind the bodies of Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, is offering “Supra Booty,” a special Labor Day weekend butt-toning class with his new signature Supraformer exercise machine. Lagree said the 25-minute high-intensity, low-impact class will burn at least 400 calories and help to elongate the glutes and quads. 1 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. Lagree Fitness Studio, 375 N La Cienega Blvd, Suite 1, West Hollywood, $18. lagreefitnessstudio.com

Set the alarm for a pre-dawn wake-up call, but this special midweek class promises to be worth it. Elevate is a 2 1/2-hour fitness event that is set to kick off at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Dancers/trainers Benjamin Allen and Sydney Benner are to lead a 60-minute fitness-based “dance party” to get in a full cardio workout. Juices and munchies are to provided beforehand, along with health food samplings and giveaways. 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Greenhouse at the Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd, Culver City. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Cuerpaso -- a Spanish word that translates as “good body” — is a mash-up of soccer training skills and feisty Brazilian dance moves, done barefoot on the beach. On Wednesday evening, trainer Tadeo, who came up with the routine, will hold a special post-long-weekend tone-up session. Tadeo devised the 60-minute routine to get in cardio, interval training and exercises using a soccer ball as resistance. Signature moves include waist gyrations with the ball held overhead, and deep squats. He said that though the whole body gets a workout, he places extra emphasis on trimming the waistline and lifting the butt. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Monica beach, 2600 Ocean Front Walk, near Lifeguard Post 26. $20 fee covers the workout, a personal fitness assessment using body-fat calipers, and a discussion on meal planning. RSVP to Tadeo at 917-447-6666 or to cuerpaso@cuerpaso.com

