10 Latino-owned places to get your body moving

Movement is essential to a healthy body and mind. The American Heart Assn. recommends adults get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (brisk walking, dancing, gardening) or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity (uphill hiking, running, swimming laps, jumping rope) or a combination of both throughout the week.

Exercise not only benefits our physical health, but the body releases endorphins and serotonin when we work out that lift our mood, reduce stress and anxiety, boost self confidence and improve sleep. Whether it’s healing in nature with BIWOC-led hiking club Hike Clerb , shaking your booty with Queerchata or getting grounded with folks who look like you at People’s Yoga , there’s a physical activity for everyone.

We put together a list of 10 Latinx-owned spaces in L.A. to get your body moving so you can reap the benefits of this natural high.