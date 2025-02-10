10 Latino-owned places to get your body moving
Movement is essential to a healthy body and mind. The American Heart Assn. recommends adults get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (brisk walking, dancing, gardening) or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity (uphill hiking, running, swimming laps, jumping rope) or a combination of both throughout the week.
Exercise not only benefits our physical health, but the body releases endorphins and serotonin when we work out that lift our mood, reduce stress and anxiety, boost self confidence and improve sleep. Whether it’s healing in nature with BIWOC-led hiking club Hike Clerb, shaking your booty with Queerchata or getting grounded with folks who look like you at People’s Yoga, there’s a physical activity for everyone.
We put together a list of 10 Latinx-owned spaces in L.A. to get your body moving so you can reap the benefits of this natural high.
Hike Clerb
Escobar’s love for the outdoors sparked at 10 while visiting her aunt in L.A. and being mesmerized by views of the city from Griffith Observatory. At 23, she moved to L.A. and started exploring national parks like the Grand Canyon and Zion. She realized how homogenous public spaces like these were and in 2017 organized her first hike back up to the observatory with 10 friends.
Today, Hike Clerb is a national organization with a full staff that has hosted more than 85 hikes and events, has a capsule collection with the North Face and a partnership with REI, and has successfully gotten nearly 1,000 POC outside.
Hike Clerb meets monthly and announces all upcoming hikes on Instagram.
Latino Outdoors
Despite growing up just a couple of hours from Yosemite, he didn’t visit the national park until he was a student at Modesto Junior College. The Latino outdoor enthusiast network he founded has grown into a national movement with cohorts from L.A. to NYC that includes more than 200 volunteers, partner organizations and a full staff. From day hikes and bike rides to camping trips and pollinator piñata parties in the park, Latino Outdoors is dedicated to helping Latinos rediscover the great outdoors.
Follow their L.A. contingent on Instagram to attend a local event.
Boyle Heights Bridge Runners
One of the first Latinx running clubs to form in the city, Boyle Heights Bridge Runners has paved the way for others like East L.A. Runners, Montebello Run Club and Running Mamis. The group was founded by Boyle Heights residents Elisa García and David Gómez, who ran with a club in Pasadena and wanted to promote health and fitness in their community.
All levels and ages are welcome and running a marathon may just come with the territory. Led by OG member Rolando Cruz, this Boyle Heights running club continues to inspire and pave the way for the Latinx running community in L.A.
People’s Yoga
Surviving a pandemic that forced them to pivot to online classes, for 10 years Gallegos and Quan-Madrid have been creating space for a multigenerational BIPOC community to ground with this ancient Indian practice incorporating body, mind and soul. These amigas, who met playing soccer with Futbolistas L.A., became official Nike L.A. trainers in 2023 and continue to spread their nondogmatic and inclusive approach to yoga.
Instructors bring their own unique styles to classes that vary from slow and restorative to aerobic and high energy. People’s Yoga offers daily classes and workshops at the cozy East L.A. strip-mall studio, plus hiking trips, yoga in schools, work retreats and an annual teacher training program. Come for relaxing movement, stay for savasana.
Queerchata
Frustrated with the lack of queer dance spaces in Seattle, where they were living at the time, Nitti made their own. Today, Queerchata is a growing movement offering salsa and bachata dance classes in L.A., Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego that create visibility for same-gender dance partners and nonbinary performers.
Whether you’re an experienced dancer or a newbie, all classes are beginner-friendly and start with a solo warmup before getting into partner dancing. Explore dance outside the binary, make new friends and improve your moves by checking out a class. Comfy shoes and a water bottle are all you need.
Babes of Wellness
Centered on trauma-informed fitness, Babes of Wellness is a welcome addition to this former fitness desert, shifting the traditional toxic gym environment into a more inclusive one. An official Nike L.A. trainer, certified personal trainer and nutrition and weightlifting coach, Novoa is a domestic violence survivor who volunteers at shelters in L.A. and is committed to promoting healthy bodies and minds in her community.
Memberships include everything from an unlimited $249-per-month class pass to a Señora Babes program designed for women 50 and over. Babes of Wellness’ motto that “wellness has no expiration date” is what we’re here for.
L.A. Futbolistas
A breath of fresh air from the competitive world of organized sports, players announce “2 to 2” every time a goal is scored and range from the ages of 9 to 66. For folks who want a little more traditional action, Futbolistas play in different leagues around the area.
Founded in 2004 by organizers from the Bus Riders Union, the country’s largest grassroots mass transit advocacy organization, Futbolistas is made up of community organizers, progressive teachers and working-class folks who play for the workout and camaraderie, not the win.
Capoeira Brasil NELA
The space is founded by husband-wife capoeiristas Sean “Chegado” Moran and Jessica Carla “Pavão” de Lima-Moran, who studied under renowned Brazilian capoeira master Mestre Boneco. Capoeira Brasil NELA is an extension of the international Capoeira Brasil organization Boneco co-founded.
This capoeira community educates students on the history of the art form, created by Africans brought to Brazil during the slave trade, that fuses music, dance, martial arts and acrobatics. Their gym also offers classes like Hawaiian-style karate called Kajukenbo, beginner-friendly cardio kickboxing called Kickfit and Tacfit weight training using kettlebells, bars, medicine balls, rings and boxes.
Booty Boutique
Emblazoned with messages like “Bad Bitches Only” and “You vs. You,” Rodriguez’s gym is so popular, she opened a second location in Pomona last March where she continues to help women build confidence through fitness. It’s all love here, with members switching out each other’s weights and motivating one another to lift more. Signups start the 15th of every month; personal training is $45 per session, $15 a session for groups up to 32.
Mija Fitness
Taught at home gyms in Culver City and Burbank, classes start with a check-in and warmup before getting into form, footwork and technique. Mija’s offers something for everyone, whether seasoned boxer or newbie (including yoga, sound healing and meditation), with prices starting at $22 for two first-timer classes and going up to $240 a month for three classes per week plus one 60-minute private session. Punching is more than a powerful release. It builds discipline, focus and resilience.
