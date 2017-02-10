How to bring calm and serenity to a strained relationship

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just about gorging on chocolates and tossing back the Champagne. Here are some unusual and relaxing ways to enjoy the day with someone special — and there's even one if you're flying solo.

Acrovinyasa is a type of yoga that needs to be done in pairs — given that one person keeps the other aloft. Acrovinyasa, in which participants use each other for support (literally), provides a graceful workout founded on acrobatics and inversions. Husband-and-wife certified instructors Rory and Sarah Cordial bring the experience to your home or a park. $500 per couple for a 90-minute session, through curated experience company If Only. A portion of the money goes to the Young and Brave Foundation, which fights childhood cancer. ifonly.com

Get a couples massage on the books before you check in at the Chateau at Lake La Quinta, which is offering its Valentine's Day-themed L'Amour package through the end of April. Included is a lakefront suite at the newly revamped Palm Springs hotel, as well as a pair of hourlong massages, a bottle of Champagne and breakfast in bed. Rates start at $409 a night, excluding a $25 daily resort fee. thechateaulakelaquinta.com

Another romantic getaway: The Tuscan-inspired Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, where a spa experience is front and center. The Italian Rendezvous for Two ($475) includes a Chardonnay body scrub, couples massage, Champagne, chocolate truffles and scalp rub to soothe out tension. Or have some alone time with the 105-minute Romancing the Stone package, which features a warm stone massage, a bath filled with rose petals and a glass of Champagne. $250 per person. Sunday to Thursday rates at the hotel start at $179 a night until the end of February. missioninn.com

“Waking Up Together — Can Dharma Help Our Relationships?” is the name of a Sunday workshop run by meditation and mindfulness teacher Trudy Goodman and psychologist Cheryl Fraser. Designed for couples as well as singles, the session will teach how to transfer the calm and serenity felt in the meditation studio to strained relationships. 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at InsightLA Olympic, 1430 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Priced on a sliding scale, $40 to $75 per person, depending on need. (310) 450-1821. insightla.org

