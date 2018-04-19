Ikea’s newest collection shows off your sneakers and skateboards

The collection also features LED light sticks that can be plugged into a USB cable ($19.99 and $34.99), an armchair ($199), a tall tabletop trestle perfect for deejaying ($249) and Stamp's trademark minimalist black and white T-shirts, hats and hoodies ($6.99 to $24.99). Like his pricier limited-edition pieces being sold at his Stampd store on La Brea Avenue, some of the products are inscribed with the coordinates for the first Ikea store in Sweden and the Stampd flagship in Los Angeles.