7 fashion items for the whimsical city girls

This story is part of Image’s April issue, exploring movement and how it changes us from within.

Fendi X Red Wing, ankle boots in beige, $1,450

As Fendi celebrates its 100th anniversary and Red Wing reaches its 120th, the brands have united to redesign the Heritage Classic Moc boot. Fendi’s artisan Italian leather combines with Red Wing’s tried-and-true silhouette to honor an intergenerational legacy with each step you take. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Louis Vuitton Color Blossom, $1,680–$52,500

Ten years after Louis Vuitton released its first Color Blossom collection, the Maison’s timeless, iconic Monogram Flower is back with 27 new variations. Pink mother-of-pearl earrings, ocean-hued amazonite bracelets and flame-tinged cornelian rings are all in full bloom in this versatile collection. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Beats X Sandy Liang, headphones, $199.99

For the whimsical city girl looking to brighten up her next run, Beats and Sandy Liang have joined forces to create the sweetest pair of headphones. The cherry on top? A pink ribbon drawn by Liang herself. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Saint Laurent Rive Droite X Bang & Olufsen, Beogram 4000c Series turntable, $35,000

For the audiophile and casual listener alike, this sleek turntable from Bang & Olufsen and Saint Laurent Rive Droite is the perfect mix of contemporary and nostalgic. Originally introduced in the 1970s, the Danish brand has reimagined its Beogram 4000 Series turntable once more with Saint Laurent Rive Droite. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Kiko Kostadinov, Fox Racing printed tunic in multi, $295

Leave it to designer Kiko Kostadinov to corner the market on bizarro motor racing clothing. Kostadinov’s new tunic collab with Fox Lab draws on the multicolored mirage of Robert Altman’s 1977 psychological drama “3 Women,” striking a balance between functional and futuristic. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Prada, sunglasses in amethyst, $610

Channel your inner 1960s darling — or superhero — in Prada’s grooviest, most out-of-this world pair of sunglasses yet. The jewel-toned polygonal acetate lenses and thick, rounded frames make for the coolest everyday look as spring turns to summer. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Lacoste, Lenglen bag, $225–$290

French tennis champion Suzanne Lenglen, often referred to as “La Divine,” or the goddess, is the perfect muse for Lacoste’s newest bag. Available in black, white or red, the tennis skirt-inspired bag will make you feel just as graceful and daring as its namesake when you tout it around town. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Images courtesy of Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Beats, Saint Laurent x Bang & Olufsen, Kiko Kosta/Fox Racing, Prada, Lacoste