It's backyard season: L.A. designer Nathan Turner shares 7 genius tips for summer entertaining

Make it simple and not fussy. Choose things that are hardy and can withstand heat and sun. Pick one flower and do an arrangement — one vase of marigolds, another white anemones — and then mix them up on the table. In a pinch, go to Trader Joe's and buy an arrangement and dissect it. I am big on using what you have in your backyard. I love fig leaves. Put them on the placemats. In L.A. you can walk down the street and find lemons or palm fronds or kumquats. There is inspiration everywhere.