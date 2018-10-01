Review: Flood victims search for higher ground in Karon Davis' powerful show 'Muddy Water' at Wilding Cran Gallery

Davis has also installed her figures so the ones in the foreground appear to be knee-deep in the muddy water of the exhibition’s title and the ones farthest back in the long, rectangular gallery are submerged to their waists or crouched low in a rowboat. That arrangement makes the space seem bigger than its literal dimensions. It is as if you are standing in a picture in which the artist has employed one-point perspective to create spatial depth. That illusion — of being in the same space as the displaced people — dissolves as you walk farther into the gallery. As more and more of each body disappears into the painted floor, you have to turn your head downward — or crouch low — if you want to see the people eye to eye. It’s disquieting. And unsettling. The floor seems to be swallowing them up as you stand above it all.