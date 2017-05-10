UFC 214 will feature fight between Dooho Choi and Andre Fili

The July 29 UFC card at Honda Center will feature a featherweight bout between Dooho "The Korean Superboy" Choi and Andre Fili, The Times learned Wednesday night.

This is the first fight made official for UFC 214.

The card is expected to include a highly anticipated light-heavyweight title rematch between bitter rivals Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Choi (14-2) and Fili (16-4) is a compelling meeting that will be placed on the pay-per-view portion on the card.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Follow Lance Pugmire on Twitter @latimespugmire