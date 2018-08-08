As Trump tweets about California fires, his administration wants to expand logging

Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)

Size: Nearly 283,000 acres Containment: 34%

Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake

Damage: Fewer than 100 structures have been destroyed.

*As of 5 p.m. Tuesday

Read more >>

Carr fire (Redding)

Size: 167,113 acres Containment: 47%

Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.

Damage: 1,099 structures have been destroyed, and another 1,806 structures are threatened.

*As of 5 p.m. Tuesday

Ferguson fire (Yosemite)

Size: 94,331 acres Containment: 43%

Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.

Damage:

*As of 5 p.m. Tuesday

Holy fire (Orange County)

Size: 4,000 acres Containment: 2%

Evacuations: Horsethief Canyon and Glen Eden.

Damage: One structure has been destroyed.

*As of 5 p.m. Tuesday