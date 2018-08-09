Advertisement
California fire coverage: 18 blazes scorch 600,000 acres across the state
Cal Fire mechanic dies near Carr fire, bringing death toll to 8 as crews battle blazes throughout California

Scott Gregory looks for valuables at his home destroyed by the Carr fire in the Landpark Subdivision in Redding.
A Cal Fire mechanic assigned to the Carr fire died in a vehicle crash in Tehama County early Thursday morning, the eighth death connected to the furious blaze that has scorched roughly 177,000 acres in Northern California, officials said.

The victim, described as a heavy equipment mechanic, died in a crash on Highway 99, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. after a Dodge Ram 5500 veered off the highway’s right shoulder, slammed into a tree and caught fire, according to Officer Ken Reineman of the California Highway Patrol’s Red Bluff station. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Ready for an evacuation? What you might want to think about packing

One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.

By Los Angeles Times

Track the key details on California's fires

Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)

Size: More than 300,000 acres    Containment: 47%

Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake

Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.

*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Read more >>

Carr fire (Redding)

Size: 173,522 acres    Containment:  47%

Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.

Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.

*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Ferguson fire (Yosemite)

Size: 94,992 acres    Containment:  43%

Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.

Damage: 

*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Holy fire (Orange County)

Size:  6,200 acres    Containment:  5%

Evacuations: Painted Canyon, McVickers, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso Village, Sycamore Creek, Sycamore Canyon, Rancho Capistrano, Glen Eden, Indian Canyon, Mayhew Canyon and the Ortega Highway corridor from Lookout Roadhouse to Nichols Institute.

Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.

*As of 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8

By  and Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

They are fighting California's biggest fire — in steep forest terrain with rattlesnakes, scorpions and poisonous plants

For Trey Rosenbalm and Ariana Altier, fighting the largest fire in California history takes more than just watching out for flames.

As Holy fire raged, arson suspect told newsman he had no idea how it started: 'I was asleep, I had two earplugs in'

As the Holy fire raged nearby and forced residents to flee their homes, the man accused of setting the 6,200-acre blaze sat in front of a news camera and said he had no idea how it started.

Life under California's massive blanket of smoke

In an otherwise deserted part of Clearlake Oaks, which was under a mandatory evacuation order, Nicole Young sat on the porch of a triple-wide lakefront mobile home with a couple of other holdouts.

California's 'new normal' for wildfires is unacceptable

Please spare me all the political patter about California burning being the “new normal.” It’s really getting old.

By , Alejandra Reyes-Velarde  and

New mandatory evacuations as Holy fire burns closer to some communities

The Holy fire in the Cleveland National Forest pushed closer to some homes Wednesday, prompting a new round of mandatory evacuations.

Following Trump, government uses California wildfires as excuse to attack endangered species protections

Just two days after President Trump issued an utterly uninformed tweet about the causes of the California wildfires, his ulterior motives began to come into focus.

Here's what the Mendocino Complex fire looks like overlaid on Los Angeles and New York

The Mendocino Complex fire is California’s largest wildfire on record, covering about 300,000 acres. It’s located around Clear Lake in Northern California and has mostly burned in wooded areas in hilly terrain.

But what does 300,000 acres look like? We mapped the fire over L.A. and New York to find out.

If it were in L.A., the fire’s perimeter would stretch from LAX to Pomona.