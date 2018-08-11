Advertisement
California fire coverage: Eight dead and hundreds of thousands of acres scorched across the state
Holy fire containment increases to 29%

A helicopter fighting the Holy fire drops water on flames at along Ortega Highway.
A helicopter fighting the Holy fire drops water on flames at along Ortega Highway. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

It’s been an epic aerial assault that is showing signs of success. By Saturday morning, containment of the Holy fire had jumped from 5% to 29% in less than 24 hours. Flames whipped dangerously close to Lake Elsinore suburban developments, but there has not been a major loss of housing so far.

The hot conditions and unpredictable weather has made it difficult for firefighters to get ahead of the fire. But they have one big advantage: easy access to the water from Lake Elsinore, which they have used for countless drops.

By Los Angeles Times

Track the key details on California's fires

Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)

Size: 312,447 acres    Containment: 60%

Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake

Damage: 229 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.

*As of 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

Carr fire (Redding)

Size: 183,633 acres    Containment:  53%

Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.

Damage: 1,881 structures have been destroyed and more than 528 structures are threatened.

Deaths: Eight people have died in connection with the Carr fire. They include a Cal Fire mechanic, four Redding residents, a Redding firefighter, a bulldozer operator and a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker.

*As of 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

Ferguson fire (Yosemite)

Size: 95,544 acres    Containment:  80%

Closures: Residents and employees only are allowed to enter Yosemite Valley.

Damage: 

*As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

Holy fire (Orange County)

Size:  19,197 acres    Containment:  10%

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were issued for Mayhew/Sycamore Creek, Glen Eden, Horsethief, Rice Canyon, Rice Lake, McVicker, Machado and South El Cariso, and Riverside. Evacuations were voluntary in Shoreline zones.

Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.

*As of 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10

Yosemite Valley to reopen Tuesday after nearby fires closed it for 20 days

Scott Gediman, public affairs officer at Yosemite National Park, walks across Stoneman Meadow in the Yosemite Valley.
Scott Gediman, public affairs officer at Yosemite National Park, walks across Stoneman Meadow in the Yosemite Valley. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Yosemite Valley will reopen to visitors at 9 a.m. Tuesday, after being closed for 20 days because of the Ferguson fire. The National Park Service also announced Friday that the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday

Visitors should expect limited hours and services at park facilities as they return to normal operations.

Carr fire path of destruction shown in aerial photos

Land Park area near Redding, Calif., shows the fire's path of destruction.
Land Park area near Redding, Calif., shows the fire's path of destruction. (Redding GIS)

Aerial photos collected as part of a multi-agency collaboration creates a view of the Redding, Calif., area and the Carr fire’s path of destruction. Licensed drone pilots from the Menlo Park Fire District, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and other agencies assisted the city of Redding in capturing the aerial photos. Click through to see all photos.

Buenaventura Boulevard destruction.
Buenaventura Boulevard destruction. (Redding GIS)
Arson suspect in 18,000-acre Holy fire makes brief court appearance; arraignment is postponed

Arson suspect Forrest Gordon Clark
Arson suspect Forrest Gordon Clark (Orange County Sheriff's Department / AFP)

The man accused of setting the 18,000-acre Holy fire in Orange County that prompted thousands of residents to evacuate their homes this week made his initial court appearance Friday.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, made several outbursts during the hearing in Santa Ana, calling the charges against him a “lie,” and insisting again that he was being threatened, according to City News Service.

When a court commissioner ordered his bail to remain at $1 million, Clark said he could easily afford it. His arraignment was postponed until Aug. 17.

Need to pack for an evacuation? Here's a list of essentials to take with you

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.

With wildfires raging across California, more and more residents are being faced with having to evacuate. The Mendocino Complex fire is now the largest wildfire in state history, a record previously held by last year’s Thomas fire.

The first thing to pack should be your “go bag” of essentials. That, experts say, should include:

  1. Water and nonperishable food
  2. A flashlight
  3. A first aid kit
  4. Batteries and chargers for your devices
  5. Several days’ worth of clothing — including coats, pajamas, underwear and socks
  6. Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for sanitation purposes
  7. A battery- or crank-operated radio
  8. A whistle to signal for help
  9. Local maps in case GPS isn’t working

15 fires burn across California

Here is the latest map of the Holy fire, which has grown to more than 18,000 acres

By Friday morning, the Holy fire had grown to 18,137 acres and was 5% contained.

By ,  and

A staggering death toll for firefighters in California's summer of flames

Firefighters battling the Mendocino Complex blaze monitor a burn operation on top of a ridge near the town of Ladoga, Calif., on Aug. 7.
Firefighters battling the Mendocino Complex blaze monitor a burn operation on top of a ridge near the town of Ladoga, Calif., on Aug. 7. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Ben Newburn faced a group of weary firefighters gathered a few mornings ago with one message: safety before anything else.

The veteran fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service recounted the numerous firefighters who had lost their lives battling massive blazes in the region. There was Andrew Palmer, who died 10 years ago while clearing trees. And the nine firefighters killed in 2008 when their helicopter crashed in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, an incident seared in history as the “Iron 44 tragedy.”

“This country … chews up firefighters. It has had a notorious past of being very hard on us,” Newburn said. “So as you guys are going out there, working on whatever assignment you guys have, please keep in mind what you’re doing and the risks associated with that.”

By  and

Holy fire explodes to more than 18,000 acres

Firefighters watch for flare-ups as they prevent flames from the Holy fire from crossing the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore.
Firefighters watch for flare-ups as they prevent flames from the Holy fire from crossing the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

As flames flickered behind Ana Tran’s McVicker Canyon home, she and her friend rushed to their car and sped past firefighters who were heading toward the blaze. Thick black smoke billowed above homes and cars were blanketed in pinkish fire retardant.

The residents, like many others, made a frantic escape Thursday after winds picked up in Lake Elsinore and pushed the raging Holy fire within feet of homes. The blaze had ravaged more than 18,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest and had spread into Riverside County as of Friday morning.