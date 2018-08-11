Holy fire containment increases to 29%

Aug. 11, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
- Cleveland National Forest fire
- Holy fire
It’s been an epic aerial assault that is showing signs of success. By Saturday morning, containment of the Holy fire had jumped from 5% to 29% in less than 24 hours. Flames whipped dangerously close to Lake Elsinore suburban developments, but there has not been a major loss of housing so far.
The hot conditions and unpredictable weather has made it difficult for firefighters to get ahead of the fire. But they have one big advantage: easy access to the water from Lake Elsinore, which they have used for countless drops.
Aug. 10, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)
Size: 312,447 acres Containment: 60%
Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake
Damage: 229 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.
*As of 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.
Carr fire (Redding)
Size: 183,633 acres Containment: 53%
Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.
Damage: 1,881 structures have been destroyed and more than 528 structures are threatened.
Deaths: Eight people have died in connection with the Carr fire. They include a Cal Fire mechanic, four Redding residents, a Redding firefighter, a bulldozer operator and a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker.
*As of 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.
Ferguson fire (Yosemite)
Size: 95,544 acres Containment: 80%
Closures: Residents and employees only are allowed to enter Yosemite Valley.
Damage:
*As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10.
Holy fire (Orange County)
Size: 19,197 acres Containment: 10%
Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were issued for Mayhew/Sycamore Creek, Glen Eden, Horsethief, Rice Canyon, Rice Lake, McVicker, Machado and South El Cariso, and Riverside. Evacuations were voluntary in Shoreline zones.
Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.
*As of 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10
Aug. 10, 2018, 1:50 p.m.
- Yosemite fire
Yosemite Valley will reopen to visitors at 9 a.m. Tuesday, after being closed for 20 days because of the Ferguson fire. The National Park Service also announced Friday that the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday
Visitors should expect limited hours and services at park facilities as they return to normal operations.
Aug. 10, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
- Mendocino Complex fire
- Redding fire
Aerial photos collected as part of a multi-agency collaboration creates a view of the Redding, Calif., area and the Carr fire’s path of destruction. Licensed drone pilots from the Menlo Park Fire District, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and other agencies assisted the city of Redding in capturing the aerial photos. Click through to see all photos.
Aug. 10, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
- Holy fire
The man accused of setting the 18,000-acre Holy fire in Orange County that prompted thousands of residents to evacuate their homes this week made his initial court appearance Friday.
Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, made several outbursts during the hearing in Santa Ana, calling the charges against him a “lie,” and insisting again that he was being threatened, according to City News Service.
When a court commissioner ordered his bail to remain at $1 million, Clark said he could easily afford it. His arraignment was postponed until Aug. 17.
Aug. 10, 2018, 12:05 p.m.
- Resources
One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.
With wildfires raging across California, more and more residents are being faced with having to evacuate. The Mendocino Complex fire is now the largest wildfire in state history, a record previously held by last year’s Thomas fire.
The first thing to pack should be your “go bag” of essentials. That, experts say, should include:
- Water and nonperishable food
- A flashlight
- A first aid kit
- Batteries and chargers for your devices
- Several days’ worth of clothing — including coats, pajamas, underwear and socks
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for sanitation purposes
- A battery- or crank-operated radio
- A whistle to signal for help
- Local maps in case GPS isn’t working
Aug. 10, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
- Cleveland National Forest fire
By Friday morning, the Holy fire had grown to 18,137 acres and was 5% contained.
Aug. 10, 2018, 10:23 a.m.
- Yosemite fire
- Cleveland National Forest fire
- Mendocino Complex fire
- Redding fire
- Holy fire
Ben Newburn faced a group of weary firefighters gathered a few mornings ago with one message: safety before anything else.
The veteran fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service recounted the numerous firefighters who had lost their lives battling massive blazes in the region. There was Andrew Palmer, who died 10 years ago while clearing trees. And the nine firefighters killed in 2008 when their helicopter crashed in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, an incident seared in history as the “Iron 44 tragedy.”
“This country … chews up firefighters. It has had a notorious past of being very hard on us,” Newburn said. “So as you guys are going out there, working on whatever assignment you guys have, please keep in mind what you’re doing and the risks associated with that.”
Aug. 10, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
- Cleveland National Forest fire
- Holy fire
As flames flickered behind Ana Tran’s McVicker Canyon home, she and her friend rushed to their car and sped past firefighters who were heading toward the blaze. Thick black smoke billowed above homes and cars were blanketed in pinkish fire retardant.
The residents, like many others, made a frantic escape Thursday after winds picked up in Lake Elsinore and pushed the raging Holy fire within feet of homes. The blaze had ravaged more than 18,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest and had spread into Riverside County as of Friday morning.