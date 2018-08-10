'We didn’t think it would get here,' says a Lake Elsinore resident watching the flames

Aug. 10, 2018, 12:53 a.m.
At the southern edge of the fire in Lake Elsinore, where most of the fire activity was occurring Thursday night, the Holy Fire moved toward hundreds of homes snugged in and around the canyons that sit along Grand Avenue.
In Robin Hood Oaks, at the corner of Little John And Nottingham way, Tera Swick, 43, watched the large flames shoot up from her mother’s front yard. She and her family cheered on the aircraft that made fire retardant drops.
“They’re just amazing,” she said. “We’re cheering them on every time they’re making drops.”
Aug. 9, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)
Size: 255,482 acres Containment: 48%
Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake
Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.
*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.
Carr fire (Redding)
Size: 177,000 acres Containment: 47%
Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.
Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.
Deaths: Eight people have died in connection with the Carr fire. They include a Cal Fire mechanic, four Redding residents, a Redding firefighter, a bulldozer operator and a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker.
*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.
Ferguson fire (Yosemite)
Size: 94,992 acres Containment: 43%
Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.
Damage:
*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.
Holy fire (Orange County)
Size: 9,600 acres Containment: 5%
Evacuations: From Grand Avenue to Oretega Highway and homes on the mountainside of Lake Street in Lake Elsinore, Painted Canyon, McVickers, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso Village, Sycamore Creek, Sycamore Canyon, Rancho Capistrano, Glen Eden, Indian Canyon, Mayhew Canyon and the Ortega Highway corridor from Lookout Roadhouse to Nichols Institute.
Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.
*As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9
Aug. 9, 2018, 3:26 p.m.
The Holy fire in the Cleveland National Forest marched toward Lake Elsinore on Thursday afternoon, forcing a new round of evacuations.
Residents living in homes on the mountainside of Lake Street and in the southeast region from Grand Avenue to Ortega Highway were told by the U.S. Forest Service to leave their homes immediately as the 9,600-acre fire moved their way.
To the south, the Rangeland fire broke out west of Ramona and quickly charred between 100 and 150 acres while threatening structures along a rural road.
Aug. 9, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
The Holy fire grew to 9,600 acres by Thursday morning, threatening homes near Lake Elsinore.
Aug. 9, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
A Cal Fire mechanic assigned to the Carr fire died in a vehicle crash in Tehama County early Thursday morning, the eighth death connected to the furious blaze that has scorched roughly 177,000 acres in Northern California, officials said.
The victim, described as a heavy equipment mechanic, died in a crash on Highway 99, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.
The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. after a Dodge Ram 5500 veered off the highway’s right shoulder, slammed into a tree and caught fire, according to Officer Ken Reineman of the California Highway Patrol’s Red Bluff station. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Aug. 9, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.
Aug. 9, 2018, 5:52 a.m.
For Trey Rosenbalm and Ariana Altier, fighting the largest fire in California history takes more than just watching out for flames.
Aug. 9, 2018, 5:34 a.m.
As the Holy fire raged nearby and forced residents to flee their homes, the man accused of setting the 6,200-acre blaze sat in front of a news camera and said he had no idea how it started.
Aug. 9, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
In an otherwise deserted part of Clearlake Oaks, which was under a mandatory evacuation order, Nicole Young sat on the porch of a triple-wide lakefront mobile home with a couple of other holdouts.
Aug. 9, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
