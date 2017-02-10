U.S. Transportation department executive approved grant days before taking job with rail contractor

A top Obama Administration executive at the U.S. Department of Transportation approved a $647-million grant for a California rail project in mid-January and less than two weeks later later went to work for a Los Angeles-based contractor involved in the project, the Times has learned.

The grant provides a significant part of the money required to install a $2-billion electrical power system on the Bay Area’s Caltrain commuter rail system, allowing the commuter rail to retire its diesel locomotives.

The power equipment will eventually be used by the state’s bullet train from Los Angeles to San Francisco, making it a critical part of the $64-billion program. The California High-Speed Rail Authority has pledged about $713 million to help install the power system, according to state records.

The grant was handled by Carolyn Flowers, the acting chief of the Federal Transit Administration. Flowers announced the grant approval in a letter, dated Jan. 18, to Congressional leaders. The Times obtained a copy of the letter.

Thirteen days later, Flowers went to work for AECOM, a Los Angeles-based engineering firm. The company press release announcing her hiring says she will head its North American transit practice. AECOM provides program management services to Caltrain for the electrification project, according to Caltrain documents. It was formerly a regional consultant to the high speed rail project as well.

This is exactly what America hates about Washington D.C. — Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Tulock)

AECOM did not respond to a request for comment. Flowers did not return a call left at her office.

Fourteen Republican members of the House wrote a letter last month to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who was appointed by President Trump, asking that she delay awarding the Caltrain grant until the bullet train’s finances can be audited. The House members expressed concern that the bullet train project is behind schedule and over budget.

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock), chairman of the House rail subcommittee, was bluntly critical of Flowers for approving the grant and then accepting a job at a company whose work would be supported by the grant money.

“This is exactly what America hates about Washington D.C.,” he said in a statement. “Taxpayers deserve transparency and it’s time for an audit. Period.”

Seamus Murphy, spokesman for Caltrain, said his agency had worked on the grant with the transit administration for more than two years. Murphy said the agency had given the proposal a solid rating and was ready to recommend approval. Not many projects had applied for such a grant, he said, “so the decision to move Caltrain’s forward would have been an easy one.”

High-level corporate jobs typically require extensive interviews, vetting and negotiations, leading House staffers to question whether Flowers had begun the process while she was still chief of the FTA.

The issue of government officials who leave office to take private sector jobs and whether such movements through a revolving door harm the government interest has long been a concern with both political parties.

Former government officials are highly sought by private companies for their valuable knowledge, expertise and contacts. But government watchdogs worry that the former government workers tilt the scales against the government in business dealings. They also say the potential for lucrative jobs can influence the actions of government officials while they are still in office.

A significant number of former federal officials are now working for the high speed rail authority’s contractors. It’s main consultant, Parsons Brinckerhoff, has at least five former senior Transportation Department executives on its staff, assisting in the high speed rail program. They include former Under Secretary of Transportation Roy Kienitz.

The timing of the $647-million grant is likely to be examined closely in any audit. It was processed by the Obama Administration for months, but was not executed until the final hours before handing over power to Trump.

The decision to move Caltrain’s (grant proposal) forward would have been an easy one. — Seamus Murphy, Caltrain spokesman

Under federal law, the grant had to be vetted with key members of Congress for 30 days before it could be finalized. Flowers sent the letter to Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, on Jan. 18 — only two days before Obama left office.

The 30-day window expires next Friday, meaning Chao could execute the grant, kill it or delay it indefinitely.

Trump’s and Chao’s views on the California project are unknown, though Trump this week again signaled support for high speed rail in general.

At a meeting with airline executives, Trump complained that there are no fast trains in the U.S., unlike Asia and Europe. Texas and Florida have proposed bullet trains that would be built with private investments.

ralph.vartabedian@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @rvartabedian

ALSO

San Joaquin Valley continues to sink because of groundwater pumping, NASA says

Immigration arrests in L.A. spark fear, outrage, but officials say they are routine

California's second largest reservoir is damaged. These water releases just made it worse