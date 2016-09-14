A desert town’s extreme crackdown on outsiders blamed for crimes: Mayor compares the effort to killing roaches

After the jail cells and city streets, life under one of Sharon Green’s roofs comes as a relief.

On a wall in one of the three large houses that Green runs for homeless felons in this city, a motivational poster reassures the ex-inmates living there, “You can be a masterpiece and a work in progress at the same time.” Pinned nearby are a slew of job applications to local fast-food restaurants and big-box stores, some of which are labeled as “felony friendly.”

Beyond Green’s doors, however, Hesperia is much less welcoming.

The city’s elected officials have been waging an aggressive campaign to shut down Green’s houses, which provide beds, meals and other help to low-level offenders who have nowhere to go when they are released from jail under the state’s justice reform measures.

The effort against Green is part of a broader push to purge the city of outsiders who Hesperia officials claim are overrunning the city and causing a crime wave. The city’s mayor has compared the move to exterminating cockroaches. “We better improve our demographics!” Russ Blewett, another councilman, proclaimed at a council meeting.

To back up its talk, the council adopted a law that requires landlords to swiftly evict any tenant whom police merely suspect of criminal activity. The city has also unearthed a restrictive local ordinance it long ignored for its fight with Green that makes group homes all but impossible to operate.

Sharon Green is the founder and CEO of the Victor Valley Family Resource Center which runs two transitional homes for non-violent felons, who upon release from jail would have no where else to go on. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Hesperia is far from the only city in California to crack down on group homes serving the mentally ill, addicts, criminals or others. But the high desert town 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles has gone well beyond the usual opposition. Its aggressive stance has sparked a legal battle in federal court over whether Hesperia’s actions amount to unconstitutional discrimination.

The case underscores the challenges bedeviling California's ongoing attempt to dramatically reduce its prison population. The success of the state’s strategy, which diverts low-level offenders from state prison and into county-run programs, rests heavily on having transitional homes like Green’s helping ex-inmates reintegrate into society.

“It’s easy to understand the concerns of people living next door to these types of houses, but we need to find some tolerance,” said Craig Lawson, a land-use consultant who assists developers providing housing for the homeless. “And if that means living next to a house with people who are trying to get their lives back on track, we have to say, ‘OK, this is part of the solution.’”

State law protects transitional homes like Green’s, requiring cities to treat them as regular residential properties and forbidding any special regulations or restrictions. City officials in Hesperia, however, insist they simply are defending local, law-abiding residents from bearing the brunt of the fallout from misguided justice reforms they say threaten public safety.

“The criminals have all the rights,” said Hesperia’s mayor, Bill Holland. “We’re trying to do what we can to minimize the impact on our community. We’re trying to take a stand, trying to do what we can to protect the good people.”

The fight is taking place as Hesperia experiences sweeping demographic changes.

One of a handful of communities in the Victor Valley, a wind-swept desert landscape across the Cajon Pass from San Bernardino, Hesperia has grown rapidly since 2000, its population increasing 50% to about 92,000 residents. The makeup of the place has changed dramatically in that time, shifting from a city where whites accounted for more than 60% of the population to one in which Hispanics are now the majority, census figures show.

Residents on average earn less than the state’s median income, and the percentage of people living in poverty has climbed significantly over the past decade to more than 20%, according to census numbers.

Green, a pastor who runs a nonprofit organization, first rented a house in Hesperia for the homeless in 2012. She encountered no problems with the city, which in fact provided funds to her nonprofit for a few years.

She went on to partner with the San Bernardino County Probation Department, which needed Green’s group and other nonprofits to provide beds for homeless inmates being released under the state’s so-called prison realignment plan. Under the plan, lower-level offenders who did not commit violent or sex-related crimes are jailed in county facilities instead of state prisons and, after release, are supervised by county probation officers. State officials have funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to counties to help them handle the influx.

A client of Azalea Springs transitional home takes a cigarette break in the backyard in Hesperia, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Green’s operation was the type of program that state officials imagined when realignment became law in 2011 as California sought a way to reduce its teeming prison population. But her problems began in January 2015, when she rented a second property in Hesperia — a drab house and guesthouse on a dusty, residential road where desert winds whip American flags stuck in chain-link fences.

Green put 13 men, all of them on county probation, at the address. They spent their days looking for work and attending job training classes or addiction counseling. At least one staff member was in the house at all hours, according to Green.

Frequent visits to the house by probation officers drew neighbors’ attention. Although they were routine checks, rumors and accusations spread along the road.

“Thirty years I’ve lived in peace…not having to fear if someone was going to attack or hurt me,” Annette Spiller, a next-door neighbor, told Hesperia City Council members at a meeting weeks after the home opened. “Eighteen days ago, a dark cloud settled over my community, and now I feel like I can’t even go out of my own home.”

Spiller asserted, inaccurately, that the men living next to her were violent felons. Her comments were followed by those of the neighborhood watch captain, who suggested the men were pedophiles targeting children on the street. Several others added to the chorus of complaints.